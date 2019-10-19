Bret Weinstein on free will and moral responsibility

Bret Weinstein posted this short video on free will, and then, as often seems to be the case, he added on Twitter that it doesn’t really encapsulate his ideas.
At any rate, in the video Bret says that he accepts free will (without defining it—a necessary first step in any such discussion), and adds that evolution proves that “there’s a basis for free will to exist”. (Do chipmunks and amoebas, then, have free will?) He notes that there are relatively trivial experiments one can run that demonstrate that we must have free will. Really? What are those experiments?
Bret further argues that when Sam Harris says that we don’t have free will, “he’s really talking about something else—it’s a misdefinition of free will.” Misdefinition? Sam (who does define his terms) is talking about libertarian free will: the mistaken feeling we have that we have agency and could have decided other than how we did.
The rest, about whether free will absolves us of moral responsibility, seems to have no connection with the issue of free will, except that Weinstein says that our “free will”, whatever he means by that, comes with “a hefty dose of moral responsibility.” I, of course, accept neither free will in the way Sam construes it, nor the idea that we are “morally responsible” (rather than just “responsible”) for our actions. The word “morally” adds nothing save the misconception that we could have made a choice that was either more or less moral, and that’s not true.
Weinstein’s semi-retraction and then call for a discussion is below. I’m on Sam’s side here, at least as far as I understand what he’s saying. I’m not quite sure what Weinstein is saying, but I think he really needs to write a book and explicate his ideas at length. This would fix his claims that neither his videos nor his statements (like here and here) don’t fully explain what he thinks.
There are just too many podcasts these days, and not enough books. I know people can listen when gardening or driving, but to me there’s nothing like a book for getting your teeth into ideas.
Curiously, the discussion above appears to be on “Christian Radio.”
Sound like Bret hasn’t really thought about the issue much.
From discussion on the other post, I’m getting the sense that it might be possible to call something free will, but, that thing is incredibly unimportant next to the chain of causation.
Choosing strawberry ice cream, a blade of grass, a number on the roulette wheel – so what? Free will – if it is there – isn’t doing anything consequential- the chain of causation is what explains the outcomes : getting sick from a bad batch of ice cream, insects getting found by birds (in the grass), going bankrupt.
“…in the video Bret says that he accepts free will (without defining it—a necessary first step in any such discussion)…”
The failure to define terms seems to be rampant in other areas of popular and intellectual discussion. In politics, terms such as liberal, conservative, socialist and fascist are bandied about without definition, meaning that the reader or hearer is not at all sure what the utterer means. Even academics disagree among themselves regarding what these terms mean. I’ve noticed that the word fascist can mean very different things to different people. As a result, serious intellectual discussion is stunted because of this confusion. In an ideal world, speakers or writers would have to define their terms before beginning their expositions.
If Weinstein has simple experiments that can demonstrate we must have free will, then he will be famous for settling a millennia old question. I somehow doubt that.
We hold someone “morally” responsible if they do something deliberately — say stealing something — when they know that other people don’t want them to do it and would disapprove or punish them if they found out, and yet they decide to do it anyway.
All of those concepts hold in a deterministic world. Even if everyone rejected “free will”, we would still need those concepts in order for society to function (though we could re-label them if we really wanted to).
Thus being “morally” responsible is different from merely being “responsible”. The latter can include accidents where the person did not intend any wrong. We react differently to the latter, and again, that is necessary and would still be the case if everyone rejected “free will”.
We would still need to deter wrongdoing, and we’d need to do that through threats of punishment. And therefore we need to distinguish between acts that we want to punish and acts that we don’t want to punish (even if someone is “responsible”, by, say, doing something accidently).
So we do need the concept of “moral” responsibility, distinguished from mere “responsibility”, though again we can choose to call it something else if we really want to.
He seems to not really know what he is talking about. Land on it please and then write it down so we can read it later. Going directly from free will to moral responsibility tells us he is lost. Most likely lost in religion.
“(Do chipmunks and amoebas, then, have free will?)” Maybe not amoebas, but why shouldn’t chipmunks have free will? I used to enjoy almost daily stopovers from Sarge, a visiting cat, who gave every indication of free will. Sarge was friendly but independent, and his official sponsors lived a block and a half away; he had simply adopted my place as his second home. He used the hidden cat-door (which no other neighborhood cat could figure out) and came and went as he pleased, once in a while staying overnight, but more often just dropping in for a visit.
I agree, and, if it’s a heavy topic, I need a dead-tree book, with a pencil for marginalia, a highlighter, and legal pad for taking notes, as though I’m studying for an old law-school exam again.
I always read a book in bed right before falling asleep, but sometimes, when my eyes get tired, I’ll put down the book and put on a podcast to listen to. I almost always fall asleep soon after — so I guess in a sense the last 15 years or so of my life have been a longitudinal study in the efficacy of hypnopedia. 🙂
The other morning I woke up having the weirdest, most outré dreams ever. I realized I’d fallen asleep listening to a podcast on YouTube and for some reason the YouTube algorithms had then put me onto Will Durant’s series of philosophy lectures. Playing in the background as I was dreaming was his discussion of Nietzsche, in particular of Thus Spoke Zarathustra and Ecce Homo.
I’ll never take a chance on THAT ever happening again. 🙂