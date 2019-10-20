Photos of readers

Reader Paul Hughes sent two pictures and, coincidentally, I learned that he’ll be on the same Antarctic trip on which I’m lecturing soon. Paul sent two photos, one especially appropriate because it shows him opposing Brexit, which was the subject of a rare Saturday session of Parliament yesterday. Unfortunately, despite Boris Johnson’s defeat, which made it seem as if he’d have to ask the EU for a Brexit extension, it now looks as if Britain may still leave the EU this month.
Paul’s caption:
I’m sadly having to spend more of my time on politics at the moment, but today (19 October) I had a fantastic day on the People’s Vote march. I got to Parliament Square, where MPs told us that they could hear us in the Chamber when this lying government was defeated! However, I’d rather be spending my time horse riding with my wife Corinne in Iceland, and next week we are off to Antarctica!
Sir Kier Starmer will call for a People’s Vote on Monday, so the battle is not over yet. It looks as if I’ll be fighting this all the way until I leave the country on Friday, and meet up with the saner company of Professor Ceiling Cat Emeritus on board the MS Roald Amundsen!
Very good photos and horses to go with it. Best of luck on the cruise.
Hi Paul! How fun you were able to ride Icelandic horses. Bon Voyage!
Enjoy the voyage! I’ll keep flying the EU flag on my house in Milwaukee in support of the cause!
What adventures … … BOTH, Mr Hughes !
Color me e n v i o u s !
Blue
Best wishes Paul! My daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter were there too. (I…um…had a couple of rugby matches to watch). The youngest of the three (3 years old) carried a placard saying ‘Stop messing with my future’. I wish we all could!
Have a great time in the Antarctic. I do hope you will send us your own impressions of the trip (and of PCC(E)’s lectures).