Van Jones on Hillary Clinton’s smear of Tulsi Gabbard (and Jill Stein)

The Democratic race got even hotter this week when Hillary Clinton decide to pronounce Tulsi Gabbard a “Russian asset.”
As CNN reported, Clinton alleged that the Russians, using “sites and bots”, are grooming a female Democratic candidate, which must be Gabbard, for a third-party run. Gabbard, as is her wont, struck back:
And lo and behold, some sense from Marianne Williamson:
Now there’s no doubt who Clinton was referring to. As CNN reported:
Responding to Gabbard’s attacks, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said, “Divisive language filled with vitriol and conspiracy theories? Can’t imagine a better proof point than this.”
Asked earlier if the former secretary of state was referring to Gabbard in her comment, Merrill told CNN, “If the nesting doll fits.”“This is not some outlandish claim. This is reality,” Merrill said. “If the Russian propaganda machine, both their state media and their bot and troll operations, is backing a candidate aligned with their interests, that is just a reality, it is not speculation.”
Below is a video of Van Jones, liberal commenter for CNN, arguing that Hillary Clinton is playing a “very dangerous game” by accusing Gabbard (and Jill Stein) of being “Russian assets.” Jones argues, and I agree, that this is an unevidenced smear of Gabbard
Clinton, who is acting for all the world like Donald Trump, should either put up or shut up. Where’s her evidence that Gabbard is an “asset”? If Clinton has none, then she should apologize. But it’ll be a cold day in July when that happens.
Truly, I am baffled why Clinton’s mouthing off right now; I voted for her, and would again, but it’s stuff like this that made me hold my nose when I voted.