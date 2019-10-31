Halloween: Hili Dialogue and Heather Hastie tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Hili could give Bishop Berkeley a run for his money.

Hili: I didn’t throw all this down.

A: Do you feel guilty?

Hili: Rather astonished that so much is happening without my participation.

Hili: Ja tego wszystkiego nie zrzuciłam.

Ja: Masz poczucie winy?

Hili: Raczej zdumienia, że tak wiele rzeczy dzieje się bez mojego udziału.

Halloween:

Guess who stayed up way too late carving a dinosaur into a pumpkin and now needs approx 5 gallons of coffee. pic.twitter.com/cnUAvenLhh — Vicky Piercing Scream 🎃👻🦇 (@vicky_pearce) October 30, 2019

Won 3rd prize in the costume contest at @BosChildMuseum grown-up night with my leafcutter ant hill costume! ☺️🐜🌿 pic.twitter.com/4PC51tBRta — Judith the human (Noah the Narwhal) (@Noah_theNarwhal) October 31, 2019

Heather Hastie sends some cat tweets:

"can i have one, you said. ONE" 📹: Imgur user FrozenFoodGuy pic.twitter.com/c5HVq5qVZc — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 30, 2019

Love at First Sight pic.twitter.com/9kTgTW7njV — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) October 30, 2019

For those too young to know, or who haven’t seen the first ‘The Shining’ movie of Stephen King’s book, the phrase is “Here’s Johnny!”