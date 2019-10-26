Andrew Sullivan: Brexit, impeachment, and which Democrats are electable?

Last Friday’s New Yorker column by Andrew Sullivan covers, as usual, three topics. This time they’re Brexit, impeachment, and Sullivan’s splenetic but largely accurate assessment of the Democratic candidates: a panoply he finds lame and dispiriting. You should be reading his column every week, and I read it even in Valparaiso (after the curfew). I’ll give a few excerpts from each of the three mini-essays; click on the screenshot to read the whole thing:

Understanding the whole Brexit mess is above my pay grade; when I asked Matthew about it, he said “Wait and see.” Sullivan was a “remain” voter (i.e., don’t leave the EU), but he thinks that the UK should respect the results of the referendum, which was to exit. He also thinks that the “remainers” are trying to nullify the people’s will in indefensible ways, including calling for a re-vote. I don’t know whether that’s true, but here’s Sullivan’s take:

Look: I supported Remain in the Brexit referendum. I even remember as a kid wearing a “Britain in Europe” button to school during the original 1975 referendum campaign. I backed the liberal, pro-E.U. Toryism of David Cameron and George Osborne, and didn’t support a referendum on E.U. membership. I think Britain’s departure from the E.U. will lead to a tangible if manageable loss of future economic growth, hurt industry, stress-test the U.K. as a single entity, and hit the financial sector. I don’t want the U.K. to crash out of the E.U. without a deal, and would do what I could, if I were in Parliament, to prevent it. I can see the arguments for the Remain cause, as they have operated until now. Many Remainers are my friends and in my family. If a referendum were to be held for the first time tomorrow, I’d still vote to Remain. But, call me crazy, I also believe in abiding by the result of legitimate national, democratic votes. Upholding that principle, even when it goes against our own strong wishes and personal vote, is foundational to liberal democracy. And retroactively nullifying by waiting out a referendum result solely because you lost is unacceptable, period. Consistently bullshitting about your own motives thereafter is contemptible. Preventing a new election in order to keep a zombie government in power, even when it is begging to be put out of its misery, is unprecedented. Yes, I’ve become radicalized. But anyone who believes in democracy or national sovereignty should be radicalizing every day this anti-democratic stonewalling farce continues. Pass the deal. Get out of the E.U. already, as vouched for on June 24, 2016. Get a new Parliament, of whatever sort, and a new government of whatever stripe. Respect the majority vote of the past; get a new majority vote to address the future. It’s really not that hard. It’s called practicing democracy. And at some point, the Remainers will have to confront it.

Readers, of course, may differ, and by all means put your take below.

The second bit of Sullivan’s column concerns Trump’s impeachment, which Sullivan thinks should happen now, and that the Senate, including its Republican members, should vote to convict if there’s a Senate trial.

If the Senate GOP lets their madman off the hook, all post-Trump presidents will be constitutionally licensed to spend or withhold Congress’ money on whatever they want, for any purpose, including conspiring with a foreign government to influence a U.S. election; and they’ll be able to do so knowing they have total impunity. Heck, if it’s only Trump who knows he can get away with this (and more) again, what sliver of hope do we have for any resistance to full-on tyranny in the executive branch in the next one or five years? . . .But you can escape the cult if you want to, and cut your ties to the lawless, louche demagogue who’s gripping our liberal democracy ever more tightly by the throat. You can set yourselves (and all the rest of us) free.

If you don’t know what “louche” means (and I keep forgetting it), go here. It’s a good word to know.

Finally, in my favorite bit (I can’t resist prematurely handicapping the Democratic candidates), Sullivan gives his take on all the remaining Democrats still viable (I’ve omitted some). The bolding is mine.

Joe Biden’s strength in the polls remains impressive, but his candidacy is crippled. In the last debate, he was easily the worst performer: confused, addled, over-briefed, and clearly past his expiration date as a pol. . . On the issues, I’d prefer him to most of the rest. He would have won easily in 2016, if he hadn’t been consumed with grief or if the Clintons and Obama hadn’t kneecapped him. But this soufflé will not rise, even as I wish it could. . . . Sanders has had a heart attack. He came back swinging in the debate and looks fine. But come on — he’s had a heart attack at the age of 78. What happens if he has another one at any point before the election? Why should a party risk that? . . . Warren is surging, but she is, I fear — yes, I’ll say it — unelectable. I may be wrong, but by pledging to rip everyone off their current private health insurance, it certainly seems like she has thrown away the core advantage of her side — health security. By floating the notion in the CNN forum that her future Secretary of Education would have to be approved by a transgender 9-year-old boy, she’s placing herself firmly inside a cultural revolution most Americans are deeply uncomfortable with. And the Trump game plan against her writes itself: She’s a supercilious, smug, know-it-all Massachusetts liberal who reveals contempt for the deplorables the way Clinton did last time.

I’m not nearly as sure as Sullivan (or as other centrist and conservative commenters) that Warren is “unelectable”. Given that most Americans don’t like Trump, would they like Warren less? Her policies may not appeal to moderates, but she’s neither nuts nor narcissistic. This, and the damning revelations of the impeachment investigation, is why I’m much more confident than I was several months ago that Trump won’t be re-elected in 2020.

Sullivan especially dislikes Beto, and doesn’t pull any punches. I’m not as down on O’Rourke as Sullivan is, but I don’t think he has a ghost of a chance.

. . . O’Rourke is a woke, moronic bigot, who believes we live in a white-supremacist country, and would happily remove tax exemptions from most traditional churches, synagogues, and mosques, because they still believe in the literal teachings of the Bible or the Koran. Of all the candidates, he’s the only one I actively loathe.

When I look at Beto, I remember the words of the old song, “Once he loved acid, and now he loves Jesus, but he’s still got that look in his eyes.”

Sullivan’s favorite candidates are Andrew Yang and Mayor Pete, but even these he thinks are doomed.

. . The only true bright spot is Andrew Yang — fresh, real, future-oriented, sane, offering actual analyses of automation, trade, and technology that distinguish him from the crowd. Like Buttigieg, I suspect he’d be a superb foil for Trump and could flummox the dictatorial dotard into incoherence and open bigotry. . . . Don’t get me wrong. I’ll vote for anyone, including Warren or Sanders or even the vacuous “Beto” to defeat Trump. We proud human scum will not be distracted from the central task at hand. But let’s be honest: This is a field that has largely wilted upon inspection. For what it’s worth, I suspect Warren will win the nomination and dutifully lose the election just like Mondale, Dukakis, Gore, Kerry, and the second Clinton. She has that quintessential perfume of smug, well-meaning, mediocre doom that Democrats simply cannot resist.

I have to say that I’m not a big booster of Warren. It’s time to have a woman President, but I won’t vote for someone on the basis of gender alone. Policy takes precedence. In fact, I’d prefer Nancy Pelosi as a candidate. She’s 79—a year older than Sanders—but she’s savvy and understands, as did Lyndon Johnson, the ins and outs of Congress. Like Sullivan, I’d vote for any of these Democrats, but as time passes my zeal for Warren wanes—for some of the reasons mentioned by Sullivan. Plus she strikes me as too much of a panderer, tinged with a bit of mendacity.

As a treat, do watch Bill Maher on the election. He tells Democrats that if they’d stop being so crazy, they’d win easily. This, I think, is one of his better bits.

Winning this election should be easy for @TheDemocrats. Just be less crazy than Donald Trump. Are you guys seriously struggling with this? pic.twitter.com/M8VxRT2s6E — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 26, 2019

h/t: Simon