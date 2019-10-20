Today we have some bird photos sent by reader Paul Peed, whose notes are indented and whose images are at eBird and Instagram.
My birding “Patch” is T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area in Brevard County, Fl. a 6300 acre restored wetland. Goodwin is accessed via Fellsmere Grade Road, a 11-kilometer dirt track with deep canals running on both sides. The road begins with scrub pines (mesic woodlands) for 4 kilometers before transitioning into palms and wetland foliage. Perfect habitats for a wide variety of birds, mammals and reptiles.
For the first 4.5 kilometers, I scan the scrub pines for Eagles, Owls, Osprey and Hawks and am often rewarded.
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
This gal was preening when I spotted her. A little feather floated in the air around the eagles head for the entire time I watched her. I was not worried about stressing her as I was 28-30 meters away and the other side of a canal from her.
Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) . The GHOs have distinct begging and alert voices which allowed me to find and observe them. The female has an injured eye but seemed to be getting along alright although I have not seen them this mating season. From extreme distance – 40 meters +
Barn Owl (Tyto alba). I normally arrive at my birding patch at dawn. On this day I was a touch late. Imagine my surprise when a flash of pale white wings caught my eye. I followed to a dense stand of scrub palms and looked up into the canopy to find a pair of Barn Owls. The density of the cover and time of day made for a difficult image.
Barred Owl (Strix varia). This pair presented themselves 15 minutes before dawn one beautiful morning. I had pulled over into my first “recording spot” to log the first sightings of the day when I heard the unmistakable calls of Barred Owls. The exposures were 1/4 second which is a very long time for a dedicated coffee drinker because of the low pre-dawn light conditions.
Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus). While I would be hard pressed to attach “beautiful” to the Black Vulture, they are indispensable to the marshes. The Black Vulture is also highly social and quite the family-oriented bird. They feed their young for months after fledging and share food with their relatives. Sounds of the Black Vulture
Red-shouldered Hawk (Buteo lineatus). Fellsmere Grade Road has the highest concentration of Red-shouldered Hawks I have ever experienced. It is a poor observing day when I do not spot at least 6 individuals along the 4 kilometers of mesic pine flatwoods leading to T.M. Goodwin. This is a juvenile RSH trying his best to keep the snake population optimal.
Thanks! Great pictures.
Thanks for the fine images. The eye injury to the great horned owl, at first seems like it would create a real problem. But, on second thought, they use sound to detect and zero in on prey, so the loss must not be such a big deal.
Lovely pics Paul.
Thank you for the photos. Good work. Good birds.
These all, Mr Peed, are spectacular.
My thanks.
