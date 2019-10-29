It’s National Cat Day (and what’s for lunch on the ship)

While International Cat Day is August 8, it slipped my mind that it’s National Cat Day, begun in 2005 “to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued each year and also to encourage cat lovers to celebrate the cat(s) in their life for the unconditional love and companionship they bestow upon us.”

So much for that. It’s sad that I can’t post pictures for a while, but eventually you will see them. In the meantime, here’s only a part of what was on the lunch buffet.

Shepherd’s pie (excellent)

Mini Cuban sandwiches with pulled pork, cheese and pickles

Hot sauerkraut

Fresh pasta with pesto

Cooked salmon in mini portions with pineapple

Shoulder of pork, sliced to order

White crab, picked

King crab, picked

Steamed mussels

Shrimp

Various types of fish: rollmop herring, smoked salmon, as well as cold beef carpaccio and prosciutto ham

Salad buffet: lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, cubed cheese, garbanzo beans, black olives, beets, quinoa, etc., etc.

Assortment of cheeses

Fruit table: fresh pineapple, honeydew melon, grapes, and whole fruit (oranges, apples, and bananas)

Various breads and rolls

Dessert: a flanlike thing with a heavy caramel topping, a blueberry compote, and coffeecake

Juices (passionfruit, apple, orange, and others)

There was more stuff, too, but I can’t remember it all.

You can order beer and wine, but I rarely feel like drinking much on a cruise. I may have a couple of beers over the entire voyage. But lots of people have wine with lunch or dinner. My usual desire for wine at dinner seems to be curbed when I’m on this kind of trip (but not when traveling in France!)