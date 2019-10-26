Saturday: Hili dialogue and some animal tweets

by Matthew Cobb

It may be chucking it down in Manchester, but out in Dobrzyn it’s nice, as long as you aren’t a rabbit:

Hili: A sunny day. A: Do you have any plans? Hili: I will go and see who was drawn out of its burrow.

In Polish:

Hili: Słoneczny dzień.

Ja: Masz jakieś plany?

Hili: Pójdę zobaczyć kogo słoneczna pogoda wyciągnęła z norki.

The weather in the Uk right now would suit the hippos:

Four views of a Cambridgeshire hippopotamus from the Last Interglacial ~120,000 years ago. Hippos wallowed in rivers from the Yorkshire Dales to the Thames during this period #FossilFriday 🦛 pic.twitter.com/GXWjHvJcVC — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) October 25, 2019

Jerry asks me – what’s up with Brexit? Tom Holland (not Spider-Man, the other one) gives an answer:

I realise with mingled embarrassment and pride that I've reached the stage of Brexit where all I do is tweet pictures of my cats. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) October 24, 2019

From Heather Hastie – “evidence that the creationists are right!”

Rare footage of a Canadian cat being born pic.twitter.com/Yq86MFwRpn — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) October 22, 2019

Another goose:

Greetings from cuthbert who is getting ready for goose morning #cuthbertthegoose #goosemorning pic.twitter.com/ruSWdiMBeD — Caenhill CC (@caenhillcc) October 25, 2019

The wonders of science:

I study the earwax of baleen whales because it has layers the grow over its whole life (like tree rings!) and we can tell when it produces hormones related to stress and pregnancy! For instance, a 48 year old fin whale had 16 pregnancies before she died. SIXTEEN OKAY?! pic.twitter.com/7mMLcKqBzS — Dani Crain (@DCrainium) October 25, 2019

Some good advice:

You should sit in nature for 20 minutes a day. Unless you're busy. In which case you should sit for an hour. — Cairngorms Nature (@CNPnature) October 25, 2019

