Thursday: Hili dialogue and pre-Hallowe’en tweets

by Matthew Cobb
Out in Poland, Hili is a modest cat with little to be modest about.
Hili: Skromność jest cnotą.
Ja: Nie da się ukryć.
Hili: Uprawiam ją w chwilach wolnych od innych zajęć.
We’re still a few days from Hallowe’en, but Twitter has already begun posting appropriate stuff.
Look at this beast (note it is kneeling down to eat):
A rather terrifying Irish legend that, perhaps, Grania could have told us more about…
Mancunian monsters (I haven’t spotted these yet – Jen Williams is one of our local journalists (yes, they still exist) who does brilliant work on housing and politics and stuff):
A creepy encounter in a wood. Who knew deer ears were so tough?
A lovely Hallowe’en bat:
And now something real to give you nightmares:
And to close, two raves from the 70s. First, fab fashion:
And last, film of the final flight of Concorde, which took place On This Day in 2003. A beautiful machine as long as you don’t think of the stream of partially-combusted kerosene it left behind it, the dreadful carbon footprint and, above all, the incredible racket it made. When I lived in south London in the early 1980s, we had to stop trying to talk when Concorde flew over my flat at around 6:30 pm each evening. Looking at how long it takes to get into the air, despite the four Olympus engines, I wonder what proportion of its total take-off weight was fuel? (Yes I know Wiki could tell me in an instant, but to use one of Jerry’s favourite English phrases, I can’t be arsed – feel free to chip in).