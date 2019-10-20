Photos of readers

Reader Paul Hughes sent two pictures and, coincidentally, I learned that he’ll be on the same Antarctic trip on which I’m lecturing soon. Paul sent two photos, one especially appropriate because it shows him opposing Brexit, which was the subject of a rare Saturday session of Parliament yesterday. Unfortunately, despite Boris Johnson’s defeat, which made it seem as if he’d have to ask the EU for a Brexit extension, it now looks as if Britain may still leave the EU this month.

Paul’s caption:

I’m sadly having to spend more of my time on politics at the moment, but today (19 October) I had a fantastic day on the People’s Vote march. I got to Parliament Square, where MPs told us that they could hear us in the Chamber when this lying government was defeated! However, I’d rather be spending my time horse riding with my wife Corinne in Iceland, and next week we are off to Antarctica!