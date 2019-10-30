Where we are, and a panoramic ship’s camera

Reader Phil informs me that our ship, the Roald Amundsen, has a 360° panoramic camera, located on the forward antenna tower, that broadcasts continuously, even showing (sometimes) passengers on the stern. It apparently takes about 3½ minutes to make a full rotation, with the image updated every ten minutes.
As I write this it’s about sunrise, , so I’ll put an image below. Right now we’re approaching the Chilean fjords. You can see the broadcast by clicking on the link above or on the photo below.
The same page also has a topographical ‘Overview Map’ (click on bottom left) that shows our current position, which gave this image at 7 am local time. The green triangle shows which way the camera’s currently pointed.
There’s another real-time topographical map here. As of 7 am, when I’m writing this, we’re in an inland channel:
And that map, zoomed out, shows this. We’re nearing the tip of South America and about to approach the complicated coast of Patagonia.
Really good views. Almost like being on the ship only no food or people to wait on me.
fascinating – this is going to be a great story!
… so I guess the ship has to take this route to avoid the rough ocean? All the way though seems like it’d take forever….
I’m guessing the route is planned this way because there are cool things to see.
Great post 😊
Very nice, but not perfect: the camera is fixed to the ship, and when there is some swell, it moves with the ship, but not with the sea… the result can be quite nauseating: look for example at the panorama from 2019.10.29, 04:10. I suppose some engine speeds also induce vibrations of the mast holding the camera(e.g. 2019.10.29, 16:40). And sometime the transmission doesn’t work. It should be an image every ten minutes (every hour during the night), but just now it’s “03:50” for a very long time…
So maybe you are getting a little sea sick from watching the video. Better not go for a plane ride.
I never knew Chile had an archipelago like that. It must be a really fun place for sailors and boat owners to explore all those tiny islands.
Provided the channels are well-marked. Doesn’t seem like a place you’d want to run up on a rocky shoal.
It is a bit like the coastal area going up to Alaska with all the waterways there. They always run barges from the west coast to Alaska through these areas. When I was still working we would utilize a system out of Seatle called Cool Barge to move supplies north.
I am beyond envious of you Jerry!
Just in case you wanted the latest news affecting Chile, They just announced Chile will not hold the APEC summit scheduled three weeks from now. Due to the difficulties down there.
https://www.apecchile2019.cl/
Cool views. I’ll be looking out for sunny warm weather, white sand beaches, bathing beauties, seals and sea lions, penguins, hotdog stands, and songs accompanied by a ukulele. Just kidding.