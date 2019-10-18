Sunset, Chicago

Yesterday evening when the sun’s last rays lit the buildings downtown. (Click to enlarge.)

3 Comments

  1. vampyricon
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 6:24 am | Permalink

    Beautiful picture.

    -Ryan

  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 6:32 am | Permalink

    Looks like a painting. Very urban.

  3. rickflick
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    A fine view of the windy city.

    “Chicago… its defiance of New York, Boston, Philadelphia, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome. The poem sort of says “Maybe we ain’t got culture, but we’re eatin’ regular.” – Carl Sandburg.

    Is this from your own apartment?

