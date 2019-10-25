Oxford student union mandates that its authorities promote “jazz hands” as a substitute for applause

I don’t know why, but stuff like this depresses me and makes me wonder what the world will be like in 20 years, when students who passed this resolution are running the UK—and maybe the US. But I’ll most likely be dead then.
This event not nearly as bad as the Right supporting Trump, of course, but everybody writes about Trump while the mainstream and liberal media are reluctant to documenting the Authoritarian Left. (If you’re a reader, by the way, please don’t tell me to write more about the perfidy of Republicans. You can see that kind of discourse, whose sentiments I share, on every other site.)
So the latest occurrence is that Oxford University’s student council voted three days ago not to mandate the use of jazz hands in place of applause, but to “mandate Sabbatical Officers to encourage the use” of “jazz hands”, the British Sign Language equivalent of clapping. In other words, it’s not an absolute stricture but a strong recommendation as well as a requirement for officers.
The first Student Council meeting of the academic year, yesterday, passed the motion to mandate the Sabbatical Officers to encourage the use of British Sign Language (BSL) clapping, otherwise known as ‘silent jazz hands’ at Student Council meetings and other official SU events.
The motion was presented to Council last year by Ellie Macdonald (former VP Welfare and Equal Opportunities) and Ebie Edwards Cole (Chair for Oxford SU Disabilities Campaign), presented again this year by Ebie and Roisin McCallion (VP Welfare & Equal Opportunity).
BSL clapping is used by the National Union of Students since loud noises, including whooping and traditional applause, are argued to present an access issue for some disabled students who have anxiety disorders, sensory sensitivity, and/or those who use hearing impairment aids.
The proposers pointed out that alternatives to traditional clapping have been in place to aid accessibility in some organisations since 2015, when The New York Times for instance declared snapping is the new clapping.
Manchester Students Union made headlines when they led the way in passing a motion in September 2018 to use BSL clapping at their own student council.
And a peevish response from comedian Graham Linehan.
Now I understand that the desire of the Oxford student council here was admirable: to be inclusive. But catering to what “triggers” people is not a way to deal with the issue of triggering. As far as I understand, exposure therapy is what psychologists use to eliminate triggering, and in this case exposure would mean listening to applause.
Second, “jazz hands” can easily be construed as a racist gesture, even if it is part of British Sign Language. The Atlas Obscura, for examples, describes one proposed origin for the gesture in its article “The Fabulous History of Jazz Hands!”
The exact origins of jazz hands are a bit murky, but as with most performative dance, it likely has its roots in African dance traditions. “I see one thread of it coming up through the African-American foundation of jazz dance, and that authentic jazz tradition,” says Rebecca Katz Harwood, Associate Professor of Musical Theater at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. ”In as much as vaudeville grows out of minstrelsy, that’s another step backwards on the family tree of jazz hands.”
It’s likely that the simple act of shaking your hands as part of the performance came into use when vaudeville performers began taking their cues from these traditions. As vaudeville began evolving into film, it brought jazz hands with it. Some people contend that jazz hands can be traced back to Al Jolson’s 1927 film, The Jazz Singer. . .
. . . Some of Jolson’s moves are reminiscent of what we would call jazz hands, with arms outstretched and hands extended pleadingly to the audience, but his moves lack the signature shake. “When I think of Al Jolson, I think of the blackface and the white gloves over his hands. And of course part of what those white gloves do is draw attention to the hands,” says Katz Harwood.
Remember that The Jazz Singer features Jolson, a white man, in blackface. That, as I’ve said many times before, is reprehensible bigotry and not “cultural appropriation.” If “jazz hands” has its origin in African dance, then its use is “cultural appropriation,” and according to Woke Standards, cannot be used without simultaneous acknowledgment and apology.
Finally, while jazz hands may placate the small minority of people who get triggered by applause, it also disenfranchises the visually challenged, who wouldn’t know when people are displaying approbation for a speech or performance. How you do you weigh those off against each other?
As I said, it’s a small issue, but also a telling sign of the times. Anybody applauding at Oxford will likely be demonized.
Oxford and Cambridge are the UK’s equivalent of Harvard, and all three places are slipping inexorably to an intolerant and authoritarian Leftism. That’s better than authoritarian Rightism, but do we need this brand of authoritarian Diktat at all? Inclusivity—which I view as conferring respect and equal opportunity on everyone, including access for the disabled and free speech for everyone—does not mean that an entire student body must always cater to what “triggers” a tiny minority. As we all know, this leads to a deadening uniformity of discourse, a uniformity that undermines the very purpose of a university.
They voted not to fight just before world war 2 so I would not get too het up!
https://www.chu.cam.ac.uk/archives/education/churchill-era/exercises/appeasement/king-country-debate/
Loud sounds can be triggering for autistic people and no amount of exposure therapy changes that. However, these types of people aren’t usually the ones pushing “jazz hands”. Wouldn’t it be better if a need for accommodation was instead identified so behaviour under those circumstances could be modified? I don’t know how you’d accommodate if there were two people – one visually impaired & the other with issues around loud sounds. However, I suspect it is rare for people to need this accommodation so doing it ad hoc makes more sense to me and it can be done anonymously. When students need accommodation, the professor is unaware which student needs it, just that accommodation is required.
I’d suggest noise-canceling earbuds for those who don’t like noise. They could listen to the audio from whatever the event is, at whatever volume they like, while background noises are filtered out.
But but but….. won’t ‘jazz hands’ be ‘offensive’ to the visually impaired? I mean, how are the visually impaired going to get a sense of audience excitement if there is no sound? Don’t they know they will be triggering a negative emotional response to certain minority group? …. 😉
Plus, this is very un-multicultural. This means applause in British sign language. What if it means something terrible in Pakistani sign language? What if it means, “I’m a nitwit, please hit me” in Malawian sign language?
These disgusting imperialists really need to learn about decolonozing applause.
Unfortunately, jazz hands goes only part of the way to solve the problem of those who can’t tolerate noise. Something needs to be done in situations where the audience boos and hisses. I demand that Oxford immediately encourage the use of the middle finger as the universal sign of disapprobation.😊
I seem to remember that ‘jazz hands’ originated with the 19th century minstrel shows, and became mainstream through that infamous blackface performance in The Jazz Singer by Al Jolson. So isn’t it really a piece of rather unfortunate cultural appropriation?
Uniformity is precisely what they mean by Equality on the pop-Left, as we see in a hundred different contexts.
That aside, I’ve never understood why standard clapping applause at classical concerts is so often accompanied by shouts, whoops, and whistles. I would much prefer the silent applause of International Sign Language. This gesture is exhilarating to see and do, and I never knew that it had anything at all to do with jazz, let alone vaudeville. (In fact, using it could be viewed as a gesture of solidarity with the disabled.)
Thought that’s how beatniks showed appreciation for poetry readings at coffeehouses in Greenwich Village and North Beach in the late ’50s and early ’60s, daddy-o.
If you look at the video of Chelsea Clinton being confronted by the woke, whenever one of the crowd verbally attacks her, they snap their fingers in applause.
People who have actual issues with loud sounds are usually prepared with earplugs.
But if you want to know where this is heading, here is a sample-
Try to imagine such people in charge of anything important.
What is the inclusive gesture for booing? I can think of several possibilities.
I will allow that widespread adaption of this, in displacement of clapping and whooping and so on, is that it will make it easier for the speaker to continue speaking without being drowned out. There is that.
Of course, if the speaker were blind, he would miss the positive feedback.
My next submission for words / phrases I hate is “jazz hands”.
It is a grotesque insult to jazz, not to mention performance in general.
…and hands.
I am clapping loudly in agreement with Jerry’s sentiments.
The main function of the OU is to act as a forum for debate. Debates may include examples of belligerence, sarcasm, high-flown rhetoric or (literal or metaphorical) tub-thumping. Are the allegedly vulnerable now going to be allowed to dictate what sort of language can be used in debates, and how loud it should be?
And where does it stop? No applause at OUDS theatrical productions? No chanting or clapping at the Varsity match? One of these days there might be a bit of a backlash against all this nonsense; and it might not be pretty.
Being obsessed with controlling the behavior of others: it’s like a religion.
I think Oxford should do this. Then I think they should invite a conservative speaker to speak on campus. Then demand all the student protestors stop carrying signs and chanting, and instead use jazz hands to show their opposition.
It will be interesting if this trend moves to the “beautiful game”, as the English/British call football (i.e. soccer). The great ebbing and flowing roars of a football crowd silenced and replaced by mime…