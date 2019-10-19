Caturday felid triefecta: Adventure cats, residents of Japan’s “cat island” saved before typhoon,

While most would opt for dogs for outdoor pursuits, this Canmore resident says cats are the perfect companion for hiking, camping and other fresh-air adventures.

“You can go out for the day and take them with you on adventures, or if it’s something a little more extreme, then they don’t mind sleeping all day,” Michelle Gagnon told the Calgary Eyeopener.

She says her cat, Bodhi, goes on hikes from anywhere between two to five kilometres all across the Rocky Mountains — including Ha Ling Peak and the East End of Mount Rundle.

Not only that, but her “adventure cat” also joins her on biking trips, paddle boarding and skiing.