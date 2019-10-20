Today we have some bird photos sent by reader Paul Peed, whose notes are indented and whose images are at eBird and Instagram.

My birding “Patch” is T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area in Brevard County, Fl. a 6300 acre restored wetland. Goodwin is accessed via Fellsmere Grade Road, a 11-kilometer dirt track with deep canals running on both sides. The road begins with scrub pines (mesic woodlands) for 4 kilometers before transitioning into palms and wetland foliage. Perfect habitats for a wide variety of birds, mammals and reptiles. For the first 4.5 kilometers, I scan the scrub pines for Eagles, Owls, Osprey and Hawks and am often rewarded. Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

This gal was preening when I spotted her. A little feather floated in the air around the eagles head for the entire time I watched her. I was not worried about stressing her as I was 28-30 meters away and the other side of a canal from her.

Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) . The GHOs have distinct begging and alert voices which allowed me to find and observe them. The female has an injured eye but seemed to be getting along alright although I have not seen them this mating season. From extreme distance – 40 meters +