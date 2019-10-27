Sunday: Hili dialogue and some animal tweets

by Matthew Cobb
Don’t forget – cats are predators.
Hili: A bird.
A: What kind of a bird?
Hili: I don’t know, probably tasty.
Hili: Ptaszek.
Ja: Jaki?
Hili: Nie wiem, chyba smaczny.
Helping a turtle can be tricky:
I suspect this is less cute than appears – don’t forget octopuses are solitary predators:
Sleepy ferrets
Lovely wasp preening behaviour. Think about how all that is encoded somewhere in its tiny little wasp brain, and ultimately in its genes. Nature is wonderful!
Nature is also bizarre. This would be great in an Entomology spot test. It is in fact the larva of a lobster moth, a group that is even found in the UK. See if you can work out what is going on with which bits.
You don’t say , yesterday One of my cats Sooty was staking out the heater in the hall way ,that must mean he had brought a mouse in and let it go and it was hiding .
Fast forward to One AM ,heard a noise ,the mouse had made a break for it and Sooty had it in his mouth .Managed to get it off him and put it out the window .
Sometimes cats can be very trying .
🐾🐾
The turtle and the ferret don’t look right to me. Could be some health issues, methinks.
Just looking at the way that turtle flipped and sank like a stone tells one that something’s very wrong. I googled “turtles upside down” and read that when a turtle starts flipping and can’t stay buoyant in water, it has an infection that’s gone to its lungs and it needs to be taken to the vet post haste.
As for ferrets, they’re just extremely deep sleepers. One thing that clued me in to the fact that the ferret was just sleeping and not ill was its body tone. It was limp but definitely retained tension in its body, though that was just my sense of the situation; I haven’t looked into sleep and muscle tone in ferrets.
The person who had the ferret knew the score but the woman with the turtle needs to do some research before taking photos of her turtle and making ignorant assumptions. I’m sure that poor turtle is dead by now.
FERRET:
I don’t know enough about ferret behaviour, but it does seem peculiarly heavily zonked out. I looked it up & ferret owners & vets speak of ferret “dead sleep” which is similar to human sleep paralysis i.e. the ferret is likely conscious but can’t control their body. The advice seems to be to not mess with it – using it like a toy must be traumatic for the animal. I couldn’t find any science about this & I’m not confident [in either direction] that it’s a behaviour found in nature! I have two opposite hypotheses
[1] It’s because domestic ferrets are inbred – dealers [‘pet shops’] will act to maximise their profits.
[2] Ferrets semi-hibernate when it’s cold & the food supply is low. This must confuse a house ferret’s clock & perhaps they ‘need’ to have an annual cycle of busy & slow even when conditions are the same year round.
I really don’t like pet ownership of creatures not well understood by us! Some ferret owners on various threads say they’ve never had a zonked out ferret, so that could mean [1] or [2] above or some [3] I haven’t thought of.
TURTLE:
That definitely not right IMO. People in the Twitter thread agree & don’t agree of course. The leading [most common] vet opinion is respiratory infection although who is really a vet on the web?
That lobster moth caterpillar looks like it’s a double whammy of Batesian mimicry, mimicking an ant at the fore end and g*d knows what at the caboose (a spider?). Also could be mimicking something else again between its two ends.
