Where we are

We are now well into the Chilean fjords, and woke up early to see a glacier. Sadly, as I can’t post photos from the ship, I’ll try to capture a view of the glacier from the ship’s panoramic camera. (Later: I couldn’t, as the panoramic camera doesn’t seem to operate in real time.)
First though, our location from this map site:
A zoom:
An even closer zoom, as we’re ensconced in the fjord.
As I write this, while it’s still dark, we’re well into the fjord, whose name I can’t seem to find. Our ship’s log says it’s “Seno Fjord”, but I think “Seno” just means “fjord” in Spanish. Now we’ve just stopped to observe the Tempanos Glacier, though it’s pouring rain and very cold. It’s my first close-up view of a glacier save the Khumbu Icefall, which debouches off Mount Everest.
Sort of what it looks like from the ship’s panoramic camera, but the cliffs of the fjord are much closer; about a quarter-mile away. My photos will come later.
Leaving the fjord to head south:
Now we’re headed to Villa Puero Edén (population 176), a small fishing town that’s accessible only by boat. It has no roads—only wooden sidewalks—and is reputed to be WET. As Wikipedia notes,
Villa Puerto Edén has an extremely wet subpolar oceanic climate (Köppen Cfc) and is widely reputed to be the place in the world with the highest frequency of rainfall, though according to Guinness World Records the highest frequency of rain in a year occurred at Bahia Felix, a little further south, with only eighteen rainless days in the whole of 1916.
Puerto Edén will be the first place where we actually disembark since we left Valparaiso. I have waterproof gear.
Oh, those were the days…
Even if you aren’t soaked, you’re wet. Even if you aren’t frozen, you’re cold.
If you get a taste for this type of traveling (high latitudes), maybe I could recommend the fjords of Kalaallit Nunaat, or Grønland, or Greenland.
Eighteen days a year without rain. Probably do not have an exterior paint salesman in the whole town.
The webcam didn’t send anything new since yesterday early morning. The last view was taken just outside the channel between Isla Fitz Roy and Isla Humos,in the Chonos archipelago.
Jerry. That last photo & the last map is wrong, that’s where you were when the feed last updated over a day ago. Since then you’ve been out into the Pacific, sailed around a headland & entered another fjord [the red track I’ve drawn]. The Témpano glacier is just right of the red cross below:
So really lost?
The layout of the map of where he is & where he was over a day ago are coincidentally similar. Image 3 map [where he is] & image 5 map [yesterday, where he was] easily confused I suppose.
Serious ice nearby! 🙂
Jerry’s voyage today is very short.
It’s from the glacier [top red cross] to Eden [to the right of bottom red cross on the fjord shore] – two or three hours perhaps?
This is so thrilling
With the miserable conditions, it appears – in some views – like one of those movies about old seafaring, battling the elements.
Not sure if that qualifies as the middle of nowhere, but on the rare clear day, you can probably see nowhere from there.
Sometimes nowhere is the best possible place to be.
Lucky you! 🙂 🙂