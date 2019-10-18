From down under, we have some photos of the wonderful local cockatoos from reader Duncan McCaskill. His captions are indented:

When they’ve been in my garden they mostly just roost for a while and idly pick at the trees. This one below is a male, the one above is a female. Males have a pink eye ring and a dark bill. Females have a dark grey eye ring and a pale bill.

If they detect wood-boring grubs they will rip into the tree with their powerful bills to get at them. (Fortunately this isn’t my tree – they can do a lot of damage.)

The main attraction for them around my place are the pine trees down the street. Pines are not native to Australia, but they are widely planted, both in gardens and in plantations for timber – mostly Pinus radiata (Monterey Pine). Yellow-tailed Black-Cockatoos have taken to pines as a food source. They tear into pine cones to eat the seeds, like this:

Black-Cockatoos are big birds – about 60cm or so in length and about 600-900g in weight. [JAC: This bird looks delighted with his cone!]

It is common to see large flocks of Yellow-tailed Black-Cockatoos around pine plantations in south east Australia, but the pines provide only food. To breed, they need deep hollows in old eucalypts, like this one I came across in the Blue Mountains.

And a couple extras… These are Red-tailed Black-Cockatoos (Calyptorhynchus banksii) that I saw in Townsville (North Queensland) back in April. The female has yellow spots on the head and wings and barred orange tail panels.