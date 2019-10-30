Where we are, and a panoramic ship’s camera

Reader Phil informs me that our ship, the Roald Amundsen, has a 360° panoramic camera, located on the forward antenna tower, that broadcasts continuously, even showing (sometimes) passengers on the stern. It apparently takes about 3½ minutes to make a full rotation, with the image updated every ten minutes.

As I write this it’s about sunrise, , so I’ll put an image below. Right now we’re approaching the Chilean fjords. You can see the broadcast by clicking on the link above or on the photo below.

The same page also has a topographical ‘Overview Map’ (click on bottom left) that shows our current position, which gave this image at 7 am local time. The green triangle shows which way the camera’s currently pointed.

There’s another real-time topographical map here. As of 7 am, when I’m writing this, we’re in an inland channel:

And that map, zoomed out, shows this. We’re nearing the tip of South America and about to approach the complicated coast of Patagonia.