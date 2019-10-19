Ridiculous Offense of the Week

As if society couldn’t be any more censorious about things that aren’t hurtful, have a look at this HuffPo article about a “thoughtless use of a racial slur”. That could be bad, but when you read what actor Gina Rodriguez actually did, it’s ridiculous to cast opprobrium on her. (Click on the screenshot.) Rodriguez, by the way, is the American daughter of two parents who immigrated from Puerto Rico.
According to the Deeply Offender author Janel Martinez, here’s Rodriguez’s sin:
Actor Gina Rodriguez is no stranger to being taken to task for her anti-Black remarks. In an Instagram Story video on Tuesday, the “Jane the Virgin” star was seen getting her hair done while singing along to the Fugees song “Ready or Not.”
“I can do what you do … believe me,” Rodriguez rhymes along with Lauryn Hill’s lyrics. But instead of pausing while Hill says “nigga,” which is expected of non-Black hip-hop fans, Rodriguez goes for it.
Yes, that’s it. She sang a version of the “n-word,” because it was in the lyrics to the song. And she didn’t omit the word, an omission apparently “expected of non-Black hop-hop fans.”
I’m sorry, but chewing someone out for this is ridiculous. The word is in the lyrics, as it is in many hip-hop lyrics, and non-Blacks are supposed to pause rather than sing a lyric? I’m sorry, but I’m not having it, though I don’t sing along with hip-hop songs anyway. If the lyrics are offensive when a white person sings them, as part of a song meant to be sung, then they are offensive when a black person sings them, too.
I’m reminded here of what Grania often told me: if Blacks wanted the “n-word” gone, they should stop using it themselves. If they don’t, then I won’t take complaints seriously when a non-Black person says The Forbidden Word when singing along to hip-hop or rap. (Of course I don’t recommend that the word be used by anyone, especially non-Blacks, in normal discourse.)
Rodriguez even apologized for what she said—twice. But that wasn’t good enough. Her apology wasn’t accepted, and Martinez calls her out for other and equally risible attempts to “erase” Black Culture:
However, Rodriguez is no stranger to this education. In a September 2018 interview with her “Smallfoot” co-star Yara Shahidi, Rodriguez interrupted the interviewer, who was discussing Shahidi’s status as a role model for other young Black women, to say that Shahidi is an inspiration to “so many women,” not just Black women — minimizing Shahidi’s race. While Rodriguez emerged in this industry championing diversity, it’s clear that she prefers diverse narratives and roles that align with her own identity, rather than overall diversity.
This was not an “all lives matter” moment: Rodriguez was saying that a Black woman could inspire everyone. But that wasn’t good enough for the author, either: by saying that, Rodriguez was presumably favoring Hispanic diversity above “overall diversity”. What is meant here, of course, is the diversity of having more Black people, not ethnic diversity of all sorts.
But wait! There’s still more offense:
[Rodriguez] favors white and mestizo (or mixed) representation in Latinx roles, at the expense of Black actors. When promotion for “Black Panther” began in 2017, Rodriguez tweeted, “Marvel and DC are killing it in inclusion and women, but where are the Latinos?! Asking for a friend…”
Not only did she call into question the significance of the first superhero movie featuring Black actors in all the leading roles, she ignored the two Afro Latinas who have starred in Marvel films: Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in “Thor” and Zoe Saldana in “Guardians of The Galaxy.” Both also appeared in 2019′s box-office hit “Avengers: Endgame.” (Rodriguez has also not publicly recognized the groundbreaking character of Miles Morales, the Afro Latino Spider-Man in the award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”)
Yet if an African-American said the same thing about a Latina/o/x movie, saying “where are the Black people?” that presumably would be okay.
Yes, we do have racial problems, and racial discrimination in this country. But if you constantly police people like this for racism, calling them out for their “anti-Blackness” when they’re either singing rap lyrics or promoting their own minority culture, it trivializes the real problems of inequity and of the legacy of slavery that still denies many people the opportunities they deserve.
The only good thing about this article is that, for once, the usually Woke readers of PuffHo struck back, calling out Martinez in various ways for her eagerness to find racism in every corner. There are many critical comments: here are four:
How did we get to this point in our culture where the color of a person’s skin matters not just more than their character, but is the main thing one has to consider? I’m pretty sure that if Dr. King were still alive, and was asked about something like this, he’d use expletives.
In the end, Rodriguez did no damage to anyone. But that’s never taken into account when demonizing the impure. There are a lot of Big Brothers out there, watching all the time.
At least she didn’t get convicted of a criminal offence for quoting rap lyrics, like the unfortunate British teenager — a conviction now thankfully overturned.
Right on, Robert Washington.
I agree with his arguments, but I can also see the point of view from people who say that re-purposing this weapon is a legitimate way to take the usefulness of the word away from the racist bastards. It also is a thumb in their eyes, and that I can agree with that sentiment too.
I feel that reserving the use of the word in most situations is a legitimate way to deal with this vile word; Ms Martinez’ digital diarrhea is not.
On the other hand, Mr Washington makes some good points. It’s complicated.
Martinez writes:
“But instead of pausing while Hill says ‘nigga,’ which is expected of non-Black hip-hop fans, Rodriguez goes for it.”
Notice Martinez’s use of the passive in the phrase “which is expected.” I would like to know who exactly is doing the expecting.
It is the woke who are doing the expecting. The logic is that it is an inversion of past oppression. Non-blacks are not allowed to do something (sing along) that blacks can do, and that fact reminds everyone of the past oppression of blacks.
As with most woke stuff, it has a tiny bit of a point to it, but then they take that point and weaponise it.
I think the author of this boiled tripe shows more “anti-blackness” than Rodriguez. It’s another example of someone playing the perpetual victim card and rolling around in sanctimonious offense taking.
I agree that, in general, black people are the ones who keep the n-word alive, while at the same time complaining of its continued use by others. Black colleagues and friends use the n-word amongst each other with varying intentions, some affectionate, some derogatory, but I, as a white Hispanic, would never use it unless I was discussing its very use by others, like Kanye or James Baldwin or Trump, or its history or effects. In those contexts, it seems appropriate to use a word that is the very topic of discussion.
I used to call people like that “culture vultures” because they lived to catch something they viewed as offensive. I taught anthropology for 35 years and it is often hard to describe other cultures with “neutral words.” I did not use any racist terminology, but the ever alert culture vulture (and they came almost entirely from Womens” Studies and always had a grudge against males. Of course even the use of the word “female” was enough to trigger some. What the hell were they doing in anthropology? In the insistence of purity Womens’Studies was for years allowed to exclude males from their classes because the inclusion of a male would inhibit discourse
Personally I think this whole Woke thing is arrogance out of control. In Saskatchewan we are not supposed to buy Savage brand clothing because apparently it is offensive to Natives. But it is ok to be wholesale derogatory to (baby) boomers and nobody says boo.
I’m with Grania on this one. Perhaps it is time to start asking the question more often, “Why do black people use the n-word so often if they don’t want people to use it?” Of course, we know the answer. A black person using it is not using it in a derogatory way since they are members of the group it targets. That’s just not good enough, IMHO.
I’m going to start using “whitey”. Ok, probably not.
“Why do black people use the n-word so often if they don’t want people to use it?”
Partly because by reclaiming a word intended to harm from those who would use it as a weapon takes the power of the word away. I can agree with that.
Has it taken the power away? I think not. It is still a very loaded word and, if anything, it is kept alive mostly by this very practice.
There’s another issue: they’re often not “reclaiming” the word. Having lived in a predominantly black neighborhood for several years, I knew and was friends with many black people. Sometimes, “nigga” was used as a term of affection, but almost just as often, it was used as a term of derision. It’s really used among the community just like any other word that can have multiple meanings, making the claim of “reclaiming” kind of moot, or at least far less of a good argument than just simply doing away with the word.
I guess I’ll have to check my white, straight, cisgender male privilege, but I fail to see why hip-hop seems to think it gets a free pass on homophobia, anti-Semitism, and the use of racial slurs like the n-word, all three famously combined in Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline”: http://www.metrolyrics.com/no-vaseline-lyrics-ice-cube.html
I’m sorry (no I’m not), I listen to some hip-hop (mainly because it’s played where I work), and I even like a few of the songs. If a song I like has the n-word in it and I’m singing along, I’m singing the word…and I’m so white I practically glow in the dark. If anyone’s offended, I think they’re saying more about their own twisted state of mind than anything else, because if I sing along with a song, that’s a compliment.