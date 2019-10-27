Note to readers

Until the end of November, my access to email will be spotty. To reduce the large number of emails I get, I’m asking readers to avoid contacting me except for urgent matters until about December 1. And if you’re a first-time commenter or a moderated commenter, be aware that all such comments must be manually approved by me. If your comment does not appear in a timely manner, it’s because I haven’t had access to email.

As always, thank you for your indulgence.

  1. GBJames
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

    Perhaps we can get the Pope to sell you some indulgences?

    I’ll leave now…

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm | Permalink

    I think teamtrees.org is important enough- especially because of the deadline, and it just started – that I put it on today’s Hili Dialogue. It’s non profit, The Arbor Day Foundation.

