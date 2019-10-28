Monday: Hili dialogue and some random tweets

by Matthew Cobb

It’s a frosty morning across much of the UK, and all my cats are in. Out in Dobrzyn Hili is also inside, and feeling minxy:

A: What are you waiting for?

Hili: For somebody I would be able to disturb.

Ja: Na co czekasz?

Hili: Na kogoś, komu będę mogła przeszkadzać.

Today’s tweets come without any kind of preamble or explanation, apart from the first, which was sent by Barry Lyons. If any of them provoke or inspire you, chip in below.

When you've been dead for decades but a cat walks by your grave. (via otisandjr on IG) pic.twitter.com/LYjU5DZhGK — Eric Weiss 🤘💀 (@ZombieRiot) October 20, 2019

Beautiful weevil (Cratosomus sp.) with neon-green racing stripes. Photographed in the Ecuadorian Amazon pic.twitter.com/kdAIjeFn2N — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) October 27, 2019

Ambiguous grid by Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan. A mathematically calculated combination of perspective and the physics of reflection produce this striking illusion that works in many configurations https://t.co/PCrqmzmpLs [more: https://t.co/EDIrJfukaN] pic.twitter.com/GdBr7aTjUT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 27, 2019

A white witch moth! This beauty is one foot wide tip to tip which makes it the widest insect in the world and I can’t believe I just found one. Along the Rio Negro, Brazilian Amazon. pic.twitter.com/SRzPz6gkTM — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) October 27, 2019

Silke stole a whole piece of bacon out of the frying pan while I was washing my hands pic.twitter.com/uo8rJDWLFf — ND Kirsch 🧹 “Witch all year round” 🧹 (@ndkirschmann) October 26, 2019

Prague street musician Petr Spatina playing musical glasses. pic.twitter.com/tDbaOBDuCC — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) October 27, 2019

Just explained to a delighted American that we call ‘crosswalks’ ‘zebra crossings’. Then she asked what we call ‘crossing guards’, and I said ‘lollipop ladies’ and now she thinks I’ve just made the whole thing up. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 27, 2019