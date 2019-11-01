Friday: Hili Dialogue and Blade Runner Day

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is old skool:

Hili: I hope that you see the advantage of paper books over texts on the computer screen?
Malgorzata: In what regard?
Hili: The comfort for a cat.
Hili: Mam nadzieję, że dostrzegasz przewagę papierowych książek nad tekstami na ekranie komputera?
Małgorzata: Pod jakim względem?
Hili: Wygody dla kota.
Norm Walsh sent this picture of a NZ cat, via Heather Hastie:
A cat tweet from Heather Hastie:

A recently-discovered amazing quoll fact (don’t know what a quoll is? Find out!)

Another amazing discovery:

A victorian joke:

 

Come on, we’ve all been there:

A mashup of Obama and Tr*mp’s announcements of US forces killing terrorist leaders:

And finally, today is Blade Runner day – the Ridley Scott film which, as its opening shot states, takes place in November 2019. Nothing ages so quickly as the past’s future. We don’t have replicants, flying cars or much of what was predicted. If you want to, chip in below – What happened? What predictions about the future are we currently making that will look equally off-key? (Yes, I know this was fiction, not an actual prediction. Lighten up back there.)

Here’s one Tweeter’s view:

The bottom images are a reference to this recent moment:

