Reader’s wildlife photos

As I’m traveling and don’t have access to my file of wildlife photos, here’s a lovely one that was posted by biologist/naturalist/photographer Piotr Naskrecki on his Facebook page, and which I’ve been given permission to reproduce here.

As always with Piotr, it’s a stunning photo, and his caption is below (nb: I don’t think Piotr qualifies as a “reader”, because as director of the E.O. Wilson Lab, he’s usually doing biology in the wilds of Mozambique; but I had to use the regular title).

An early morning squabble – young Saddle-billed Storks [Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis] fighting over a small tilapia that one of them caught in a drying pool on the Gorongosa floodplain.