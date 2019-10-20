A farewell for the nonce (and requests for readers)

As many of you know, I’ll be out of Chicago for five weeks beginning Monday afternoon. During that time I will have only sporadic access to email, but will try to post if I can from time to time. Matthew will be putting up just the cat portion of the Hili dialogues, which Malgorzata and Andrzej will send him daily.

Because of the possibility I’ll get overwhelmed by email when I do check in, I ask readers to email me as little as possible from tomorrow until the beginning of December. That means hold on to your readers’ wildlife photos and photos of readers, and also hold on to your “tips” (stuff you want to call to my attention) until I return. If there are very pressing emails, you may contact me, but I may not respond in a timely fashion. I will post photos of my journey if I get the opportunity.

But don’t unsubscribe because, like Arnold, I’ll be back—unless I’m eaten by an orca or leopard seal.