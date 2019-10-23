First observation of wild pigs using tools

A recent paper from Mammalian Biology (behind a paywall) details the first occurrence of tool-using in pigs (click on screenshot to see a bit of the paper).

These aren’t domestic pigs, mind you, but the Visayan warty pig, Sus cebifrons, a critically endangered species endemic to three islands in the Philippines. Here’s the bristly beast under consideration (picture from Wikipedia):

Now the animals weren’t observed in the wild: they were part of a group of four pigs in the Ménagerie of the Jardin des Plantes in Paris.

A bit of the abstract:

Here, we report the first structured observations of umprompted instrumental object manipulation in a pig, the Visayan warty pig Sus cebifrons, which we argue qualifies as tool use. Three individuals were observed using bark or sticks to dig with. Two individuals, adult females, used the sticks or bark, using a rowing motion, during the final stage of nest building. The third individual, an adult male, attempted to use a stick to dig with. Stick and branch manipulation was observed in other contexts, but not for digging. Our observations suggest the hypothesis that the observed use of stick to dig with could have been socially learned through vertical transmission (mother-daughter) as well as horizontal transmission (female-male).

The pigs used the bark to dig depressions in the dirt, or nest pits, which they then line with leaves as a sleeping site.

A blurb about the work in National Geographic is here, and below is a video of the pigs using pieces of bark to scoop out loose dirt.

As you see, they’re not that good at it, but it does qualify as tool use? According to the National Geographic piece, it does:

The team noticed the animals—particularly the mama pig, Priscilla—would always use tools in the middle of the nest-building process. According to Root-Bernstein, this consistency in sequence, combined with the fact the pigs’ tools could physically move the soil, meets the scientific definition for tool use: “The exertion of control over a freely manipulable external object (the tool) with the goal of (1) altering the physical properties of another object, substance, surface or medium … via a dynamic mechanical interaction, or (2) mediating the flow of information.”

The researchers also added kitchen spatulas to the enclosure, thinking that those would make even better tools, but the pigs spurned those (could it be because they don’t know what they are?). Or maybe they were waiting for the keepers to produce a stove, a pan, and pancake batter (pigs are savvy).

Two questions come to mind:

1.) Do they do this in the wild? We don’t know, as only four zoo-kept pigs were observed, three of which used the tools. The observations still speaks to pig intelligence—we already knew that pigs were smart—but it wouldn’t count as tool use in wild animals.

2.) Why do they use bark instead of their snouts? If you’ve seen a domestic pig dig with its snout, rooting about for food and the like, you’ll know how efficient snout-digging is. The videos above aren’t that impressive, and bark looks like a less efficient way to dig than getting in there with your nose.

So why do the pigs use bark? Well, maybe they don’t in nature, but if they do, perhaps it’s because the soil is harder to dig, or they don’t want to injure their delicate snouts—or both. Or maybe they’re just mucking about for fun. That would still count as tool use in the wild if they did indeed excavate depressions with bark and then used the pits to rest in.