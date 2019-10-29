It’s National Cat Day (and what’s for lunch on the ship)

While International Cat Day is August 8, it slipped my mind that it’s National Cat Day, begun in 2005 “to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of cats that need to be rescued each year and also to encourage cat lovers to celebrate the cat(s) in their life for the unconditional love and companionship they bestow upon us.”
So much for that. It’s sad that I can’t post pictures for a while, but eventually you will see them. In the meantime, here’s only a part of what was on the lunch buffet.
Shepherd’s pie (excellent)
Mini Cuban sandwiches with pulled pork, cheese and pickles
Hot sauerkraut
Fresh pasta with pesto
Cooked salmon in mini portions with pineapple
Shoulder of pork, sliced to order
White crab, picked
King crab, picked
Steamed mussels
Shrimp
Various types of fish: rollmop herring, smoked salmon, as well as cold beef carpaccio and prosciutto ham
Salad buffet: lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, cubed cheese, garbanzo beans, black olives, beets, quinoa, etc., etc.
Assortment of cheeses
Fruit table: fresh pineapple, honeydew melon, grapes, and whole fruit (oranges, apples, and bananas)
Various breads and rolls
Dessert: a flanlike thing with a heavy caramel topping, a blueberry compote, and coffeecake
Juices (passionfruit, apple, orange, and others)
There was more stuff, too, but I can’t remember it all.
You can order beer and wine, but I rarely feel like drinking much on a cruise. I may have a couple of beers over the entire voyage. But lots of people have wine with lunch or dinner. My usual desire for wine at dinner seems to be curbed when I’m on this kind of trip (but not when traveling in France!)
In honor of National Cat Day, have a look at the newest addition to our household trying to stop me from making the bed.
Just can’t get the bed made this morning.
Her name is Leia (yes, as in the princess) and she is half nuts. In the best of ways. She was a stray picked up off the streets and sent to the Humane Society. When we saw her there she was about 4 months old and so un-socialized that they were worried that they wouldn’t be able to adopt her. We took her and within days had her out of her shell. Now she’s the life of the party, constantly. She appears to me to be full Abyssinian (I’ve had an Abyssinian before) and her behavior is archetypal Abyssinian, as in a sweetheart but completely bonkers.
Our adult cat, Coco Chanel, is not quite sure what to do with Leia yet, stomp her or play with her.
Adorable! Part/all? Abyssinian?
Thanks!
I suppose it’s impossible to say with certainty but she looks and behaves like a pure Abyssinian. I’m not an expert but I have owned a pure Abyssinian once before. Impossible to say for sure because we don’t know anything about her origins beyond that she was a stray.
Little Leia is made of springs & lasers! 🙂
Terrific menu and that’s just lunch.
The gym will come in handy.
If my cat were to find out it National Cat day, there’d be hell to pay. I would need more that wine and beer. Probably everything on the menu and then some.
Is that because you’re out to sea? I should think there wouldn’t be much pitch or roll on a ship the size and design of the MS Roald Amundsen unless you’re out in some damn heavy seas.
I’ve never been seasick myself. I’ve gotten queasy in the bilge of a boat trying to coax a balky engine back to life in bad weather. But as long as I can make it to the deck, catch a deep breath of fresh air and a peek at the horizon, I’m good to go.
Plus, I’ve done some of my most prodigious beer drinkin’ aboard boats. You’d be surprised how much sail trimmin’ and helm handlin’ a sailor can accomplish with just one hand. 🙂
Two of my favorite foods top the list! Shepherd’s Pie and Cuban Sandwich. Yum!
Never had a Cuban with hot sauerkraut though…sort of a Reuben-Cuban. Probably a decent substitute for the usual pickle.
As I read it, the Cuban Sandwich had pickles and the Sauerkraut was a separate buffet item. On the other hand, I would be willing to try your Cuban/German Sandwich as I love a good kraut. Perhaps we can call it a Reuben Castro, after Fidel’s little-known crazy cousin.
Yeah, I think you’re right. Reuben Castro! I’d order one in a heartbeat.
That’s the way I read it, too, although I’m with you guys: a Cuban-Ruben sounds pretty frekin’ tasty.
Looks like there is something for everyone. I’d be hogging the crab, mussels and shrimp table.