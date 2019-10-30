Wednesday: Hili dialogue and tweets, some good, some sad

by Matthew Cobb

And yes it is indeed Wednesday, and that means that yesterday was Tuesday, no matter what I wrote here. Don’t believe everything you read on the Interwebz, folks!

In Poland, too, it is Wednesday, and autumn has well and truly kicked in. I can’t tell whether Hili is pleased or annoyed, but she certainly is:

Hili: And the whole garden is looking like this.

A: We will slowly manage to deal with it somehow.

Hili: I tak wygląda cały ogród!

Ja: Powoli jakoś sobie z tym poradzimy.

A sombre On This Day tweet from one of the most important accounts on Twitter:

30 October 1944 | Evacuation transport of 1,308 female Jews from Auschwitz reached the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Among them probably sisters Anne & Margot Frank. They died there of typhus at the beginning of 1945. pic.twitter.com/S9sXiLP4lA — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 30, 2019

A fabulous murmuration from the BBC’s Autumnwatch programme:

You know it's autumn when you spot this happening in the sky 😲#Autumnwatch pic.twitter.com/O5pyOMzhIJ — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) October 24, 2019

More bird loveliness:

Sanderlings reliably greet me at nearly every beach trip. I love to watch them run like little windup toys as they play tag with the waves. pic.twitter.com/leMXqMBR1i — Get To Know Nature (@GetToKnowNature) October 26, 2019

Touching and sad – where is Mum?

"The quality of mercy is not strained,

It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven

upon the place beneath; It is twice blessed,

It blesseth him that gives and him that takes." William Shakespeare https://t.co/ySEuwGpkJQ — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) October 29, 2019

These are golden pheasants, an invasive species in the UK (they were brought in for shooting in the 19th century, some escaped and they are now widespread. Very little is known about their ecology.

I too wish to jog with these tiny raptors. pic.twitter.com/NooMeQajFF — Clip Clop Flappy Top (@MelliesLair) October 26, 2019

Yesterday was #seaslug day on Twitter, and Chris Mah posted this stunning ghost nudibranch. I had no idea.

Video of the so-called "holy grail" of nudibranchs, Melibe colemani, the ghost nudibranch #seaslugday https://t.co/7GMZlvpiy3 — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) October 29, 2018

Some medieval cat snails