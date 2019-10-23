Hili dialogue and a farandole of tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili is hopeful:

A: Where are you going?

Hili: I’m looking for a tree of knowledge with better news.

Ja: Dokąd idziesz?

Hili: Szukam drzewa lepszych wiadomości.

Two tweets from experimental psychologist Akiyoshi Kitaoka:

The right eye appears to be bluish while the left one yellowish, though they are grayish. pic.twitter.com/mHGvy8m5X1 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) October 23, 2019

The image appears to be wavy, though the checkerboard pattern is vertically or horizontally aligned. pic.twitter.com/nqi8SWWA0f — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) October 23, 2019

Arachnid on reptile action from my colleague Amanda Bamford:

Photo for @matthewcobb taken in Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/t3pvAuhwba — amanda bamford (@amandabamford) October 22, 2019

Fabulous 3-D printed fly:

Drosophila: I love you.

Finally face to face..

…..with our first fully dressed 3D-printed fruit-fly, with swappable genotypes. With my amazingly brilliant collaborators Joaquin Villa @juako and Parastoo Jashmidi @ParastooJamshi2 Thank you @UOBengage @bbsrc. What do u think? pic.twitter.com/i5nkGh1HY7 — Alicia Hidalgo (@AliciaAHidalgo) October 23, 2019

I am listening to this right now. Very atmospheric/restful. You can sculpt your own soundscape…

I don't know who needs to hear this but there's a NAME OF THE ROSE MEDIEVAL SCRIPTORIUM background noise generator.



I was Very Productive to it the other day. https://t.co/SnPpmf3RaY — Dr Kate Wiles (@katemond) October 21, 2019

Dawkins gonna be Dawkins. As somebody replied – I hope he tipped.

White or wheat? Your toast: white or wheat?



Er, do you mean white or brown?



Yes, white or wheat?



But isn’t white bread made with wheat?



Yes. White or wheat?



But if white bread is also made of wheat, don’t you mean white or brown?



Yes. White or wheat?



No toast thank you. — Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) October 22, 2019