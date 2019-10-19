Saturday: Hili dialogue

This will be the last Saturday and Caturday posts for a while, though Matthew has promised to post the Hili dialogues (just the dialogue itself) every day when I’m gone. With luck, Matthew and Greg may weigh in on other matters from time to time.

Stuff that happened on October 19 includes:

1469 – Ferdinand II of Aragon marries Isabella I of Castile, a marriage that paves the way to the unification of Aragon and Castile into a single country, Spain.

1512 – Martin Luther becomes a doctor of theology.

1789 – John Jay is sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States.

1900 – Max Planck discovers Planck’s law of black-body radiation.

Here’s the first page of Planck’s paper, which could be said to have marked the beginning of quantum mechanics:

1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

This is another case of a supervisor getting credit for a graduate student’s discovery. As Wikipedia notes,

Streptomycin was first isolated on October 19, 1943, by Albert Schatz, a PhD student in the laboratory of Selman Abraham Waksman at Rutgers University in a research project funded by Merck and Co. Waksman and his laboratory staff discovered several antibiotics, including actinomycin, clavacin, streptothricin, streptomycin, grisein, neomycin, fradicin, candicidin, and candidin. Of these, streptomycin and neomycin found extensive application in the treatment of numerous infectious diseases. Streptomycin was the first antibiotic cure for tuberculosis (TB). In 1952 Waksman was the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in recognition “for his discovery of streptomycin, the first antibiotic active against tuberculosis”. Waksman was later accused of playing down the role of Schatz who did the work under his supervision

Waksman got the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1952, Schatz got the shaft, and even sued Waksman (I don’t know what became of the suit). Later inquiries revealed that Schatz did deserve some credit, but he had to be satisfied with the Rutgers Medal, a far cry from the Nobel.

1950 – Korean War: The Battle of Pyongyang ends in a United Nations victory. Hours later, the Chinese Army begins crossing the border into Korea.

1960 – The United States imposes a near-total trade embargo against Cuba.

1973 – President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.

1974 – Niue becomes a self-governing colony of New Zealand.

Niue, of course, is where the beloved migrating mallard Trevor the Duck lived, and then met his end at the hand (or mouth) of a d*g. His sad demise is recounted in this BBC article (click on screenshot). I fault the people of Niue for not sufficiently protecting Trevor.

1987 – Black Monday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 22%, 508 points.

2003 – Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II. [See above.]

Notables born on this day include:

1876 – Mordecai Brown, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1945)

Brown was known as “Three-Fingered Brown” because he had lost bits of two fingers in a farm accident as a child. Here’s his pitching hand and his grip. Despite the injury, he was an excellent pitcher with a good curve ball, and pitched in the major leagues until he was nearly 40.

1882 – Umberto Boccioni, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1916)

1895 – Lewis Mumford, American historian, sociologist, and philosopher (d. 1990)

1910 – Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Indian-American astrophysicist, astronomer, and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1995)

1929 – Lewis Wolpert, South African-English biologist, author, and academic

1944 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)

1967 – Amy Carter, American illustrator and activist

1983 – Cara Santa Maria, American neuroscientist and blogger

Notables who snuffed it on October 19 were few, and include:

1745 – Jonathan Swift, Irish satirist and essayist (b. 1667)

1937 – Ernest Rutherford, New Zealand-English physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1871)

1950 – Edna St. Vincent Millay, American poet and playwright (b. 1892)

1988 – Son House, American singer and guitarist (b. 1902)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Editor needs her beauty sleep:

A: Hili, are you here? Hili: Yes, but I’m very busy. A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m resting.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, jesteś tu?

Hili: Tak, ale jestem bardzo zajęta.

Ja: A co robisz?

Hili: Wypoczywam.

From Stash Krod:

From In Otter News:

And from Merilee, a great piece of satire:

From Masih Alinejad, Iranian human rights activist (in exile of course) and campaigner against compulsory hijab. Now the government of Iran is trying to punish her via punishing her brother. Sound up to hear her singing (also illegal) to her then non-incarcerated brother:

My beloved brother was taken hostage by the Islamic Republic 4 days ago in order to try and silence me. I haven’t seen him for 10 yrs bc I’m not allowed to visit my homeland and he’s not allowed to leave it. The Islamic regime has been tearing Iranian families apart for 40 years pic.twitter.com/AVQvfNQZQm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 27, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry, who adds, “Not your favorite animal, but this is pretty cool. And you have to admit: A cat would just sit and watch.”

Yes, I’ll admit that, but a cat couldn’t save you even if it wanted to. Besides, that’s clearly a trained d*g!

this man pretended to drown to see if his dog would save him

(Phan Chinh Tuyen) pic.twitter.com/C49b9tKkpS — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 18, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Two cats that can’t quite mother properly:

And a quartet of tweets from Matthew Cobb. First, an adorable sleepy duck:

I found a video of a duck falling asleep and I’m convinced it’s the cutest video ever pic.twitter.com/aCNnkuObpj — Dak (@RidiculousDak) October 16, 2019

Yes, we destroyed our only native parrot, though I’m not sure about the male ‘dying of grief’:

Did you know we used to have a Native Parrot in the US and then we fucked it up and killed them all? The last pair of Carolina parakeets died in the Cincinnati Zoo in 1918. The male died only a few months after the death of his mate of 35 years, reportedly from grief. pic.twitter.com/8M3mm3l65M — Kaeli Swift, PhD (@corvidresearch) October 15, 2019

Here’s a stuffed and mounted specimen from Chicago’s Field Museum:

Matthew tweeted a pair of courting jumping spiders:

The male’s movements make percussive noises and vibrations – the female is listening to the male as well as watching him. If she isn’t convinced, it can all go horribly wrong. https://t.co/7MewBd8Lvd — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) October 15, 2019

Sound up for this honker!

h o n k pic.twitter.com/BJzLMRri67 — dead bee on windowsill (@abigbagofkeys) October 12, 2019