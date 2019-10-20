A NYT writer yearning for religion who doesn’t need evidence for God

It always amazes me when someone who seems smart and savvy suddenly evinces a soppy yearning for religion. Then the inevitable path: the ditching of skepticism and, ultimately, the dissing of atheism. Such a person is Timothy Egan of the New York Times, described as “a contributing opinion writer and the author of the forthcoming A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, from which this essay is adapted.”

The essay is the article in today’s NYT (click on screenshot below). If you check on Egan’s bio, however, you’ll see that he has a background of solid writing, including several history books (not about religion) and a share of a Pulitzer Prize in journalism. Yet he’s “in search of a faith”, which I take to mean “in search of something you can believe in, even if there’s no evidence for it.”

Read and see for yourself how standards of rigor and thought go out the window when a journalist is in search of a faith.

Egan apparently walked the Via Francigena, an ancient pilgrimage route from France to Rome and then Apulia (on Italy’s boot heel), the embarkation port for those bound for the Holy Land. Why? One site gives some background: Moved by his mother’s death and his Irish Catholic family’s complicated history with the church, Timothy Egan decided to follow in the footsteps of centuries of seekers to force a reckoning with his own beliefs. He embarked on a thousand-mile pilgrimage through the theological cradle of Christianity, exploring one of the biggest stories of our time: the collapse of religion in the world that it created. . . A thrilling journey, a family story, and a revealing history, A Pilgrimage to Eternity looks for our future in its search for God. And so Egan sets off on foot, along this route (and stopping at Rome): His rationale: We are spiritual beings. But for many of us, malnutrition of the soul is a plague of modern life. That’s one reason 200 million people worldwide a year make some form of religious pilgrimage. In the vacuous tumult of the Trump era, I was looking for something durable: a stiff shot of no-nonsense spirituality. I’m a skeptic by profession, an Irish Catholic by baptism, culture and upbringing — lapsed but listening, like half of all Americans of my family’s faith. But I was no longer comfortable in the squishy middle; it was too easy. I’d come to believe that an agnostic, as the Catholic comedian Stephen Colbert put it, “is just an atheist without any balls.” I happen to agree with Colbert, for, at least in my book (and others may disagree), I see most “agnostics” as atheists who won’t admit that they lack belief in a God, which in the end is just atheism. Egan’s problem is that he is “not comfortable” without religion, even if the beliefs of his natal faith are ridiculous and unevidenced. And so he hikes a long way, retracing the steps of his faith-ridden predecessors. Now there’s nothing wrong with retracing ancient pilgrimage routes. I myself went to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, the end of a famous pilgrimage route, just to soak up the history and see the Cathedral. It might be enlightening to read about these routes and see who is still walking them. But Egan was there for more. He wanted desperately to reconnect with the Numinous. And so he has to bad-mouth atheism: . . . I was less moved by one of the high shrines of atheism, in Langres, the hometown of the Enlightenment philosopher Denis Diderot. The town is just one step short of being Diderot Disneyland, which only the French could pull off. But after deep immersion in his beautiful, busy mind, I still felt a bit empty. Religion is story, a narrative about a force much greater than us, enigmatic by nature. Atheism has trouble telling a story. Shoot me now, Lord! The Lord of the Rings is a story, too, and even has religious overtones. So do the fiction stories of C. C. Lewis. But are they true stories? For if a story has no truth, how can it possibly give you “faith”? As for atheism being empty because it doesn’t tell a story, well, that’s because atheism is the rejection of stories, not the confection of comforting fiction. It’s not the business of atheists to replace religious fiction with areligious fiction. And so I’ll say that religion—and Egan’s search for faith—is skepticism without any balls. Truly, I have to think less of a man who feels empty, but, instead of embracing what we do know about the universe, and coming to terms with uncomfortable truths, tries to find solace on a hike towards nowhere. And so Egan can’t resist going after Hitchens, or at least taking issue with what he says. This bit I find baffling: . . . . .The Via Francigena is a trail of ideas. I’d started that trail reading Christopher Hitchens, the atheist and brilliant polemicist — sustenance for my fortress of reason. “We no longer have any need of a God to explain what is no longer mysterious,” he wrote. Yet each mystery explained, as the science-loving Pope Francis would say, builds the case for God. It’s a case I came to understand, to feel it and see it, only after I’d allowed myself to be amazed. Really? Each mystery once imputed to God—disease, the origin of the Universe, evolution, lightning, and so on—becomes evidence for God when it’s found to have a naturalistic explanation? How does that work? If you solve the eternal mysteries with science, it would seem to me that this weakens the case for God. What Egan has done here is construct a watertight enclosure for God that cannot be breached by reason or evidence. Indeed, what most people would consider evidence against God becomes, for Egan, evidence for God. This is the way the religious mind operates, immunizing itself against counterevidence. It’s called “faith” for a reason. I’ll end by quoting Egan again about his penchant for a hermetic existence: . . . . At a Benedictine monastery in a tiny village in northern France, it was strangely moving to eat dinner in utter silence among a handful of men who’ve shed all material comforts to engage in rigorous daily aerobics of the soul. I missed Wi-Fi, Twitter, emails and endless digital updates, until I didn’t. Ten to one that now he’s back using Wi-Fi, twitter, digital emails, and so on. Apparently his abnegation didn’t last very long. . .