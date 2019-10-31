Where we are

We are now well into the Chilean fjords, and woke up early to see a glacier. Sadly, as I can’t post photos from the ship, I’ll try to capture a view of the glacier from the ship’s panoramic camera. (Later: I couldn’t, as the panoramic camera doesn’t seem to operate in real time.)

First though, our location from this map site:

A zoom:

An even closer zoom, as we’re ensconced in the fjord.

As I write this, while it’s still dark, we’re well into the fjord, whose name I can’t seem to find. Our ship’s log says it’s “Seno Fjord”, but I think “Seno” just means “fjord” in Spanish. Now we’ve just stopped to observe the Tempanos Glacier, though it’s pouring rain and very cold. It’s my first close-up view of a glacier save the Khumbu Icefall, which debouches off Mount Everest.

Sort of what it looks like from the ship’s panoramic camera, but the cliffs of the fjord are much closer; about a quarter-mile away. My photos will come later.

Leaving the fjord to head south:

Now we’re headed to Villa Puero Edén (population 176), a small fishing town that’s accessible only by boat. It has no roads—only wooden sidewalks—and is reputed to be WET. As Wikipedia notes,

Villa Puerto Edén has an extremely wet subpolar oceanic climate (Köppen Cfc) and is widely reputed to be the place in the world with the highest frequency of rainfall, though according to Guinness World Records the highest frequency of rain in a year occurred at Bahia Felix, a little further south, with only eighteen rainless days in the whole of 1916.

Puerto Edén will be the first place where we actually disembark since we left Valparaiso. I have waterproof gear.