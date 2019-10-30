The ducks are leaving

Right before I left Chicago, and for a few days thereafter, we had up to two dozen ducks coming for lunch and dinner.

That’s over now, as there has already been light snow in Chicago and the ducks have dwindled down to a precious few. Here’s today’s report from one Secret Duck Farmer:

Breakfast. No ducks at all. It was cold, rainy, and in the 30’s. There were blobs of mushy snow detailing the parked cars. We are expecting the same weather tomorrow, except it might be colder and windier.

Lunch. One male duck by himself in the cold rain. He began eating when I got far away.

In the last few days, duck numbers have been in the single digits, and they’ve been fidgety and irritable. Honey has vanished. This is what happens when nature is calling them southwards.  And now, I suspect, that’s where they’ve gone: down the Mississippi Flyway. The weather in Louisiana is much nicer at this time of year.

We are empty nesters now, but are happy that, with the help of three great mothers, 26 out of 27 ducklings fledged this year. God only knows what we’ll face next year. . .

4 Comments

  1. Heather Hastie
    Posted October 30, 2019 at 5:44 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations to all of you who looked after these ducks. You are truly special people.

    I think a lot of the new ducks are previous ducklings who remember a reliable food source from kind humans. I suspect you can expect even more ducks next year!

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted October 30, 2019 at 6:01 pm | Permalink

      I don’t think we can handle more than three broods at once. Seriously; it drove us all nuts!

      Reply
      • Linda Calhoun
        Posted October 30, 2019 at 6:08 pm | Permalink

        And if more than three hens show up with their babies, I bet you’ll find a way.

        L

        Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted October 30, 2019 at 6:12 pm | Permalink

      I was thinking the same thing. There could be several generations chez Jerry, not to mention the errant ones that fly in for the first time.

      Reply

