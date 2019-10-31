Barack Obama disses woke culture!

Well, cut off my legs and call me Shorty! Former President Barack Obama made some pungent remarks about Woke Youth. What he said is reported by the BBC (click on screenshot):

From the report:

Former US President Barack Obama has challenged “woke” culture telling young people: “The world is messy.” He made the comments at the Obama Foundation’s annual summit in Chicago on Tuesday. Mr Obama said that calling people out on social media did not bring about change, and that change was complex. “Woke” is described as being alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice, along with being aware of what’s going on in the community.

I’m not sure whose definition of “woke” that is, but I would modify the definition above by changing “alert” to “overly alert”, as there’s nothing to challenge about being alert to injustice. What bothers me is the degree of vigilance and policing, the solipsism of emphasizing oneself as a victim (or of shaming oneself as privileged), and the concentration of attention solely on one’s local situation, like your college, instead of national or international issues.

But Obama continued with the woke-shaming:

Mr Obama told the audience: “I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgemental as possible about other people. “If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because ‘Man did you see how woke I was? I called you out!'” “That’s enough,” he said. “If all you’re doing is casting stones, you are probably not going to get that far.” Mr Obama added that “people who do really good stuff have flaws”.

That much should be obvious, but true wokeness is like a religion, impervious to the obvious.

But wait! There’s more!

. . . Last April, [Obama] told a crowd at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin: “One of the things I do worry about among progressives in the United States, maybe it’s true here as well, is a certain kind of rigidity where we say ‘Uh, I’m sorry, this is how it’s going to be’ and then we start sometimes creating what’s called a ‘circular firing squad’, where you start shooting at your allies because one of them has strayed from purity on the issues.” Jen Psaki, former Obama White House communications director, told CNN that she believed Mr Obama’s most recent comments were a message for the Democratic Party and those running for election. “If we are launching purity tests, we are going to have such a small party and will not be able to win. Governing is not about saying: ‘You don’t agree with me, then you can’t be part of the conversation.'”

This, of course, is the way the authoritarian left will govern, as evidenced by remarks like these.

And here’s a tweet showing the ex-Prez speaking truth to offense:

Fmr. President Barack Obama: "This idea of purity and you're never compromised and you're politically woke, and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly. The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws." pic.twitter.com/6ISzic13yK — The Hill (@thehill) October 30, 2019

This reminds me of some lines from Don McLean’s song, “Vincent”, about van Gogh:

They would not listen, they did not know how

Perhaps they’ll listen now.

But, more realistically, the song ends like this:

They would not listen, they’re not listening still

Perhaps they never will.

That’s my prediction. Somehow the Woke will resolve the cognitive dissonance Obama’s words should cause. One way is simply to dismiss the former President as someone who’s leaning Right.