Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ ???

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “cruel”, implies that Jesus, as part of the Trinity, not only committed incest, but is his own son. At any rate, the artist is holding a contest for the word that best represents this situation; enter in the comments here and win a copy of the “soon-to-be-published J&M volume (number 8).”

  1. Steve Pollard
    Oedipal rape?

    In other news, a Labour councillor has been accused of Islamophobia after sharing a J&M cartoon on Facebook: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7583189/Labour-Party-member-slammed-Islamophobic-Facebook-posts-Jesus-Mohammed.html

    Can’t wait for J&M’s own take on this!

  2. CR
    I thought there was already a word: motherf***er.

    • norm walsh
      🙂

    • Moishe
      Oedypusal Matricoition?

  3. Stephen Barnard
    Jesus and his dad are off the hook. It was the Holy Ghost that visited Mary.

