Valparaiso: the port and the murals

Valparaiso, the port of for Chile’s capital of Santiago (the cities are about 100 km apart), is set on a large and lovely harbor (below), and perched on a series of hills overlooking the port. The population in 2012 was 284,000, and here’s the location:

Our departure has been delayed 20 hours by the troubles in Chile, and here is the 18-day itinerary (the ship heads south by the Chilean fjords, Patagonia, and Terra del Fuego, and then further south through the Drake passage to the Antarctic peninsula, where we’ll potter about and, I hope, see whales, seals, and PENGUINS. Then back to Punta Arenas, where I take off for voyage 2: another 18 days or so retracing the trip to the Peninsula, but then east to the Falkland Islands.

Here’s the port (photo taken from Wikipedia). Our hotel is right behind those three blue cranes: a convenient location:

The thing that strikes the casual wanderer, besides the busy port, is the art: many houses, hotels, shops, and even outdoor staircases are covered with murals and artistic graffiti, many commissioned by property owners (see below). Here’s a bit about that from Wikipedia, but I put a video at the bottom.

During the second half of the 20th century, Valparaíso experienced a great decline, as wealthy families de-gentrified the historic quarter, moving to bustling Santiago or nearby Viña del Mar. By the early 1990s, much of the city’s unique heritage had been lost and many Chileans had given up on the city. But in the mid-1990s, a grass roots preservation movement blossomed in Valparaíso where nowadays also a vast number of murals created by graffiti artists can be viewed on the streets, alleyways and stairways.

A view from atop the main staircase to the hills above the port. (There are steep funiculars, but the turmoil in the city has closed them.) You can see some of the murals on the buildings below:

A zoom in to one of the murals shown above:

And more murals:

Close up of the series above:

Some of the lovely houses on the hill (I believe these are hotels):

A weathered door:

Artsy closeup of the weathered door:

A nearby cafe had a special breakfast. I’m not sure that the Bern ever ate like this, but he sure won’t now!

More art:

Biology break: a lizard chomping an insect it had caught on a dog dropping. I asked Greg Mayer for an ID, and he said this:

My guess would be Tropidurus, a common and widespread South American group, which is sort of the equivalent of the North and Central American Sceloporus (the swifts and fence lizards). There are lots of species– I’d have to work on a species-level ID.

Back to art (somebody besmirched this mural with graffiti):

A van Gogh replica:

And a CAT MURAL. I photographed it pawing a passerby:

These appear to be golden poppies, the state flower of California:

Finally, here’s a video of “street art” in Valparaiso: