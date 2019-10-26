Andrew Sullivan: Brexit, impeachment, and which Democrats are electable?

Last Friday’s New Yorker column by Andrew Sullivan covers, as usual, three topics. This time they’re Brexit, impeachment, and Sullivan’s splenetic but largely accurate assessment of the Democratic candidates: a panoply he finds lame and dispiriting. You should be reading his column every week, and I read it even in Valparaiso (after the curfew). I’ll give a few excerpts from each of the three mini-essays; click on the screenshot to read the whole thing:
Understanding the whole Brexit mess is above my pay grade; when I asked Matthew about it, he said “Wait and see.” Sullivan was a “remain” voter (i.e., don’t leave the EU), but he thinks that the UK should respect the results of the referendum, which was to exit. He also thinks that the “remainers” are trying to nullify the people’s will in indefensible ways, including calling for a re-vote. I don’t know whether that’s true, but here’s Sullivan’s take:
Look: I supported Remain in the Brexit referendum. I even remember as a kid wearing a “Britain in Europe” button to school during the original 1975 referendum campaign. I backed the liberal, pro-E.U. Toryism of David Cameron and George Osborne, and didn’t support a referendum on E.U. membership. I think Britain’s departure from the E.U. will lead to a tangible if manageable loss of future economic growth, hurt industry, stress-test the U.K. as a single entity, and hit the financial sector. I don’t want the U.K. to crash out of the E.U. without a deal, and would do what I could, if I were in Parliament, to prevent it. I can see the arguments for the Remain cause, as they have operated until now. Many Remainers are my friends and in my family. If a referendum were to be held for the first time tomorrow, I’d still vote to Remain.
But, call me crazy, I also believe in abiding by the result of legitimate national, democratic votes. Upholding that principle, even when it goes against our own strong wishes and personal vote, is foundational to liberal democracy. And retroactively nullifying by waiting out a referendum result solely because you lost is unacceptable, period. Consistently bullshitting about your own motives thereafter is contemptible. Preventing a new election in order to keep a zombie government in power, even when it is begging to be put out of its misery, is unprecedented.
Yes, I’ve become radicalized. But anyone who believes in democracy or national sovereignty should be radicalizing every day this anti-democratic stonewalling farce continues.
Pass the deal. Get out of the E.U. already, as vouched for on June 24, 2016. Get a new Parliament, of whatever sort, and a new government of whatever stripe. Respect the majority vote of the past; get a new majority vote to address the future. It’s really not that hard. It’s called practicing democracy. And at some point, the Remainers will have to confront it.
Readers, of course, may differ, and by all means put your take below.
The second bit of Sullivan’s column concerns Trump’s impeachment, which Sullivan thinks should happen now, and that the Senate, including its Republican members, should vote to convict if there’s a Senate trial.
If the Senate GOP lets their madman off the hook, all post-Trump presidents will be constitutionally licensed to spend or withhold Congress’ money on whatever they want, for any purpose, including conspiring with a foreign government to influence a U.S. election; and they’ll be able to do so knowing they have total impunity. Heck, if it’s only Trump who knows he can get away with this (and more) again, what sliver of hope do we have for any resistance to full-on tyranny in the executive branch in the next one or five years?
. . .But you can escape the cult if you want to, and cut your ties to the lawless, louche demagogue who’s gripping our liberal democracy ever more tightly by the throat. You can set yourselves (and all the rest of us) free.
If you don’t know what “louche” means (and I keep forgetting it), go here. It’s a good word to know.
Finally, in my favorite bit (I can’t resist prematurely handicapping the Democratic candidates), Sullivan gives his take on all the remaining Democrats still viable (I’ve omitted some). The bolding is mine.
Joe Biden’s strength in the polls remains impressive, but his candidacy is crippled. In the last debate, he was easily the worst performer: confused, addled, over-briefed, and clearly past his expiration date as a pol. . . On the issues, I’d prefer him to most of the rest. He would have won easily in 2016, if he hadn’t been consumed with grief or if the Clintons and Obama hadn’t kneecapped him. But this soufflé will not rise, even as I wish it could.
. . . Sanders has had a heart attack. He came back swinging in the debate and looks fine. But come on — he’s had a heart attack at the age of 78. What happens if he has another one at any point before the election? Why should a party risk that?
. . . Warren is surging, but she is, I fear — yes, I’ll say it — unelectable. I may be wrong, but by pledging to rip everyone off their current private health insurance, it certainly seems like she has thrown away the core advantage of her side — health security. By floating the notion in the CNN forum that her future Secretary of Education would have to be approved by a transgender 9-year-old boy, she’s placing herself firmly inside a cultural revolution most Americans are deeply uncomfortable with.
And the Trump game plan against her writes itself: She’s a supercilious, smug, know-it-all Massachusetts liberal who reveals contempt for the deplorables the way Clinton did last time.
I’m not nearly as sure as Sullivan (or as other centrist and conservative commenters) that Warren is “unelectable”. Given that most Americans don’t like Trump, would they like Warren less? Her policies may not appeal to moderates, but she’s neither nuts nor narcissistic. This, and the damning revelations of the impeachment investigation, is why I’m much more confident than I was several months ago that Trump won’t be re-elected in 2020.
Sullivan especially dislikes Beto, and doesn’t pull any punches. I’m not as down on O’Rourke as Sullivan is, but I don’t think he has a ghost of a chance.
. . . O’Rourke is a woke, moronic bigot, who believes we live in a white-supremacist country, and would happily remove tax exemptions from most traditional churches, synagogues, and mosques, because they still believe in the literal teachings of the Bible or the Koran. Of all the candidates, he’s the only one I actively loathe.
When I look at Beto, I remember the words of the old song, “Once he loved acid, and now he loves Jesus, but he’s still got that look in his eyes.”
Sullivan’s favorite candidates are Andrew Yang and Mayor Pete, but even these he thinks are doomed.
. . The only true bright spot is Andrew Yang — fresh, real, future-oriented, sane, offering actual analyses of automation, trade, and technology that distinguish him from the crowd. Like Buttigieg, I suspect he’d be a superb foil for Trump and could flummox the dictatorial dotard into incoherence and open bigotry.
. . . Don’t get me wrong. I’ll vote for anyone, including Warren or Sanders or even the vacuous “Beto” to defeat Trump. We proud human scum will not be distracted from the central task at hand. But let’s be honest: This is a field that has largely wilted upon inspection. For what it’s worth, I suspect Warren will win the nomination and dutifully lose the election just like Mondale, Dukakis, Gore, Kerry, and the second Clinton. She has that quintessential perfume of smug, well-meaning, mediocre doom that Democrats simply cannot resist.
I have to say that I’m not a big booster of Warren. It’s time to have a woman President, but I won’t vote for someone on the basis of gender alone. Policy takes precedence. In fact, I’d prefer Nancy Pelosi as a candidate. She’s 79—a year older than Sanders—but she’s savvy and understands, as did Lyndon Johnson, the ins and outs of Congress. Like Sullivan, I’d vote for any of these Democrats, but as time passes my zeal for Warren wanes—for some of the reasons mentioned by Sullivan. Plus she strikes me as too much of a panderer, tinged with a bit of mendacity.
As a treat, do watch Bill Maher on the election. He tells Democrats that if they’d stop being so crazy, they’d win easily. This, I think, is one of his better bits.
h/t: Simon
I don’t find much value in “electability” arguments these days. They always seem to be made about Democratic candidates. Republicans just push for their candidate without worrying about appealing to the middle. Why are Democrats more burdened by this issue?
I agree with Sullivan. The Democrats will nominate Warren and she will lose the election.
I doubt she would lose, and I’m sure that her healthcare position will shift once the candidate (well, nearly sure).
I also note she’s about 70.
I agree that Warren will get the nomination. I think she has a good chance of winning the general election. What we see of Warren now is her positioning for the primary. She’ll do the inevitable move to the middle for the main event. I don’t particularly like it but accept it as a feature of US politics.
The Brexit referendum was three years ago. Since then there has been a turnover in the electorate of something approximating 6%. It would take a swing of only 2% to change the result and based on the assumption that the three years worth of new voters would vote the same as the young end of the demographic in 2016, and nobody else changing their minds, the majority do not want Brexit anymore.
Sullivan also conveniently ignored the fact that the referendum was already the second one we have had on the subject. He also ignores the fact that we all know a lot more about Brexit than we did in 2016, including that we were lied to by the leading Brexiteers.
Brexit will affect everyone in the UK, not just the approximately 26% of the pop
Democracy is a process, not a once and for all time vote. Why can’t Brexiteers like Sullivan understand that?
The word “pop” should have been “population that voted for Brexit”
I agree entirely with what you say. The referendum in 2016 was a one-off vote, and legally was of advisory value only. It’s been used by the Leave campaign to try and turn Parliament from a representative democracy into a Parliamentary delegation. Ye gods, we’re going to be four years on from the vote before Brexit happens, if it does, by which time we’ll have had two general elections in the interim, at which time voters get to be able to change their minds.
Had Brexit happened immediately, or within a reasonable time, then okay, we’d not have had an opportunity to mind change. It didn’t happen quickly and now we’re facing an understanding of the reality that attaches. Giving voters an opportunity to change their minds via a second referendum would actually be the democratic thing to do.
You can make plenty of logical arguments about holding up Brexit, but I don’t think “it’s the democratic thing to do” is one of them. Telling the people they can vote on something and then stonewalling for several years when you don’t get the result you want, and then waiting until you think enough people have changed their minds that if you have another vote it will go your way, does not scream “democratic” to me. If we treat all big votes this way, we have no democracy at all.
I didn’t like that people voted for Trump; just like voting for Brexit, I thought it was incredibly stupid. But I wouldn’t want the government to somehow hold up his swearing in for several years until I think enough minds have changed to have another vote that will reverse the original, democratically made decision.
This is the argument Sullivan is making, and I agree with it.
I think there is a critical difference that you’re just ignoring. The voters who went for tRump knew, or at least had the evidence to know, what they were voting for. The same can not be said for those who voted Leave.
I’m not sure that “stonewalling” is the correct term to be applying in this case, BJ. The Leave option in the referendum did not define what Leave meant, and we were told it was all going to be so easy. It was only after the meaning of the vote (or the public opinion poll which would more accurately describe it) started to sink in and the problems that started to arise (the major example being the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland) that MPs in the Parliament began to realise it was not an easy thing after all. And also, many Brexiteer MPs voted down, time and again, Mrs May’s team’s attempts to sort out the problems in negotiating a withdrawl agreement.
So, I’m in agreement with Jeremy’s comments on the democracy obtains in this case.
The leavers have tried to turn an advisory vote on an undefined plan into a Constitutional imperative. If the “will of the people” is so important, why are the supporters of Brexit so opposed to another referendum now that the consequences of Brexit are better known to the voters?
I agree with Jeremy. The Brexit offered three years ago was a pig in a poke: voters were encouraged to imagine different versions of Brexit, whichever that suited them.
Now the bag is open, and we can finally see the pig, and smell it.
We have a right to vote on whether we want THIS pig.
As I have a poor understanding of the history of Brexit, it’s been good to hear the perspective of some folks over there. It is clear to me how wrong Sullivan is on this and Jeremy is correct – one of the strengths of any democracy are legislative do-overs. Over here, some of our most cherished rights are secured by do-overs. It seems to me that Brexit ought to be put before the people again.
The Government sent a booklet to all UK Households explaining what Brexit would mean (in general terms) and said that the result of the Referendum would be honoured. At the next General Election after the Referendum both major parties said they would honour the result. Despite that there has been much political turmoil caused by the attempts to dishonour the Referendum result by the minority that wish to Remain.
Significantly the current position is that most parties in opposition will not sanction (required under our Fixed Term Parliament Act) another General Election which would stand as a swift proxy for another Referendum and help resolve Brexit. You may draw your own conclusions about their reasons for that.
I do draw my own conclusion. Every poll shows that Remain would beat Leave handily in another referendum. But the Remainers are split party wise, so the Conservatives want a general election in order to push through their unpopular Brexit plan using your first-past-the-post electoral system to their advantage.
The Brexit referendum was taken with no deal in prospect, therefore it should be taken as a vote to start the process not one to complete it no matter what. They should negotiate a deal (which has now been done twice) and then have a 2nd referendum to decide based on an actual deal and “don’t leave” needs to be an option.
And he ignores that is was a “non-binding” referendum, and presented as such. Moreover, such monumental decisions should need at least a 2/3rds majority
If I put myself in the place of a Briton: ‘non-binding means we are not really going to leave, and a good occasion to give that stinker Cameron his comeuppance.’
I positively disagree with Sullivan there,
I somehow appear to remember that if it had been a binding referendum, it would indeed have needed a 2/3rd majority indeed.
“Louche” is also what happens when you pour cold water into your absinthe.
On Brexit, one of the principal arguments of remainers is that ithe Brexit referendum was anything but a legitimate vote. Democracy doesn’t just require that you win a majority – it requires respect for the rule of law and at least a tolerably well-informed electorate.
We know that the Brexit referendum was won by the greatest electoral fraud in British political history (massive overspending on campaigns – illegitimate use of data etc). We also know that the Leave campaign engaged in industrial scale lying.
On top of this, the referendum result was a wafer-thin majority for leave (not the super majority you would expect for such wrenching constitutional change), and many of the older leavers have since died and been replaced in the electorate by younger, better educated people who are almost all remainers.
No-one seriously doubts that a significant majority of people in the UK now want to remain in the EU. It is also unarguable that the Brexit that was promised in the 2016 referendum campaign bears absolutely no resemblance whatsoever to what is on offer today.
The arguments that democracy demands that we leave always have been extremely weak, and are continue to get weaker by the day.
What democracy actually demands is a confirmatory referendum, without law breaking and without industrial scale lying, to see if people still want Brexit.
We all know what the outcome of such a vote would be, which is why the government so fiercely opposes it.
Agreed on all points, especially in regard to Bill Maher. As for Andrew Sullivant, he makes one obvious error: the “smug, well-meaning, mediocre doom” of Gore and the second Clinton won the popular vote. In the former case, the doom was sealed by the geniuses of the pop-Left, with their brilliant achievment of 97,421 votes in Florida where Gore lost to Bush by 537 votes.
One can as easily say that the doom was sealed by the geniuses of the Democratic establishment who couldn’t figure out a way to appeal to the left leaning side of the Party.
I agree. Conservatives like Sullivan who don’t like Trump would really be enthusiastic about the Democrats if only they would nominate George W. Bush. Moreover, I don’t give a crap who Sullivan likes or how he handicaps the race. He is nothing more than one of a thousand pundits that can be found on the Internet, each one thinking he/she has a profound understanding of American politics. Any person commenting on this site is as worthy a pundit as Sullivan or any of the others. As I’ve stated many times before, anyone with a basic knowledge of American politics can be a pundit and, best of all, there are no consequences for being wrong. What a gig!
As usual,I disagree with nearly everything Sullivan says, like I have for the last decade.
” O’Rourke is a woke, moronic bigot, who believes we live in a white-supremacist country, and would happily remove tax exemptions from most traditional churches, synagogues, and mosques”
I don’t like O’Rourke either, but the idea of removing tax exemptions from traditional religions is an amazing idea, especially the ones electing their Christian nationalist candidates into public office and perverting the separation of church and state. It’s time they paid their fair share, profiting off the minds and hopes of gullible sheep.
But, as Maher points out. That’s a valid argument, but not one a presidential candidate should shout about. Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, have more churches than bars, gas stations, and grocery stores combined (that may not be literally true, but you get the idea).
O’Rourke has almost no chance of winning the nomination, so it matters little what he says.
The Brexit irony for all of you over the pond is maybe the word sovereignty and your inability to share it. You have come to this problem before if you recall that little revolution back in 1775. The colonies wanted some of the power and you said no, never. So what happened?? And now you are doing it again with Europe. Briton’s want control of this and that and do not want to share. So here we go again.
The Bill Maher version of the party is tired and old. It makes good comedy but otherwise is just not relevant today. I do not care how many plans Warren has or what she thinks about 150 prisoners in jail. In fact there are a few things she has on her list I don’t like. So what?? You can say that about any candidate. Since when did you have to agree with every little damn thing. It is a stupid idea. Ask yourself how many things did Trump actually get done. How many things did Obama actually get done? Not many in either case. Why, because it takes a lot more than a president to actually get things done. That is how government works here. So just because your candidate comes up with something really odd that you don’t like, just forget it. It’s not going to happen.
One thing that needs to happen is impeachment. I have said that since the middle of the Mueller investigation. Is it going to happen….probably not but I cannot predict the future.
I think there is now little doubt that he will be impeached. He will not, however, be convicted and he will remain in office. Those things I will predict.
Another item I would run passed the British on this Brexit business. How do you get out, you just take a vote. That seems just a little strange. A big flaw in the European Union if you ask me. Oh, we want out so we just take a vote? Really not the smartest thing this EU ever did.
Over here we past this constitution thing and everyone who joined up, joined for life. Or until the rest of the group decided for some reason to let someone out. But to just get out, walk away, you cannot do that. We had a little war when some of the group decided to do that. Not allowed. The EU should have considered this when they started the group.
I think that’s the problem that many Remainers have with the referendum, Randall. It was set up to solve a problem with the continually moaning Eurosceptics in the Conservative Party. Cameron (then PM) thought the Remain vote would walk it and so did not set the terms apptropriately for such a major constitutional change. It’s a fair bet the EU fathers did not think a nation would be as stupid as the UK has proven to be in “just take a vote.”
I have to agree with Sullivan about the candidates. I’d vote for Biden or Bernie but not Warren (for all the reasons he mentions), and I think I’m a fairly representative Independent voter.
Does that mean you’d vote for Trump over Warren? You’re not agreeing with Sullivan overall, as he said he’d vote for Warren over Trump.
Seriously, you’d vote for TRUMP?
ABD Johnson insists on pursuing brexit because that was the “will of the people” back in 2016 but he refuses to acknowledge the “will of the people” as expressed in 2017. A general election after just two years when the MPs were elected for five is ignoring the public’s wishes that this lot sort it out.
Maybe the fair thing to do then is to never solve the problem so that everyone is equally disappointed for all time.
Yes, like LBJ, Nancy Pelosi is a savvy parliamentarian who knows the ins and out of congress. But, like LBJ, she doesn’t have the makings of a national candidate in her own right.
Sure, Johnson kicked the shit outta Barry Goldwater in 1964, but that was only because he was running on the head of steam he had from JFK’s assassination. Lyndon was never much of a candidate on his own — hell, even in Texas, where it took a bottomless pit of Brown & Root cash, and the infamous stuffing of “ballot box 13,” just to get him to the US senate on his second try. He was a flop in his run for the Democratic nomination in 1960 and only made it onto the national ticket (against the wishes of Bobby and the other Kennedy insiders) because it was thought he could help Jack carry Texas. And in 1968 he got run outta the race by Eugene Mcarthy’s scoring 38.7% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary.
If Nancy Pelosi had the makings of a compelling candidate, she’d’ve been in the hunt for national (or at least statewide) office long before reaching age 79.
Yet despite all that, LBJ went on to be one of the most consequential presidents since FDR.
Indeed, he was quite consequential. On the plus side, there was the Great Society and civil rights legislation. On the negative, the Vietnam War. I can only muse how American history would have been so different if LBJ hadn’t bought into the domino theory.
Consequential, he was. Still, I don’t think he’d’ve ever made it to the Oval Office under his own steam.
As a result of the impeachment, my estimation of Pelosi has gone up quite a bit. I think people who dismiss her political intelligence do so at their peril.
If I wasn’t clear, it’s not Speaker Pelosi’s political IQ I question; it’s her electoral appeal at the top of a presidential ticket.
I know Ken. I was just bloviating.
Pelosi’s hand was forced. She was a strong obstacle to impeachment for the longest time then finally acted when the Ukraine situation started to blow up and made further inaction impossible.
If it hadn’t been for the still-unknown whistleblower, none of these events would be happening.
Sullivan’s take on impeachment is on the mark, although he is saying nothing that hasn’t been said a thousand times over the last few weeks. Unless something miraculous happens during the Senate trial – enough Republican senators vote to convict and remove Trump – then the only conclusion one can draw is that the Republican Party’s only concern is to keep power, regardless of the degradation of democracy and the rule of law. If the Republicans fail to convict, future presidents will be free of any legislative oversight, meaning goodbye democracy and hello tyranny. However, sales of brown shirts will go up.
Well, I think he is wrong in his first bit about Trump where he says the Republicans will never be able to prevent future presidents from abusing their power if they let Trump off the hook. That description does seem sound in principle, but Republicans have not held to such principles for a long time.
The next Democratic president who even has the vaguest appearance of wrong-doing, even of the most minor sort, will immediately be harassed non-stop for impeachment by the Republicans. Does that seem duplicitous? They won’t care. They will say it’s pay-back.
I don’t think Sullivan grasps the overarching fact that Trump has only one monolithic base, and that base can’t vote twice. There are still Independents on the fence, though the majority favor the impeachment inquiry. Soon, the inquiry will conclude their behind the door investigations and the public hearings will begin (beware what you wish for Republicans); the polls continue to grow in favor of the impeachment inquiry and even impeachment/removal. It is not likely that public hearings will dampen support. Hell, Bolton may bring the whole house of cards down with his testimony (assuming he testifies). This election isn’t about finding a new shiny electable Democrat with all his/her pie-in-the-sky policies that will save America; it’s about vanquishing the most destructive, corrupt and malignant President and administration this country has ever been made to suffer. Sullivan doesn’t seem to understand that the majority of Americans do get what this election is about, now more than ever.
I didn’t read Sullivan’s entire piece, but I doubt he mentioned that Trump’s only chance of winning doesn’t lay at the feet of a venerated and ‘electable’ Democratic candidate. Trump’s only chance is that what worked in 2016 will work again. In other words, he’s banking that his demagoguery and propaganda, the GOP’s efforts to cheat at every turn, and the unhindered efforts of the Russians et al. to manipulate and deceive the electorate will once again nudge him into an electoral college victory. If 2018 has any predictable relevance, (and I believe it does) Trump and the GOP will lose big in 2020. The enthusiasm to rid the nation of Trump and his minions hasn’t waned, indeed, since the impeachment inquiry, it has only gained in strength. I can’t see that flood gate closing any time soon, and I most definitely can’t see any of the Democratic candidates losing Americans’ support in favor of Trump. Even if that candidate has that quintessential perfume of smug, well-meaning, mediocre doom that Democrats simply cannot resist.
“In other words, he’s banking that his demagoguery and propaganda, the GOP’s efforts to cheat at every turn, and the unhindered efforts of the Russians et al. to manipulate and deceive the electorate will once again nudge him into an electoral college victory.”
No offense, Mark, but it’s precisely this kind of thinking—that Trump didn’t win fair and square because a significant portion of the country was tired of being ignored and marginalized—that’s going to blindside the Dems yet again. The time they might have spent figuring out why they lost and doing something internally to correct it they spent instead whining and investigating. And now, with the impeachment process prolonging that pattern, I fear it’s too late to turn things around. Just my opinion.
I agree with your punditry. We’ll see if we’re right. If we are not, nobody will remember our errors. Trump’s hope rests on that, as in 2016, he can thread the needle and squeak through victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. I don’t think he will be able to do this because he will not be able to expand his base (cult) while the Democrats will be able to increase their turnout as was the case in the 2018 mid-terms. The FiveThirtyEight site’s aggregation of polls shows that 54.6% disapprove of Trump while only 40.7% approve. For almost all of his term the difference stayed steady at around 10%, now it is almost 14%, probably due to the impeachment inquiry. This aggregation is on the national level, so we can’t be sure what is going in the battleground states. Still, if Trump has lost support in the range of 2% to 3% in these states, he is doomed. Of course, things can change, but, for the moment at least, Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, regardless who the ultimate candidate it.
I am afraid Bill Maher is right: all the leading Democratic candidates are self-destructing – including, alas, my favorite, Warren. So right now I see the best bet for electability [and yes, electability is still relevant] is Klobuchar or Yang. Not real fond of either of the two, but right now they at least don’t seem to be intent on committing presidential political suicide. As Maher says, what you have to do to beat Trump is be less crazy than him, and the leading Democrats seem to be intent on out-crazying him.
Would that all conservatives (if, indeed, a conservative though he still may be) were as clear-eyed and thoughtful as Andrew Sullivan, we’d’ve been rid of the incompetent, unstable thug in the Oval Office by now.
I thought Trump entered the Valley of Impeachment the moment he fired FBI director James Comey (while initially trying to gaslight the nation into believing he’d done it because of Comey’s maltreatment of Hillary Clinton). And I’ve felt his impeachment by the House was a fait acompli since the Dems gained control of that chamber on election night of the 2018 midterms.
Nevertheless, despite the mounting, irrefutable evidence against him, I think Trump is still a long-shot to be removed from office. (The 4 to 1 odds I’ve heard lately sound about right to me.) But I think there’s an even-money chance the Dems can shake loose the four or five Republican votes (depending upon what conservative Democratic W.Va. senator Joe Manchin does) it would take to win a majority vote in the senate to remove Trump from office. That alone, I think, would be a huge moral victory and enough to cripple Trump’s reelection chances.
And if, after a full public airing of all the evidence, the Dems can peel off a just a couple more — if, that is, they can peel off some Republicans who aren’t either retiring, or running for reelection in purple states, or named “Mitt Romney” — then the dam may yet burst and flush Donald Trump from office.
Regarding Brexit, I heard one piece that explained that about 1/2 of the vote to leave were for a hard-Brexit, and 1/2 were for a soft-Brexit. That is why Nigel and Boris wouldn’t commit to whether they were going to have a hard or soft Brexit, as they wouldn’t get the votes otherwise. By keeping it vague, they were able to call on both sets of voters, but now that they are trying to work out a deal, they don’t have support for a hard-Brexit from the stay/soft Brexit voters, and don’t have support for a soft-Brexit from the stay/hard Brexit voters.
If that is the case, and especially if the voters were lied to or mislead by Nigel and Boris during the original referendum, then in my opinion that would be grounds for a new referendum, otherwise about 25% of the voters are going to get their way over the other 75%.