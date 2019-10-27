Sunday: Hili dialogue and some animal tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Don’t forget – cats are predators.

Hili: A bird.

A: What kind of a bird?

Hili: I don’t know, probably tasty.

Hili: Ptaszek.

Ja: Jaki?

Hili: Nie wiem, chyba smaczny.

Helping a turtle can be tricky:

I decided to help him out because I thought he was stuck, turns out he just likes to be upside down lmao pic.twitter.com/jJma03I9E5 — camila🐉 (@camilalissethh) October 25, 2019

I suspect this is less cute than appears – don’t forget octopuses are solitary predators:

Octopus with Teddy Bear pic.twitter.com/kK9pGr3iut — 41 Strange (@41Strange) October 27, 2019

Sleepy ferrets

Ferrets can be very asleep. pic.twitter.com/CrqW2rAFMe — It's the Great Twiddlekins, Charlie Brown. (@twiddlekins) October 27, 2019

Lovely wasp preening behaviour. Think about how all that is encoded somewhere in its tiny little wasp brain, and ultimately in its genes. Nature is wonderful!

Nature is also bizarre. This would be great in an Entomology spot test. It is in fact the larva of a lobster moth, a group that is even found in the UK. See if you can work out what is going on with which bits.