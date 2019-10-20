A NYT writer yearning for religion who doesn’t need evidence for God

It always amazes me when someone who seems smart and savvy suddenly evinces a soppy yearning for religion. Then the inevitable path: the ditching of skepticism and, ultimately, the dissing of atheism. Such a person is Timothy Egan of the New York Times, described as “a contributing opinion writer and the author of the forthcoming A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, from which this essay is adapted.”
The essay is the article in today’s NYT (click on screenshot below). If you check on Egan’s bio, however, you’ll see that he has a background of solid writing, including several history books (not about religion) and a share of a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. Yet he’s “in search of a faith”, which I take to mean “in search of something you can believe in, even if there’s no evidence for it.”
Read and see for yourself how standards of rigor and thought go out the window when a journalist is in search of a faith.
Egan apparently walked the Via Francigena, an ancient pilgrimage route from France to Rome and then Apulia (on Italy’s boot heel), the embarkation port for those bound for the Holy Land. Why? One site gives some background:
Moved by his mother’s death and his Irish Catholic family’s complicated history with the church, Timothy Egan decided to follow in the footsteps of centuries of seekers to force a reckoning with his own beliefs. He embarked on a thousand-mile pilgrimage through the theological cradle of Christianity, exploring one of the biggest stories of our time: the collapse of religion in the world that it created. . . A thrilling journey, a family story, and a revealing history, A Pilgrimage to Eternity looks for our future in its search for God.
And so Egan sets off on foot, along this route (and stopping at Rome):
His rationale:
We are spiritual beings. But for many of us, malnutrition of the soul is a plague of modern life. That’s one reason 200 million people worldwide a year make some form of religious pilgrimage.
In the vacuous tumult of the Trump era, I was looking for something durable: a stiff shot of no-nonsense spirituality. I’m a skeptic by profession, an Irish Catholic by baptism, culture and upbringing — lapsed but listening, like half of all Americans of my family’s faith.
But I was no longer comfortable in the squishy middle; it was too easy. I’d come to believe that an agnostic, as the Catholic comedian Stephen Colbert put it, “is just an atheist without any balls.”
I happen to agree with Colbert, for, at least in my book (and others may disagree), I see most “agnostics” as atheists who won’t admit that they lack belief in a God, which in the end is just atheism. Egan’s problem is that he is “not comfortable” without religion, even if the beliefs of his natal faith are ridiculous and unevidenced. And so he hikes a long way, retracing the steps of his faith-ridden predecessors.
Now there’s nothing wrong with retracing ancient pilgrimage routes. I myself went to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, the end of a famous pilgrimage route, just to soak up the history and see the Cathedral. It might be enlightening to read about these routes and see who is still walking them. But Egan was there for more. He wanted desperately to reconnect with the Numinous. And so he has to bad-mouth atheism:
Well that is disappointing. Egan wrote one of my favorite books – The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt & the Fire that Saved America. (Would highly recommend!).
–
I sort of get it though – I converted to Eastern Orthodoxy as a young adult and liked all of the history, music, iconography, monastics, etc. But after years of trying – God still hadn’t shown themselves to me.
From
Atheism: The Case Against God by George H. Smith:
(A)gnosticism is not an independent position or a middle way between theism and atheism, because it classifies according to different criteria. Theism and atheism separate those who believe in a god from those who do not. Agnosticism separates those who believe that reason cannot penetrate the supernatural realm from those who defend the capability of reason to affirm or deny the truth of theistic belief.
The self-proclaimed agnostic must still designate whether he does or does not believe in a god—and, in so doing, he commits himself to theism or he commits himself to atheism. But he does commit himself. Agnosticism is not the escape clause that it is commonly thought to be.
When god invented the word he gave it two different meanings, each of them equally correct. The trickster enjoys the confusion that results.
Just one more intelligent person who had the bad luck to be born with the God Gene that feels the need to justify it to everyone else. Perhaps someday we’ll have a cure for this congenital defect.
The God Gene. Ah, a new deity, Gene.
“But I cannot help doing this great wrong toward Man, that I make myself credulous. The danger to society is not merely that it should believe wrong things, though that is great enough; but that it should become credulous.” W. K. Clifford
Egan is playing into the hands of every charlatan and social powermonger who ever lived, handing them a tool for control, simply because he is either too stupid or too lazy to learn about “The Magic of Reality.”
I so damed tired of sacralization of religious self-abnegation. What’s so holy about St. Catherine of Siena licking pus off lepers? If somebody who has material benefits sheds them to live among the poor or become a mendicant, how is that holy? What makes those monks holy because they renounce the world, live in silence and spend their time praying to a nonexistent entity?
I’m also so damned tired of the sacralization of pathological mental states that in the absence of a declared religious basis are considered mental illnesses.
I’ve posted this here before, and I’m posting it again: a response from Hitchens to exactly this kind of nonsense.
Hitch is debating two religious apologists as well as the moderator, who attacks him throughout the debate and repeatedly cuts him off.
Here, (should start around 51 minutes), the moderator is saying that Hitch says religion is the enemy of culture, and he asks Jonathon Kirsch if religion and culture are compatible.
Kirsch: I was reminded of a trip my wife and I took to Paris, we saw the Pantheon, which is a church which was desacrilized after the French Revolution. It is a sterile church. You can go to Notre Dame or Sacré-Cœur which are old medieval churches and they’re very beautiful places. We go into our art museums which we praise as the highest art of the classical world. Their original purpose was what our Bible calls idols.
This is our culture – religion is our culture. It provides the stuff of our culture. And to repudiate that — our cultural legacy — is precisely the same as the Taliban going out an dynamiting Buddhist statues in Afghanistan: it’s vandalism!
Hitch responds bluntly —
Silly point. Very very silly point…. Extremely silly point.
The (so-called) moderator ridicules Hitchens for being so blunt, so Hitchens continues with a calmly delivered archetypal Hitchslap:
Sacré-Cœur, by the way, was built-in the late nineteenth century. It’s not medieval at all. It was built to celebrate the defeat of Republicanism in France. It expresses the sectarianism of the French Catholic Church, and its historical alignment with the antisemites, the army and the elite.
You can go and worship there if you like, if that’s the kind of culture to you like.
Well something got demolished there, and it wasn’t the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur!
Thanks for reviving Hitch’s bluntness on this issue. What a refreshing voice it still is.
Denis Diderot is my hero. He it was who said
‘Mankind will never be free until the last king is the entrails of the last priest’.
Timothy Egan went to Gonzaga Preparatory School, a Jesuit institution.
Give me the boy and I will show you the man.
I really enjoyed his first book, The Good Rain.
” As for atheism being empty because it doesn’t tell a story, well, that’s because atheism is the rejection of stories, not the confection of comforting fiction. It’s not the business of atheists to replace religious fiction with areligious fiction. ”
I have a small objection here. Atheism need not be the rejection of stories, as much as the proper reframing of stories.
I would assert that all fiction that isn’t religious scripture or based on it ( like those horrid Left Behind books) is atheistic, even that which contains gods.
There is nothing contrary to atheism to find meaning and inspiration is fiction.
What I see in Egan is a yearning for belief and he’s realized this yearning is incompatible with skepticism, which is why he feels he needs to attack people like Hitchens.
Is that the way you find g*d? Traveling around Italy visiting churches and reading a book by Hitch. Is he an agnostic searching for his balls or a Catholic searching for his faith? I wonder how do all the other doubters who cannot afford the plane ticket do it. It’s good to know as a committed atheist, I do not have to make the trip.
Sheeee-it, when I’m feelin’ a “malnutrition of the soul,” I just break out my Aretha Franklin and Mahalia Jackson sides.
I’m not usually a fan of country music, but I quite enjoy Marin Morris’ My Church.
Nice! I also love Mavis Staples. In particular her coolaboration with Wilco in what I choose to interpret to be an anthem for the Isolated Atheist:
We are spiritual beings.
Says who? Define what that means please. I hate it when religious people (or apologists as the case may be) assert this kind of numinous bullshit and continue with their argument as if it’s an established fact that humans are spiritual beings. He might as well begin by saying “We are imaginative beings”.
“Moved by his mother’s death and his Irish Catholic family’s complicated history with the church…”
I can see where he’s coming from. There’s a very emotional issue at the root of his quest. The loss of his mother and his religious culture is nothing to sneeze at. The problem is, he feels he has to discard reason to satisfy these needs.
“…a stiff shot of no-nonsense spirituality.”
So oxymoronic as to induce guffaws.