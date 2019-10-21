Monday: Hili dialogue (and bombardier beetle tweet)

by Matthew Cobb
Jerry is beginning his long journey south, towards the frozen Antarctic. I am posting the Hili dialogues each morning, and maybe some other stuff. This is sad, because in the past Grania would do this.
Out in Poland, Hili is watchful:
Hili: I’m afraid.
A: What of?
Hili: That the situation beyond the horizon is similar to the one here.
Hili: Obawiam się.
Ja: Czego?
Hili: Że za horyzontem jest podobnie jak tutaj.
And just one tweet today:
Watch the video with the sound on. This is a bombardier beetle, producing incredibly hot acidic explosions out of its bum. Before you start with the fart jokes, this astonishing chemical defence is based on two compounds that are held separately then rapidly brought into contact to create a binary weapon.
Yes indeed, hili! Thank you matthew. I too miss grania’s presence.
+1, my sentiment, too, Mr Batterson.
Thank you for your contributions, Dr Cobb.
I seem to recall the bombardier beetle used to be a favourite of the Creationsts (or was that Intelligent Designers).
As in, how could a beetle who knows nothing of chemistry evolve such a weapon?
I’m pretty sure someone will have worked it out.
Yes. Just going to make a similar comment. I even remember a Creationist/ID comic strip devoted to “Bombie,” the little bug that was a walking, spraying refutation of Darwin.
Bomby the Bombardier Beetle by Hazel May Rue [likely not a real person], illustrated by Sandy Thornton. A 40-page children’s book published by the Institute of Creationist Research 35 years ago. Just the one printing & not available at the ICR site these days – I imagine ICR grew tired of being laughed at.
Too wordy for an illustrated kid’s book. Not gripping or amusing at any age.
Not to mention it being used as a rationalization for believing that fire-breathing dragons could have been real.
Yes, it is an old argument of creationists, less used now than some years ago. You can look at “Claim CB310” in the Index to Creationist Claims of TalkOrigins archives for a rebuttal.
Far be it from anyone who hangs out in the sophisto crowd here to make a fart joke. 🙂
Wikipedia even has a page on the subject:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flatulence_humor
Now that’s educational!
Thanks, Matthew, for keeping this place bouncing along while The Chief is off in the Wilderness!
I wonder how resistant the beetle is to it’s own defense
The sound is amazing
That beetle’s fuel is hypergolic! My word of the day.