Discuss: the impeachment and Warren’s Medicare/tax plan

The big news in the U.S. is, of course, the House of Representatives’ vote yesterday to proceed with a formal impeachment inquiry, which will probably wind up with a vote to impeach Trump. (Remember, impeachment is just a requirement for a Senate trial, which needs a 2/3 vote to convict. Only that vote will remove Trump from office.)

You can see HR660, the impeachment-inquiry bill, here, and Newsweek analyzes exactly what the bill stipulates and how things will proceed.

The House vote, which is broken down here, was 232 in favor and 196 against. Though no Republicans voted for the impeachment inquiry, two Democrats, Collin C. Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, voted against it. This is going to be one partisan inquiry!

I’ll be in Torres del Paine National Park all day, so I’m putting up a discussion post as I’ve observed some readers eager to discuss impeachment. Please weigh in below on predictions, analyses, and so on.

My own prediction, which isn’t hard to make, is that Trump will be impeached by the House by a partisan vote similar to the one above, but that the Republican-controlled Senate will fail to convict. Given the 2/3 majority required to convict, and remove the “President” from office, something like 20 Republican Senators would have to vote against Trump.

I expect things should get lively given my discovery that there are some Trump supporters who comment on this site.

And I just read on the news that Elizabeth Warren has provided more details of her “Medicare-for-all” plan, including how the country will come up with the $20.5 trillion dollars to pay for it. I’m not surprised that she isn’t proposing to raise taxes on the middle class, as that would have made her look bad given her repeated evasion of that question during the debates.

From the New York Times:

Ms. Warren would use a mix of sources to pay for the $20.5 trillion in new spending over a decade, including by requiring employersto pay trillions of dollars to the government, replacing much of what they currently spend to provide health coverage to workers. She would create a tax on financial transactions like stock trades, change how investment gains are taxed for the top 1 percent of households and ramp up her signature wealth tax proposal to be steeper on billionaires. She also wants to cut $800 billion in military spending.

Ms. Warren’s estimate for the cost of Medicare for all relies on an aggressive set of assumptions about how to lower national health care costs while providing comprehensive coverage to all Americans. Like Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, she would essentially eliminate medical costs for individuals, including premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses. . . . But in responding to her rivals and more tightly embracing Medicare for all, Ms. Warren is taking a significant political risk. Although she is not proposing broad tax increases on individuals, her proposal will still allow Republicans to portray her as a tax-and-spend liberal who wants to dramatically expand the role of the federal government while abolishing private health insurance. Her plan’s $20.5 trillion price tag is equal to roughly one-third of what the federal government is currently projected to spend over the next decade in total. Here’s who pays (from CNN): Employer contributions: Instead of paying premiums to insurers, companies would send an estimated $8.8 trillion over 10 years to the federal government as an “Employer Medicare Contribution.”

Taxes on the wealthy: Billionaires would be subject to a new tax of three cents on the dollar on net worth above $1 billion. This is in addition to the wealth tax she announced earlier this year, which would also place a 3 percentage point levy on billionaires. Also, the wealthiest 1% would be taxed on capital gains income annually, rather than at the time of sale, and the capital gains rate would be raised to match income tax rates. Combined, this would raise $3 trillion.

Reducing tax evasion: Warren argues that she can collect $2.3 trillion by empowering the Internal Revenue Service to crack down on tax evasion and fraud, redirecting the agency’s focus to high-income earners.

Levies on financial sector and large corporations: Warren would impose a financial transaction tax of .01% on the sale of stocks, bonds and derivatives. She would also make several significant changes to corporate tax law. All together, these would generate $3.8 trillion.

Taxing additional take-home pay: Since employees would no longer have to pay their share of health care premiums, their take-home pay would go up. This would raise $1.4 trillion. Warren also proposes to negotiate down the price of prescription drugs by up to 70%. My own view: while I would vote for Warren over Trump or any other Republican, this plan, and her promise not to raise taxes while giving the estimates above (which seem low to me given higher estimates of the cost from other people, some over $30 trillion). And I don’t want my own medical plan, which I quite like, to be replaced by a government-run boondoggle, though I strongly favor a public option so that no indigent American need go without medical care. (I’d be willing to pay more taxes to accomplish that). Politico also reports a fair amount of pushback from Democrats, saying that this plan may even doom Warren’s candidacy. But of course she may well retract it before the election, or, if she’s elected, there’s a good chance that Congress, even if both houses were Democratic, wouldn’t pass it. But weigh in on that issue, too. I expect economists from both parties will be offering analyses of Warren’s plan in the next few days.