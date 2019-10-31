Barack Obama disses woke culture!

Well, cut off my legs and call me Shorty! Former President Barack Obama made some pungent remarks about Woke Youth. What he said is reported by the BBC (click on screenshot):
From the report:
Former US President Barack Obama has challenged “woke” culture telling young people: “The world is messy.”
He made the comments at the Obama Foundation’s annual summit in Chicago on Tuesday.
Mr Obama said that calling people out on social media did not bring about change, and that change was complex.
“Woke” is described as being alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice, along with being aware of what’s going on in the community.
I’m not sure whose definition of “woke” that is, but I would modify the definition above by changing “alert” to “overly alert”, as there’s nothing to challenge about being alert to injustice. What bothers me is the degree of vigilance and policing, the solipsism of emphasizing oneself as a victim (or of shaming oneself as privileged), and the concentration of attention solely on one’s local situation, like your college, instead of national or international issues.
But Obama continued with the woke-shaming:
Mr Obama told the audience: “I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgemental as possible about other people.
“If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because ‘Man did you see how woke I was? I called you out!'”
“That’s enough,” he said. “If all you’re doing is casting stones, you are probably not going to get that far.”
Mr Obama added that “people who do really good stuff have flaws”.
That much should be obvious, but true wokeness is like a religion, impervious to the obvious.
But wait! There’s more!
. . . Last April, [Obama] told a crowd at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin: “One of the things I do worry about among progressives in the United States, maybe it’s true here as well, is a certain kind of rigidity where we say ‘Uh, I’m sorry, this is how it’s going to be’ and then we start sometimes creating what’s called a ‘circular firing squad’, where you start shooting at your allies because one of them has strayed from purity on the issues.”
Jen Psaki, former Obama White House communications director, told CNN that she believed Mr Obama’s most recent comments were a message for the Democratic Party and those running for election.
“If we are launching purity tests, we are going to have such a small party and will not be able to win. Governing is not about saying: ‘You don’t agree with me, then you can’t be part of the conversation.'”
This, of course, is the way the authoritarian left will govern, as evidenced by remarks like these.
And here’s a tweet showing the ex-Prez speaking truth to offense:
This reminds me of some lines from Don McLean’s song, “Vincent”, about van Gogh:
They would not listen, they did not know how
Perhaps they’ll listen now.
But, more realistically, the song ends like this:
They would not listen, they’re not listening still
Perhaps they never will.
Went on Twitter and the reaction seemed to be made up solely of Bernie Sanders supporters calling Obama an irrelevance and a warmonger.
I think the phrase is “touched a nerve”.
Hey, that expression is very offensive to people with congenital or acquired sensory neuropathy!
^_^
Sorry, I meant ‘plucked a loose nerve ending like a banjo string’. That’s better isn’t it?
*…While holding the end taut obviously. Otherwise you couldn’t pluck it.
Details, Saul, details
CNN thinks the obvious answer is that Obama was referring to Trump:
“It would be easy to see Obama’s comments as a shot at President Donald Trump. Because, well, Trump’s entire presidency is about sending tweets and casting stones.”
https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/30/politics/obama-cancel-culture/index.html
They go on to say that he is talking about progressives.
Obama will now be denounced as a right wing shill and corporate lackey. In 3, 2, 1…
That was already happening. If you’ve spent much time discussing the democratic primary with those leaning far left, they don’t like Obama and they label both him and Clinton as right-leaning, basically Republicans.
I think everyone likes to see themselves in the middle, or at least representing the majority, even when it is entirely untrue.
Yeah, I know. Some of my best friends are like that. 😉
I mean Obama IS center-right in any sane country. The trouble is the US is not a sane country right now.
When has it been sane exactly?
Indeed, sanity not allowed. If the Dems go all-woke, they will condemn themselves to permanent irrelevance.
Real people (who vote) recognize this crap for what it is.
I think I recently heard this in a Sam Harris podcast: View your adversary (or ally!) in as charitable a light as you can. Steel-man their ideas. Don’t assume bad intent when you strongly disagree, when a mistake is more likely, in most cases. (Incompetence is much more common than malice.)
Yes, but… Malice also exists. And malice isn’t orthogonal to incompetence.
Oh, yes, of course. But to assume malice at the speed of tweet is a mistake.
Much as I like Obama, and I like him a lot, my main critique of his presidency is that he was too slow to recognize, and respond to, Republican malice.
Yes, he was rather passive on that. And the Dems seem to all play by adult rules while the GOPs do whatever (and then have the nerve to try to wrap themselves in “morality”!).
The vast majority of people I know have never voted for anyone but Democrats in their entire lives, watch MSNBC, etc. and even they all think woke culture is a joke. They’re also sick of getting politics shoved down their throat at every moment — even if it’s their own politics — from reading the NYT to speeches hearing the speeches at the Oscars to every big new TV show desperately trying to be as woke as possible.
Right-wing Republican is the mildest charge that acolytes of the pop-Left make against Obama. Shortly after the 2016 election, Counterpunch ran an illustrative piece by the former vice-pres candidate of the Green Party. He explained that the dire fascism facing the country under Trump would just be an extension of Obama’s fascism.
When I go on Youtube I’m bombarded by pro-Trump, conservative channels. There seem to be a lot more of them than pro-left ones.
Worse, when I actually bother to check out the pro-left YT channels their talking points are indistinguishable from the pro-Trump ones.
Every single video is a hit job on a Democratic candidate. Endless videos about ‘Biden gets OWNED at townhall’, ‘Buttigieg humiliated’, ‘Warren EXPOSED’, etc. (Nothing on St Bernie obviously.)
YT viewers apparently absolutely despise nuance, and want only the most extreme opinions on everything. As a result almost every left-wing channel is…how do you say it? …Insane, that’s the word.
The boat has sailed on that. They’ve been calling him a ‘warmonger’ and a ‘corporatist neolib shill'(there must be a Bernie-bro dialogue-generation algorithm out there somewhere) ever since he got into power.
Translated into normal language it always amounts to ‘stop being so electable’.
They should listen to Obama or risk soon becoming irrelevant. Right now on the house floor they are debating before the vote to go forward with the impeachment. Pelosi is saying her two cents now.
Again, glad to see what Twitter CEO did, getting rid of political ads. The Trumpets already blasted it.
“Again, glad to see what Twitter CEO did, getting rid of political ads. The Trumpets already blasted it.”
Apropos of that…it’s a bit concerning to me that our side has been playing it(relatively) polite and restrained while conservatives ‘work the ref’ re. social media like you wouldn’t believe.
The amount of whining they come out with about ‘shadowbanning’ and ‘bias against conservatives’ – even though there’s no real evidence to support any of it – is absolutely amazing.
I can see it’s having an effect too, because someone like Jack Dorsey now has to go out of his way to reassure and placate all the QAnon dimwits who’ve seen their favourite white supremacist Twitter feed pulled down.
‘Working the referee’ is a perfect description of what they’re doing – we don’t really have an equivalent phrase in British-English.
They know deep down that they have no real grounds to complain about social media mistreatment but they’ll do it anyway because it puts the referee(in this case all the social media companies) on the back foot, and gives conservatives leeway in the future.
Jose Mourinho used to do it all the time when he managed Chelsea. It really works.
Oh yeah, it sure did work for Mourinho, didn’t it? But that wasn’t his only skill. I hear he’s interested in a job at Arsenal (they need someone). As a Liverpool supporter, I hope he doesn’t return to the Premier League. He has a way of winning trophies.
> sigh < Makes one nostalgic for the days when a President could speak in complete and logical sentences.
Or speak extemporaneously in full paragraphs and compact, verbal essays!
(As opposed to spewing narcissistic drivel stream-of-consciousness, as we have now.)
+many
Any functioning adult in 2020
Wow where did they find an articulate president. Oh yeah, every president ever except for the current one.
“I’m old enough to remember when presidents were articulate so get off of my lawn.” –Everyone, even babies.
With a very restricted set of topics and with sugary pep talks, I suppose Reagan could be called articulate, at least in the USian context. There I suppose it’s even a required skill for college football coaches.
Poor fella. Commonsense, dispassionate discourse, and equanimity is sooo pre-2016.
Watching Obama felt like watching a person from ancient Greece speaking slowly and simply. You’d think everyone forgot, in just three years, what people used to sound like.
This was excellent:
All the hosts are on great form re. Trump.
That is oh so amazingly clear. We will get eloquence back one fine day….
It’ll be great when you can just sit back and enjoy these videos of Trump trying to speak like a normal human, instead of cringe in horror. Once he’s gone I think we can start to talk about, and appreciate, his unintentional comic brilliance.
I’m more shocked that “diss” is a Prof Ceiling Cat (emeritus) approved verb.