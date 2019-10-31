Halloween: Hili Dialogue and Heather Hastie tweets

by Matthew Cobb
Hili could give Bishop Berkeley a run for his money.
Hili: I didn’t throw all this down.
A: Do you feel guilty?
Hili: Rather astonished that so much is happening without my participation.
Hili: Ja tego wszystkiego nie zrzuciłam.
Ja: Masz poczucie winy?
Hili: Raczej zdumienia, że tak wiele rzeczy dzieje się bez mojego udziału.
Ja: Masz poczucie winy?
Hili: Raczej zdumienia, że tak wiele rzeczy dzieje się bez mojego udziału.
Halloween:
Heather Hastie sends some cat tweets:
For those too young to know, or who haven’t seen the first ‘The Shining’ movie of Stephen King’s book, the phrase is “Here’s Johnny!”