Photos of readers

Today we have another Man and his Toy: reader Garry VanGelderen. Garry’s notes are indented:

Here is a picture of me sitting in the cockpit of my sailboat. This is my summer residence. Marina at Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada

I do go out sailing frequently in the North Channell of Lake Huron. The boat is a Westerly32 named ‘Andantino’.

  1. merilee
    Manitoulin Island is gorgeous!

  2. Randall Schenck
    Now that is a very fine hobby. However, always recall that definition of a boat. A hole in the water in which you pour money.

  3. Diana MacPherson
    Living on Manitoulin in the summer would be great – away from the humidity of southern Ontario summers and up where the lake has that beautiful limestone bottom making the water appear so blue!

    • rickflick
      We used to stay at Wasaga Beach when I was a child. That’s on the south shore of Georgian Bay. I have never swum in Lake Huron. I bet it’s as cold as it is clear.

  4. Joe Dickinson
    As an amateur musician, it is my understanding that “andante” means basically “at a walking pace”. So is andantino (a little bit andante) a bit slower or a bit faster than walking?

