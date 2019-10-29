Note to readers

We are well south now, but will head inland towards the fjords today. Internet aboard the ship is slow, and won’t allow me to load any photos, though I’ve taken many. Bear with me until I can get to a place to post pictures. The pictures I’ve taken have all been of the ship, which is quite luxurious, with a gym and fancy sauna and all, and of the food, which is scrumptious.
You’ll have to take my word, for it, though. I will report in writing alone when there’s something to say.
In the meantime, here’s the position of our ship, MS Roald Amundsen. You can follow its progress on this link.
The link tells me you are off the coast of Nigeria. Interesting.
I don’t think it’s working or, more likely, I don’t know what I’m doing.
I’ll check it again. Watch this spot.
Same here — rather far from where you actually are…
This appears to be a working site:
https://www.cruisin.me/cruise-ship-tracker/hurtigruten/ms-roald-amundsen/
Yes-I got it!
Works fine for the location, the “live” webcam has however been showing the same picture for the last four days. So I’m guessing we won’t get to see the sights from the ship until you post them.
It was working for me ,and wow ,if you zoom out it shows masses of other ships .
Can you run out on the top deck and wave? 😎
Jerry, there is no subject on which I trust you more than on food 😛
Sounds like everything is great!