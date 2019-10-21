Monday: Hili dialogue (and bombardier beetle tweet)

by Matthew Cobb

Jerry is beginning his long journey south, towards the frozen Antarctic. I am posting the Hili dialogues each morning, and maybe some other stuff. This is sad, because in the past Grania would do this.

Out in Poland, Hili is watchful:

Hili: I’m afraid.
A: What of?
Hili: That the situation beyond the horizon is similar to the one here.
Hili: Obawiam się.
Ja: Czego?
Hili: Że za horyzontem jest podobnie jak tutaj.
And just one tweet today:

Watch the video with the sound on. This is a bombardier beetle, producing incredibly hot acidic explosions out of its bum. Before you start with the fart jokes, this astonishing chemical defence is based on two compounds that are held separately then rapidly brought into contact to create a binary weapon.
13 Comments

  1. Jim batterson
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 7:39 am | Permalink

    Yes indeed, hili! Thank you matthew. I too miss grania’s presence.

    Reply
    • Blue
      Posted October 21, 2019 at 7:51 am | Permalink

      +1, my sentiment, too, Mr Batterson.

      I happen to deal poorly with
      some deaths … … I am thinking.
      Thank you for your contributions, Dr Cobb.

      Blue

      Reply
  2. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    I seem to recall the bombardier beetle used to be a favourite of the Creationsts (or was that Intelligent Designers).

    As in, how could a beetle who knows nothing of chemistry evolve such a weapon?

    I’m pretty sure someone will have worked it out.

    cr

    Reply
    • Joseph McClain
      Posted October 21, 2019 at 7:56 am | Permalink

      Yes. Just going to make a similar comment. I even remember a Creationist/ID comic strip devoted to “Bombie,” the little bug that was a walking, spraying refutation of Darwin.

      Reply
      • Michael Fisher
        Posted October 21, 2019 at 8:52 am | Permalink

        Bomby the Bombardier Beetle by Hazel May Rue [likely not a real person], illustrated by Sandy Thornton. A 40-page children’s book published by the Institute of Creationist Research 35 years ago. Just the one printing & not available at the ICR site these days – I imagine ICR grew tired of being laughed at.

        Too wordy for an illustrated kid’s book. Not gripping or amusing at any age.

        Reply
      • Ken Phelps
        Posted October 21, 2019 at 9:21 am | Permalink

        Not to mention it being used as a rationalization for believing that fire-breathing dragons could have been real.

        Reply
    • Desnes Diev
      Posted October 21, 2019 at 8:47 am | Permalink

      Yes, it is an old argument of creationists, less used now than some years ago. You can look at “Claim CB310” in the Index to Creationist Claims of TalkOrigins archives for a rebuttal.

      Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    Far be it from anyone who hangs out in the sophisto crowd here to make a fart joke. 🙂

    Reply
  4. GBJames
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 8:58 am | Permalink

    Thanks, Matthew, for keeping this place bouncing along while The Chief is off in the Wilderness!

    Reply
  5. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 9:18 am | Permalink

  6. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    I wonder how resistant the beetle is to it’s own defense

    The sound is amazing

    Reply
  7. Paul Topping
    Posted October 21, 2019 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    That beetle’s fuel is hypergolic! My word of the day.

    Reply

