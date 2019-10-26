Saturday: Hili dialogue and some animal tweets

by Matthew Cobb

It may be chucking it down in Manchester, but out in Dobrzyn it’s nice, as long as you aren’t a rabbit:

Hili: A sunny day.
A: Do you have any plans?
Hili: I will go and see who was drawn out of its burrow.

In Polish:

Hili: Słoneczny dzień.
Ja: Masz jakieś plany?
Hili: Pójdę zobaczyć kogo słoneczna pogoda wyciągnęła z norki.

The weather in the Uk right now would suit the hippos:

 

Jerry asks me – what’s up with Brexit? Tom Holland (not Spider-Man, the other one) gives an answer:

 

From Heather Hastie – “evidence that the creationists are right!”

 

Another goose:

 

The wonders of science:

 

Some good advice:

 

Indri Saturday:

2 Comments

  1. Eddie Janssen
    Posted October 26, 2019 at 5:31 am | Permalink

    I read one very funny comment on the BBC website on Brexit (they have numerous articles on Brexit where the public can give their opinion on the politics of (not) leaving the EU):

    22. Posted by Wallsteron, 29 minutes ago
    “Would it help if we turned the government off and on again?”

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 26, 2019 at 7:34 am | Permalink

    Just a view from the colony’s here. Brexit is either not known by most or what little they do know is wrong. But then you could say the same for the current impeachment event here. Good luck with trick or treat day coming up.

    Reply

