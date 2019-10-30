Wednesday: Hili dialogue and tweets, some good, some sad

by Matthew Cobb
And yes it is indeed Wednesday, and that means that yesterday was Tuesday, no matter what I wrote here. Don’t believe everything you read on the Interwebz, folks!
In Poland, too, it is Wednesday, and autumn has well and truly kicked in. I can’t tell whether Hili is pleased or annoyed, but she certainly is:
Hili: And the whole garden is looking like this.
A: We will slowly manage to deal with it somehow.
Hili: I tak wygląda cały ogród!
Ja: Powoli jakoś sobie z tym poradzimy.
Ja: Powoli jakoś sobie z tym poradzimy.
.
A sombre On This Day tweet from one of the most important accounts on Twitter:
A fabulous murmuration from the BBC’s Autumnwatch programme:
More bird loveliness:
Touching and sad – where is Mum?
These are golden pheasants, an invasive species in the UK (they were brought in for shooting in the 19th century, some escaped and they are now widespread. Very little is known about their ecology.
Yesterday was #seaslug day on Twitter, and Chris Mah posted this stunning ghost nudibranch. I had no idea.
Some medieval cat snails