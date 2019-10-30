The ducks are leaving

Right before I left Chicago, and for a few days thereafter, we had up to two dozen ducks coming for lunch and dinner.

That’s over now, as there has already been light snow in Chicago and the ducks have dwindled down to a precious few. Here’s today’s report from one Secret Duck Farmer:

Breakfast. No ducks at all. It was cold, rainy, and in the 30’s. There were blobs of mushy snow detailing the parked cars. We are expecting the same weather tomorrow, except it might be colder and windier. Lunch. One male duck by himself in the cold rain. He began eating when I got far away.

In the last few days, duck numbers have been in the single digits, and they’ve been fidgety and irritable. Honey has vanished. This is what happens when nature is calling them southwards. And now, I suspect, that’s where they’ve gone: down the Mississippi Flyway. The weather in Louisiana is much nicer at this time of year.

We are empty nesters now, but are happy that, with the help of three great mothers, 26 out of 27 ducklings fledged this year. God only knows what we’ll face next year. . .