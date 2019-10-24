Vatican launches smart “e-rosary” that connects to an app and tracks your “bead progress”

No, this e-rosary is not a joke, but a real item launched by the Vatican, during the Month of the Rosary, clearly in a desperate attempt to keep young people wedded to Catholicism. You can read about this remarkable religious innovation at the two sites below (click on screenshot):

From Fox 35 Orlando:

Verification via the Vatican News:

Here it is!

And how it works (my emphasis):

In an effort to get more young people to pray for world peace, the Vatican has launched a $110 wearable digital rosary, called the “Click To Pray eRosary.

The “Click to Pray” eRosary can be worn as a bracelet and links to a mobile app that becomes activated when the user makes the sign of the cross. The beads of the bracelet are made of black agate and hematite, and the digital device is in the shape of a cross.

. . . Aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell, the Click To Pray eRosary serves as a technology-based teaching tool to help young people pray the Rosary for peace and to contemplate the Gospel,” the Vatican explained.

The smart rosary links to the official player app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, called “Click To Pray,” that connects thousands of praying people worldwide daily.

Once the device is activated, users can choose whether they want to pray a standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or one of the thematic rosaries, which are updated annually. The smart rosary keeps track of and displays the user’s progress and tracks when each rosary is completed.

The part that needs fixing here is that apparently users still have to do manual work, moving the beads through their hands. If the Vatican were really savvy, they’d have the e-rosary move itself at preset times, making it even easier to use than the Buddhist prayer wheels that you can twirl in your hands, sending a prayer each which each revolution.

  1. grasshopper
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:15 pm | Permalink

    God and Google now track your prayers. And if you are really, really virtuous during the year, Google will put something in your Xmas stocking.

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:26 pm | Permalink

      The difference is that asking Alexa to do something has a higher success rate.

      Reply
  2. freiner
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

    Next up: e-hosts

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

      Requires an unleavened data stream.

      Reply
      • freiner
        Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

        Connected to the papal port. For some reason I find myself humming a certain Tom Lehrer song right now.

        Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:19 pm | Permalink

    You can’t make it up.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:31 pm | Permalink

      There should to be a communal list of things too outrageous to be true, which actually are. Never saw that one coming.

      Reply
      • JezGrove
        Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

        Or second coming, if you’re a believer!

        Reply
  4. Jenny Haniver
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    Since one can obtain indulgences from saying the Rosary in special places, I wonder if this eRosary might be considered a new if round about way to sell indulgences since the device is formally associated with the Pope and his “Click to Pay” or “what I’d call “Pay to Pray” gimmick movement.

    And almost immediately, it’s been found to be hackable https://thenextweb.com/security/2019/10/21/vatican-smart-rosary-security-flaw/.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

      O Noes! My faith has been shattered!

      Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

      Furthermore, at that price it’s not something for the poor.

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

      … a new if round about way to sell indulgences …

      Last time the Church gave that a try, a fella nailed 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg.

      Reply
      • JezGrove
        Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

        And then he became an influencer, with a worm-based diet. Though to be fair, I dare say a few people lost weight pretty quickly afterwards when they lost their limbs, etc.

        Reply
    • David Coxill
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

      Pray-Pal.

      Reply
    • David Coxill
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

      Pray-pal

      Reply
  5. Blue
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    Jebus, Dr Coyne ! I am findin’ it truly, truly
    difficult NOT to fucking blaspheme right out loud.

    .AT. .WORK.

    This is effing nutzo.

    Blue

    Reply
  6. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:32 pm | Permalink

    So it’s true. You have to play to pray.

    Reply
  7. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

    Would make a great pairing with Confession-by-Skype, should the priest impose penance of praying a rosary.

    Reply
  8. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

    Next would be a smart phone app with an on-screen animated rosary that you twiddle with by stroking the screen. You can also make the sign of the cross on the screen, and whatever else e-God wants you to do.
    Eat a virtual wafer and drink a virtual cup of wine.

    Reply
  9. sanguinelee
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:06 pm | Permalink

    That app is constantly running in the background and checking to see if the sign of the Lynching is made. What a waste of battery and resources. This Catholic God not only wants to burden your mind, but your smartphone, too.

    Reply
  10. sanguinelee
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:06 pm | Permalink

    That app is constantly running in the background and checking to see if the sign of the Lynching is made. What a waste of battery and resources. This Catholic God not only wants to burden your mind, but your smartphone, too.

    Reply
  11. JezGrove
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

    Money for old rope, almost literally.

    Reply
  12. Jonathan Wallace
    Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    Do you need a wifi signal or does it connect directly?

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

      Just an ‘eternet’ connection.

      Reply
    • grasshopper
      Posted October 24, 2019 at 2:52 pm | Permalink

      🙂

      Reply

