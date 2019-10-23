Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ ???

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “cruel”, implies that Jesus, as part of the Trinity, not only committed incest, but is his own son. At any rate, the artist is holding a contest for the word that best represents this situation; enter in the comments here and win a copy of the “soon-to-be-published J&M volume (number 8).”
-
« Home
-
-
Twitter Updates
- The last duck post whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/10/23/the… https://t.co/O8x0AAZKK9 1 hour ago
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Saul Sorrell-Till on GQ goes woke jblilie on GQ goes woke Saul Sorrell-Till on GQ goes woke jblilie on GQ goes woke Saul Sorrell-Till on GQ goes woke
Archives
-
____________
____________
____________
____________
-
-
Oedipal rape?
In other news, a Labour councillor has been accused of Islamophobia after sharing a J&M cartoon on Facebook: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7583189/Labour-Party-member-slammed-Islamophobic-Facebook-posts-Jesus-Mohammed.html
Can’t wait for J&M’s own take on this!
I thought there was already a word: motherf***er.
🙂
Oedypusal Matricoition?
Jesus and his dad are off the hook. It was the Holy Ghost that visited Mary.