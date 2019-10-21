Monday: Hili dialogue (and bombardier beetle tweet)

by Matthew Cobb

Jerry is beginning his long journey south, towards the frozen Antarctic. I am posting the Hili dialogues each morning, and maybe some other stuff. This is sad, because in the past Grania would do this.

Out in Poland, Hili is watchful:

Hili: I’m afraid.

A: What of?

Hili: That the situation beyond the horizon is similar to the one here.

Hili: Obawiam się.

Ja: Czego?

Hili: Że za horyzontem jest podobnie jak tutaj.

And just one tweet today:

Watch the video with the sound on. This is a bombardier beetle, producing incredibly hot acidic explosions out of its bum. Before you start with the fart jokes, this astonishing chemical defence is based on two compounds that are held separately then rapidly brought into contact to create a binary weapon.

