Hili dialogue and a farandole of tweets

by Matthew Cobb
In Poland, Hili is hopeful:
A: Where are you going?
Hili: I’m looking for a tree of knowledge with better news.
Ja: Dokąd idziesz?
Hili: Szukam drzewa lepszych wiadomości.
Two tweets from experimental psychologist Akiyoshi Kitaoka:
Arachnid on reptile action from my colleague Amanda Bamford:
Fabulous 3-D printed fly:
I am listening to this right now. Very atmospheric/restful. You can sculpt your own soundscape…
Dawkins gonna be Dawkins. As somebody replied – I hope he tipped.
I tested the grayish eyes by cutting a hole in a piece of paper to mask out the background. The right eye was indeed grayish, but the left was still yellowish. Perhaps because my mask was a little small and allowed some background color to show.
The wavy checkerboard moves if you scroll.
Both illusions are impressive.
I took a screen shot and isolated the eyes in Powerpoint. They looked grayish enough to me.
Presumably wheat is a contraction of “whole wheat”.
Also, presumably Richard had that exchange in the USA because, in Britain, you’d be ridiculed for offering a choice between white bread which has wheat in it or wheat bread.
Come to think of it, both of those breads are all brown on the outside.
Then there’s be rye, or pumpernickel- that’s nearly black inside and out…. in the USA….
Farandole – interesting word!
I wonder if Richard will ever get started with a chess match again
Speaking from a UK perspective – maybe different elsewhere…
When asked “white or wheat?”… It’s a contraction of “white [processed] bread or whole wheat bread?” AFAIK “white or wheat” is not a PC term designed to avoid saying “brown bread.”
Over here in Britland we say “whole wheat”, a term which we copied from the US, or “wholemeal” or possibly “whole grain” – “brown bread” is old hat that I rarely hear today & I don’t know of any bread now labelled as such [was it ever? I can’t recall]. I think the change in terminology is because bakers want to stress the healthiness of their products & “whole” is now a step up from “white” unlike 150 years ago when “brown bread” was for the poor & white was for the dainty cucumber sandwich eating class of people.
On this one I think the venerable Richard Dawkins is being the bloke stuck in his language past.
I always assumed brown bread was colored that way using food dies to make you think it was made of more whole grain than it actually contained. You have to look carefully to see if it has significant amounts of whole grain. You can tell by the texture as much as the color. I buy wheat berries and grind my own flower. It’s actually not very brown. Note too that different kinds of wheat has different shades. “Red” wheat is for bread and is darker than “white” grain, which makes a better pastry flower.
In the UK we still have some disgusting “brown bread” – Hovis especially. White processed flour is cheaper than wholemeal flour, because economics of scale, so the cheap brown bread is made from white processed flour dyed brown with bits of husk & etc thrown back in & sugar added too to make it more palatable. Dire stuff! Just put a slice to the nose & it’s instantly recognisable as wrong even if one hasn’t had ‘proper’ bread.
I’ve heard brown bread used but only rarely. But black bread is a very commonly used term. Once upon a time in the little town of Hermersberg, each morning one of us kids had to walk to the bakery at 0-dark-thirty to get a just out of the oven loaf of schwarzbrot. Loved that stuff.