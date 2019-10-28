The best and worst schools for free speech: an “experts'” take

At least for the time being, we have internet on the ship (we’re still in port), so you’re not rid of me yet.

Today’s non-travel post is on a subject dear to my heart: free speech on college campuses. In particular, the website RealClear Education has published a survey of “expert” opinion about which colleges should be lauded for their free speech codes, and which criticized for their deficiencies. You can read the survey’s results and the names of the experts by clicking on the screenshot below, and there’s a pdf of the full report here.

From the RCP report:

We originally invited 70 academics, pundits, and policy experts to participate. About half were recognizably on the left end of the political spectrum. Some of them accepted. Panelists such as Jonathan Haidt, Gregory Lukianoff, and Jeffrey A. Sachs, for instance, are certainly not political conservatives. Nevertheless, a majority of the 22 invitees who ultimately completed our survey are recognizably on the right side of the political spectrum. This imbalance is itself instructive. A recent Pew Research Center study showed that Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to be worried about professors bringing their political and social views into the classroom (79% to 17%). Republicans are also far more likely than Democrats to believe that colleges are too concerned with protecting students from views they might find offensive (75% to 31%). The greater number of conservatives who agreed to participate in our panel reflects the greater concern conservatives have about campus speech. There are several identifiable libertarians on our panel as well. There is an obvious reason for the special concern about the campus speech climate among conservatives. They are often outnumbered and underrepresented among the faculty and administration, particularly at elite schools. However, political liberals are increasingly raising concerns about censure on campus as well. On the other hand, there are those who say the entire notion of a campus speech crisis is overblown. . . . We conducted the survey in September 2019. Panelists were asked to name up to five schools that serve as positive role models in the areas of free speech, viewpoint diversity, and open inquiry.

So here are the ratings of the 22 experts. As the caption notes, each expert could select up to five colleges or universities that have particularly “positive” speech codes, i.e., policies promoting free speech. The scale at the bottom gives the number of experts selecting a school.

As you see in the first plot, the University of Chicago was by far the leader in the free-speech race, with 18 of the 22 respondents selecting it as exemplary. Purdue was second with nine votes, followed by Princeton and UVa (a tie with four votes each) and then Arizona State University and Claremont McKenna College, selected by three experts each. The rest of the chosen schools got a miserable one or two votes.

And here are the losers. As I expected, Yale leads the pack by several lengths: 8 votes for “a need to improve”. Another Ivy League school, Harvard, follows with 6 votes, then Williams College, which I just visited, and then a three-way tie, with DePaul University, Liberty University (an evangelical Christian school), and Oberlin College getting four votes each. This would have been close to my ranking, except I’d put Evergreen State up with DePaul et al. And although most of the respondents fall on the right-hand side of the political spectrum, I don’t.

Williams College has been working on a new free-speech policy for several months, which was supposed to be issued several weeks ago, but all we have to date is crickets. That’s because, I think, the administrators are pondering how to somehow reconcile the irreconcilable: free speech and the kind of “inclusiveness” in which nobody ever gets offended. The concept of having free speech that never upsets, offends, or hurts the feelings of anyone is an oxymoron. The sooner that Williams realizes that, as well as the other schools who try to pretend that inclusiveness is fully compatible with free speech, the better. As always, the solution to offensive free speech is not censorship, but counter-speech.

As for Harvard and Yale, it’s shameful that two of America’s best colleges are ranked so low. Granted, only 22 people were involved in these rankings, but these are people who have followed the controversies, including University of Chicago’s Geoff Stone (head of the committee that formulated our laudable free-speech policy), Jon Haidt of New York University, and Greg Lukianoff, head of FIRE (the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education). They also include people who have been deplatformed, like Heather Mac Donald and Charles Murray, and thus have personally experienced censorship.

Each of the respondents issued a brief statement about free speech. I’ll let Geoff Stone’s stand for all of them:

Geoffrey R. Stone – professor, University of Chicago School of Law

“Free speech and open inquiry are essential to the mission of a university. The goal of a university is to seek the truth. The only way to do that is to encourage a wide diversity of views and to allow them to be tested critically and openly.”