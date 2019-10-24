Reader’s wildlife photos

As I’m traveling and don’t have access to my file of wildlife photos, here’s a lovely one that was posted by biologist/naturalist/photographer Piotr Naskrecki on his Facebook page, and which I’ve been given permission to reproduce here.
As always with Piotr, it’s a stunning photo, and his caption is below (nb: I don’t think Piotr qualifies as a “reader”, because as director of the E.O. Wilson Lab, he’s usually doing biology in the wilds of Mozambique; but I had to use the regular title).
An early morning squabble – young Saddle-billed Storks [Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis] fighting over a small tilapia that one of them caught in a drying pool on the Gorongosa floodplain.
Beautiful photo.
Excellent!
The motion and energy between the birds is clear
The composition is such that the birds take on human qualities, as if from an opera or ballet
Hey, I listen to opera and ballet, so what?
Phenomenal shot. Beautiful.