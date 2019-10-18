Photos of readers

Today we have another Man and his Toy: reader Garry VanGelderen. Garry’s notes are indented:

Here is a picture of me sitting in the cockpit of my sailboat. This is my summer residence. Marina at Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada

I do go out sailing frequently in the North Channell of Lake Huron. The boat is a Westerly32 named ‘Andantino’.