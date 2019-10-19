Van Jones on Hillary Clinton’s smear of Tulsi Gabbard (and Jill Stein)

The Democratic race got even hotter this week when Hillary Clinton decide to pronounce Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset.”

As CNN reported, Clinton alleged that the Russians, using “sites and bots”, are grooming a female Democratic candidate, which must be Gabbard, for a third-party run. Gabbard, as is her wont, struck back:

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

And lo and behold, some sense from Marianne Williamson:

The Democratic establishment has got to stop smearing women it finds inconvenient! The character assassination of women who don’t toe the party line will backfire. Stay strong @TulsiGabbard . You deserve respect and you have mine. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 19, 2019

Now there’s no doubt who Clinton was referring to. As CNN reported:

Responding to Gabbard’s attacks, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said, “Divisive language filled with vitriol and conspiracy theories? Can’t imagine a better proof point than this.”

Umm. . . .Clinton started the fracas.

Asked earlier if the former secretary of state was referring to Gabbard in her comment, Merrill told CNN, “If the nesting doll fits.” “This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality,” Merrill said. “If the Russian propaganda machine, both their state media and their bot and troll operations, is backing a candidate aligned with their interests, that is just a reality, it is not speculation.”

Below is a video of Van Jones, liberal commenter for CNN, arguing that Hillary Clinton is playing a “very dangerous game” by accusing Gabbard (and Jill Stein) of being “Russian assets.” Jones argues, and I agree, that this is an unevidenced smear of Gabbard

Clinton, who is acting for all the world like Donald Trump, should either put up or shut up. Where’s her evidence that Gabbard is an “asset”? If Clinton has none, then she should apologize. But it’ll be a cold day in July when that happens.

Truly, I am baffled why Clinton’s mouthing off right now; I voted for her, and would again, but it’s stuff like this that made me hold my nose when I voted.