I have landed (and am safe)

The headlines for this country:

(Click on screenshot)

I am now ensconced in a hotel by the port in Valparaiso, Chile (the port for the capital of Santiago), and will be leaving in a few days for cruise #1. Chile, as you probably know, is in deep turmoil, with people protesting all kinds of financial inequities as well as corruption. It started as a revolt after the fares in the Santiago Metro were raised, with protestors torching buses and wrecking over 20 Metro stations. The president of Chile then backed down and didn’t raise the fares.

But it didn’t matter. The protests are continuing in several large cities (including Valparaiso), and, as CNN reports, 15 people have been killed.  Here’s more:

Several cities in the country have also been placed under a state of emergency as thousands have taken to the streets. The corporate headquarters of a utility company in downtown Santiago were firebombed Friday, and on Saturday, in the port city of Valparaiso, the offices of the country’s oldest newspaper, Mercurio were torched, Reuters reported.

Hundreds of flights were canceled from Santiago Airport over the weekend and schools have closed. Images on social media show long lines of people queued up outside supermarkets in the capital waiting to buy food and supplies.

My own initial flight to Santiago (on the national airline, LATAM) was canceled the night before I was to leave, and I had to scrabble for a replacement. Fortunately, American Airlines has a nonstop flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Santiago, and I arrived in Santiago this morning, where a nice driver met me and drove me the 90 km to Valparaiso.

There are not many obvious signs of the turmoil where I am. The lines at ATMs are long, and I’m told that there isn’t much food to be had. People are clearly worried. And in Valparaiso we’re under a 6 pm curfew. But my hotel has food and we’re safe here until the ship arrives (the MS Roald Amundsen, a Norwegian vessel and the world’s first hybrid cruise ship), and in four days we’ll be aboard.

I was told people were worried about me, but I’m fine. Thanks for your concern.

Here’s a 20-minute tour of the ship I’ll be on (this is its maiden voyage, but don’t make Titanic jokes), and note the concentration on science. I am a bit worried about the dissection table, as I’m not sure what’s going to be dissected. . .

October 22, 2019

21 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 2:20 pm | Permalink

    Yeah, I was wondering/ worried about that.

    That’s excellent it’s a hybrid ship. I wonder what fraction of the energy comes from the battery?

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted October 22, 2019 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

      One of the YouTube people say that the ship can run on full battery power for only half an hour or so. I have no idea whether that’s true, and whether they run on part battery power a lot of the time.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted October 22, 2019 at 2:33 pm | Permalink

        They probably use both conventional and hybrid together and one cannot work without the other for long. Many car hybrids are designed that way.

        Reply
        • infiniteimprobabilit
          Posted October 22, 2019 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

          A ‘plug-in’ hybrid car makes sense – the economy of mains electricity for most of the time and the range of a petrol (gasoline) car when you need it.

          IMO a non-plug-in hybrid (like the original Prius) makes no sense at all, since all its propulsion ultimately comes from gasoline, so it’s just a very complex and sophisticated form of transmission – the only time it can save power is creeping in traffic jams. The rest is propaganda. One is environmentally better off with a light economical car (like e.g. the Ford Fiesta) which doesn’t consume nearly so much energy to manufacture.

          I’d be interested to know – in terms of atmospheric carbon – just how the Roald Amundsen saves anything, since it can’t be ‘plug-in’. Maybe I’m being unduly cynical.

          cr

          Reply
          • norm walsh
            Posted October 22, 2019 at 5:09 pm | Permalink

            The normal hybrid may be a complex and sophisticated form of transmission, but it sure as hell gives me good mileage, and not just while creeping along in traffic. My latest hybrid the Kia Niro gives me an average of over 70 mph (UK gallons)7 months a year and a little less in winter months.

            Reply
          • GBJames
            Posted October 22, 2019 at 5:30 pm | Permalink

            “No sense at all”? Come on, dude. Srsly?

            My non-plugin hybrid regularly gets 54 mpg. It is seven years old, plugin options weren’t available when we got it. (Our second Prius.)

            I don’t think you understand what propaganda is.

            Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 2:42 pm | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  3. SA Gould
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    Nice video. Never been on a cruise ship before. Wasn’t expecting it to be this elegant and spacious.

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:11 pm | Permalink

    Really interesting tour and pictures of the ship. Nothing like it anywhere. Should be a trip of a lifetime, just a bit inconvenient to get to the ship, eh.

    I can only guess the hybrid possibly works like a formula one car. The batteries are regenerated and provide extra power. On a formula one it adds something like an extra 150 hp or something like that. Improves miles per gal. by a good amount as well.

    Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted October 22, 2019 at 5:07 pm | Permalink

      Yes but (and someone will correct me if I’m worng) the batteries on a F1 are charged under braking, plus a little from excess power from the exhaust-driven turbocharger.

      The first of those can’t apply on a ship. They might get a little useful power from the turbocharger (assuming big marine diesels are turbocharged, they probably are) but I would think, if the turbocharger is properly sized for optimum economy, there shouldn’t be much excess power off that anyway.

      This:
      http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etzU9uTVC-c
      at 2:18 claims ‘Fuel consumption 20% less’. They don’t say less than what, but I can believe it, if they’ve carefully optimised the engine design, and the insulation, ventilation etc to reduce the normally-huge ‘hotel power’ consumption of a cruise liner.

      But I doubt the ‘hybrid’ part contributes anything much.

      cr

      Reply
  5. DrBrydon
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

    I’d be less worried about the dissection table, and more worried about where the stuff on the buffet comes from. . . .

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:14 pm | Permalink

      😀

      Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

      Well, at least it should be fresh, not frozen.

      Reply
  6. neilmdunn
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

    Below are 20+ pictures from The Atlantic on the rioting in Chile:
    https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2019/10/photos-protests-erupt-across-chile/600502/?utm_source=&silverid=%%RECIPIENT_ID%%

    Reply
  7. Debbie Coplan
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

    This is incredible! I’d like to see what the underwater drone finds underwater.

    Reply
  8. John Conoboy
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    That looks like an amazing ship. I followed the link to look at what cruises are available to Antarctica and it appears that their pricing is much lower than other trips I investigated. Had given up on the idea of an Antarctic trip, but will now have to reevaluate.

    Have a great trip.

    Reply
  9. procatsitter
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    I can’t wait to read more about your expedition! We saw the Roald Amundsen in drydock in Vancouver earlier this month. Amazing ship!

    Reply
  10. Teresa Carson
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

    Stay safe, Jerry, and enjoy your trip! My brother also wants to take this trip, so I’m especially interested in knowing how it goes.

    Reply
  11. Marilyn
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 5:41 pm | Permalink

    What an amazing ship! Stay safe and have a wonderful, once in a lifetime trip. Thanks so much for taking us along with you.

    Reply
  12. Andrea Kenner
    Posted October 22, 2019 at 5:44 pm | Permalink

    I’m glad you’re safe! Make sure you return safely home, too. In the meantime, have a wonderful time on your trip!

    Reply

