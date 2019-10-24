Protests in Valparaiso, Chile

Wikipedia has already posted an article about the protests in Chile this week. Have a look for the background (and the photos).
Because of the curfew (from about 6 pm to 5 am every night) and the closure of business, Valparaiso (“Valpo,” as the locals call it) is the quietest big city I’ve ever seen. There is very little traffic save buses during the day and few pedestrians. EVERYTHING disappears at night; the stray dogs are apparently the only mammals exempt from the curfew.
During the day, armed soldiers and police, both men and women, roam the streets with semiautomatic weapons and full riot gear. Here’s a shopping center near the port where a guard limits the number of people who can enter at one time. This is surely to prevent the accumulation of protestors who could riot and loot. (I’m told that looting, which seems counterproductive to a cause, is often a feature of South American protests, and that even some well-off people engage in it.)
Here’s a protest in the streets yesterday. My poor Spanish translates the banner as “workers of the culture in Huelca”, though I don’t know what that denotes. This one was peaceful, with only a few police in attendance. The marchers bang utensils on pans (“cacerolazo“), a feature of protests in South America.
Here’s a video I took of the protest. Those without pots to bang clap their hands.
The death toll in Chile appears to be 18 so far, with some of the dead being looters killed in burning stores, but others shot by police. Two days ago (see Wikipedia article) a driver rammed his car into protestors, killing two (including a four-year old) and wounding 17. There may have been other deaths as some videos on Twitter show bodies being stacked up.
The protests are into their sixth straight day in the capital of Santiago, and have spread to several large cities in Chile. Despite President Sebastian Pinera having withdrawn the public-transportation fare hikes that started the protest, and having apologized to the people and promised reform, public tempers are still hot and protests continue. From CNN:
In a national televised address Tuesday night, Pinera apologized for “decades” of accumulated problems and announced a new social and economic agenda in the wake of the deadly unrest.
“It’s true — problems have not occurred in recent days. They have been accumulating for decades,” he said of the South American country of 18 million people.
The President promised social and economic reforms to tackle issues at the heart of the unrest, including pension raises, affordable medical insurance, lowering the prices of medicines and stabilizing electricity prices.
We saw more heated protests near the sea yesterday. Some scenes from that:
Here a crowd of people, mostly young people, are jammed up against a building, which appeared to be a supermarket whose windows had been broken. If you look closely at the left, near the corrugated metal door, you will see police helmets. The crowd has jammed the police up against the door.
Here are the three police surrounded by an angry, taunting mob. Fortunately, the protestors didn’t assault the police, for god knows what would have happened then. There has been tear gas fired and rubber bullets shot, which seem to do more damage to the body than I would have thought.
I approached the scene to see how the police were reacting to the crowd and their taunting. They remained peaceful. I suspect they were there to keep looters out of the store. Grocery stores seem to be a particular target of looters.
Many of the police are women:
A woman police officer in full riot gear. I think the mask is there to block her nose and mouth from inhaling tear gas.
Three police guarding the other side of the store. Clearly tear gas had been fired, as during this melee my throat and nose began to burn. Many protestors were wearing masks against the gas.
And so the protests continue. I am trapped in my hotel after 6 pm each night, and of course sightseeing is impeded since many places are closed. More reports later, but tomorrow I’ll show some pictures of this beautiful city, famous for its street art.
It’s “en huelga”, i.e. “on strike”
“Culture workers” are artists, actors, writers etc
“You’ll have a national philosophers’ strike on your hands!”
“And who will that inconvenience?”
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
BANNER: “Trabajadors de la cultura en huelga
#NoEstamosEnGuerra”
“Striking culture workers
hashtag we are not at war”
https://twitter.com/hashtag/noestamosenguerra?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Ehashtag
+1
It seems the natives are restless in many parts of South America these days. Nothing new really. In Venezuela, Peru, Equator and now Chile, the politics in power are not well received and may be replaced. Kind of sounds like North America only without the riots at least not yet. The only rioting we have is in the halls of congress.
The protests in Chile are a bit confusing to me. I know why they’re happening, but Chile just seems like the least likely suspect in the region. Fifteen years ago South America was my area of study for two years. Last I checked (must more recently than 15 years ago), Chile had the most well-managed economy, highest GDP per capita, etc. etc. in all of South America (except for maybe, like, French Guiana…? Which doesn’t really count. It’s French Guiana. Nobody thinks about them). I can see this kind of thing happening in Brazil, Bolivia, but I just don’t get it with Chile. Have I missed something? Has there been a sudden and very extreme spike in inequality in the last three years? I haven’t exactly kept up with my studies in that time. Brazil has been in a tailspin (hence Bolsonaro), Bolivia is, well, the powder-keg of Bolivia…but Chile?
As best I have seen or read it is inequality as much as anything. Just like here. My understanding is the current leader in Chile is very rich. He has also been pretty much unaware of how the people are doing. So now with rioting and tear gas he is maybe learning?
The Financial Times today suggests it is not inequality that is the problem, people don’t mind outcome as long as everybody has the opportunity to get there. Fairness in brief.
Costs of living and inequality. The riots started when metro prices were raised so that must mean that people are really stretched to riot over that. Sad to see people treated that way and I wonder if it will happen in North America too one day with the cost of living increasing and wages not rising to keep up while the divide between the rich and poor increases.
I get why it’s happening, but I don’t get why Chile is one of the first dominoes to fall. Chile is one of the most unequal countries, but the average wage there is still higher than in nearly every country in the region. Sometimes something small like a metro price hike can set off a powder keg, but, usually, such powder kegs don’t build in a country like Chile, despite the inequality. When people have mostly comfortable living standards, as most Chileans do (and as most US citizens do, which is why their inequality doesn’t lead to riots), people don’t tend to riot. People usually are content to hold onto good living standards even if the people above them on the charts are way ahead.
Mexico, one of the other most unequal countries, makes more sense for something like this, as they have lower living standards, average wages, and about the same inequality. It seems like it’s Chile’s middle class that’s rioting, and that’s what’s confusing me.
Sorry, that should say that Mexico has lower living standards and lower average wages, and about the same inequality as Chile.
Just to make things clear.
sub
Jerry, don’t go anywhere you could be hit by rubber bullets. They consist of a metal shell usually about 40mm in diameter coated in rubber. People have died after being shot, but incapacitation is the usual (desired) outcome.
Must put a real damper on the chances of a flash-mob performance of “Ode to Joy” or “Bolero” or something from the ABBA oeuvre.
As someone who has been trained in use and been exposed, the only real hope you have against CS, CN possibly, is to not be exposed. Kerchiefs are not effective; any mucous membrane exposed will react. If exposed, keep your hands clear of your face until thorough washing can occur unless you need to pry an eyelid open. And seek medical aid if vomiting or difficulty in breathing occur.
Bonne chance and enjoy democracy!
It’s somehow utterly sad, but deep in that sadness, hopeful – sad that people end up like this, yet hopeful because – sadly – it could be worse.
Certainly a very tense situation. Yet another sad chapter for this beautiful country. Stay safe.
Consequently, there’s a pretty song by Sting called “Valparaiso” which has nothing to do with the current situation.