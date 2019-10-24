Vatican launches smart “e-rosary” that connects to an app and tracks your “bead progress”

No, this e-rosary is not a joke, but a real item launched by the Vatican, during the Month of the Rosary, clearly in a desperate attempt to keep young people wedded to Catholicism. You can read about this remarkable religious innovation at the two sites below (click on screenshot):
From Fox 35 Orlando:
Verification via the Vatican News:
Here it is!
And how it works (my emphasis):
In an effort to get more young people to pray for world peace, the Vatican has launched a $110 wearable digital rosary, called the “Click To Pray eRosary.”
The “Click to Pray” eRosary can be worn as a bracelet and links to a mobile app that becomes activated when the user makes the sign of the cross. The beads of the bracelet are made of black agate and hematite, and the digital device is in the shape of a cross.
. . . Aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell, the Click To Pray eRosary serves as a technology-based teaching tool to help young people pray the Rosary for peace and to contemplate the Gospel,” the Vatican explained.
The smart rosary links to the official player app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, called “Click To Pray,” that connects thousands of praying people worldwide daily.
Once the device is activated, users can choose whether they want to pray a standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or one of the thematic rosaries, which are updated annually. The smart rosary keeps track of and displays the user’s progress and tracks when each rosary is completed.
The part that needs fixing here is that apparently users still have to do manual work, moving the beads through their hands. If the Vatican were really savvy, they’d have the e-rosary move itself at preset times, making it even easier to use than the Buddhist prayer wheels that you can twirl in your hands, sending a prayer each which each revolution.
God and Google now track your prayers. And if you are really, really virtuous during the year, Google will put something in your Xmas stocking.
The difference is that asking Alexa to do something has a higher success rate.
Next up: e-hosts
Requires an unleavened data stream.
Connected to the papal port. For some reason I find myself humming a certain Tom Lehrer song right now.
You can’t make it up.
There should to be a communal list of things too outrageous to be true, which actually are. Never saw that one coming.
Or second coming, if you’re a believer!
Since one can obtain indulgences from saying the Rosary in special places, I wonder if this eRosary might be considered a new if round about way to sell indulgences since the device is formally associated with the Pope and his “Click to Pay” or “what I’d call “Pay to Pray” gimmick movement.
And almost immediately, it’s been found to be hackable https://thenextweb.com/security/2019/10/21/vatican-smart-rosary-security-flaw/.
O Noes! My faith has been shattered!
Furthermore, at that price it’s not something for the poor.
Last time the Church gave that a try, a fella nailed 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg.
And then he became an influencer, with a worm-based diet. Though to be fair, I dare say a few people lost weight pretty quickly afterwards when they lost their limbs, etc.
Pray-Pal.
Jebus, Dr Coyne ! I am findin’ it truly, truly
difficult NOT to fucking blaspheme right out loud.
.AT. .WORK.
This is effing nutzo.
Blue
So it’s true. You have to play to pray.
Would make a great pairing with Confession-by-Skype, should the priest impose penance of praying a rosary.
Next would be a smart phone app with an on-screen animated rosary that you twiddle with by stroking the screen. You can also make the sign of the cross on the screen, and whatever else e-God wants you to do.
Eat a virtual wafer and drink a virtual cup of wine.
That app is constantly running in the background and checking to see if the sign of the Lynching is made. What a waste of battery and resources. This Catholic God not only wants to burden your mind, but your smartphone, too.
Money for old rope, almost literally.
Do you need a wifi signal or does it connect directly?
Just an ‘eternet’ connection.
