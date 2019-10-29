Note to readers

We are well south now, but will head inland towards the fjords today. Internet aboard the ship is slow, and won’t allow me to load any photos, though I’ve taken many. Bear with me until I can get to a place to post pictures. The pictures I’ve taken have all been of the ship, which is quite luxurious, with a gym and fancy sauna and all, and of the food, which is scrumptious.

You’ll have to take my word, for it, though. I will report in writing alone when there’s something to say.

In the meantime, here’s the position of our ship, MS Roald Amundsen. You can follow its progress on this link.

 

 

 

11 Comments

  1. John O'Neall
    Posted October 29, 2019 at 8:22 am | Permalink

    The link tells me you are off the coast of Nigeria. Interesting.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted October 29, 2019 at 8:30 am | Permalink

      I don’t think it’s working or, more likely, I don’t know what I’m doing.

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted October 29, 2019 at 8:58 am | Permalink

      I’ll check it again. Watch this spot.

      Reply
  2. Julian C
    Posted October 29, 2019 at 8:49 am | Permalink

    Same here — rather far from where you actually are…

    Reply
  3. whyevolutionistrue
    Posted October 29, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    This appears to be a working site:

    https://www.cruisin.me/cruise-ship-tracker/hurtigruten/ms-roald-amundsen/

    Reply
    • Debbie Coplan
      Posted October 29, 2019 at 9:39 am | Permalink

      Yes-I got it!

      Reply
      • Simon Hayward
        Posted October 29, 2019 at 10:28 am | Permalink

        Works fine for the location, the “live” webcam has however been showing the same picture for the last four days. So I’m guessing we won’t get to see the sights from the ship until you post them.

        Reply
      • Simon Hayward
        Posted October 29, 2019 at 10:28 am | Permalink

        Reply
  4. David Coxill
    Posted October 29, 2019 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    It was working for me ,and wow ,if you zoom out it shows masses of other ships .

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted October 29, 2019 at 9:50 am | Permalink

    Can you run out on the top deck and wave? 😎

    Reply
  6. BJ
    Posted October 29, 2019 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    Jerry, there is no subject on which I trust you more than on food 😛

    Sounds like everything is great!

    Reply

