Monday: Hili dialogue and some random tweets

by Matthew Cobb
It’s a frosty morning across much of the UK, and all my cats are in. Out in Dobrzyn Hili is also inside, and feeling minxy:
A: What are you waiting for?
Hili: For somebody I would be able to disturb.
Ja: Na co czekasz?
Hili: Na kogoś, komu będę mogła przeszkadzać.
Today’s tweets come without any kind of preamble or explanation, apart from the first, which was sent by Barry Lyons. If any of them provoke or inspire you, chip in below.
Thank you for the astonishing Petr Spatina and his musical glasses. There’s more on YouTube too.
‘Crossing guards’ in the UK are ladies on ‘zebras’ armed with a pole supporting a circular sign that reads Children Crossing.
Are you sure that White Witch Moth isn’t just a James Marsh illustration cut out and glued to the tree?
🙂
Cats and bacon, cooking not required.