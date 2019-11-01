Friday: Hili Dialogue and Blade Runner Day

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is old skool:

Hili: I hope that you see the advantage of paper books over texts on the computer screen?

Malgorzata: In what regard?

Hili: The comfort for a cat.

Hili: Mam nadzieję, że dostrzegasz przewagę papierowych książek nad tekstami na ekranie komputera?

Małgorzata: Pod jakim względem?

Hili: Wygody dla kota.

Norm Walsh sent this picture of a NZ cat, via Heather Hastie:

A cat tweet from Heather Hastie:

A recently-discovered amazing quoll fact (don’t know what a quoll is? Find out!)

New paper!

We found out that in some litters of northern quolls, every young has a different father. EVERY ONE OF THEM. And did I mention that the breeding season is only 2-4 weeks long?https://t.co/BA8zVvRAL5#WildOz #QuollPatrol #ScienceOurWA

Happy to email a copy pic.twitter.com/M76qODeGdA — Judy Dunlop (@Judy_Dunlop) October 31, 2019

Another amazing discovery:

First South American insect that emits blue light is discovered https://t.co/EVxprmmszi Rafaela Falaschi et al.: Neoceroplatus betaryiensis nov. sp. (Diptera: Keroplatidae) is the first record of a bioluminescent fungus-gnat in South America. pic.twitter.com/Wmhe9Jvoly — Lukas VF Novak (@animalculum) October 31, 2019

A victorian joke:

Come on, we’ve all been there:

Drunk man 'tried to have sex with a pile of leaves' in a hotel car park

"As a result of embarrassment he has no desire to return to the Premier Inn."https://t.co/i2NzTWzIaX — David Collaaaarrgh (@DavidCollard1) October 31, 2019

A mashup of Obama and Tr*mp’s announcements of US forces killing terrorist leaders:

And finally, today is Blade Runner day – the Ridley Scott film which, as its opening shot states, takes place in November 2019. Nothing ages so quickly as the past’s future. We don’t have replicants, flying cars or much of what was predicted. If you want to, chip in below – What happened? What predictions about the future are we currently making that will look equally off-key? (Yes, I know this was fiction, not an actual prediction. Lighten up back there.)

Here’s one Tweeter’s view:

Blade Runner was set in Los Angeles in November 2019 – we are there now and it doesn’t *exactly* match what’s going on #wildfires #BladeRunner2019 pic.twitter.com/bzUgOrfcO6 — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) November 1, 2019

The bottom images are a reference to this recent moment:

From the #EasyFire in Simi Valley – this thoroughbred goes back into the blaze to get his family. Not all heroes wear capes…💪🐎😍 pic.twitter.com/BsU6PlBq8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 30, 2019