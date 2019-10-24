Thursday: Hili dialogue and pre-Hallowe’en tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Out in Poland, Hili is a modest cat with little to be modest about.

Hili: Modesty is a virtue.
A: There is no denying it.
Hili: I go in for it in my moments when I am free from other chores.

Hili: Skromność jest cnotą.
Ja: Nie da się ukryć.
Hili: Uprawiam ją w chwilach wolnych od innych zajęć.

We’re still a few days from Hallowe’en, but Twitter has already begun posting appropriate stuff.

Look at this beast (note it is kneeling down to eat):

A rather terrifying Irish legend that, perhaps, Grania could have told us more about…

Mancunian monsters (I haven’t spotted these yet – Jen Williams is one of our local journalists (yes, they still exist) who does brilliant work on housing and politics and stuff):

A creepy encounter in a wood. Who knew deer ears were so tough?

A lovely Hallowe’en bat:

And now something real to give you nightmares:

And to close, two raves from the 70s. First, fab fashion:

And last, film of the final flight of Concorde, which took place On This Day in 2003. A beautiful machine as long as you don’t think of the stream of partially-combusted kerosene it left behind it, the dreadful carbon footprint and, above all, the incredible racket it made. When I lived in south London in the early 1980s, we had to stop trying to talk when Concorde flew over my flat at around 6:30 pm each evening. Looking at how long it takes to get into the air, despite the four Olympus engines, I wonder what proportion of its total take-off weight was fuel? (Yes I know Wiki could tell me in an instant, but to use one of Jerry’s favourite English phrases, I can’t be arsed – feel free to chip in).

 

 

 

