Note to readers

We are well south now, but will head inland towards the fjords today. Internet aboard the ship is slow, and won’t allow me to load any photos, though I’ve taken many. Bear with me until I can get to a place to post pictures. The pictures I’ve taken have all been of the ship, which is quite luxurious, with a gym and fancy sauna and all, and of the food, which is scrumptious.

You’ll have to take my word, for it, though. I will report in writing alone when there’s something to say.

In the meantime, here’s the position of our ship, MS Roald Amundsen. You can follow its progress on this link.