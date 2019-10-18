Photos of readers

Today we have another Man and his Toy: reader Garry VanGelderen. Garry’s notes are indented:
Here is a picture of me sitting in the cockpit of my sailboat. This is my summer residence. Marina at Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island, Ontario, Canada
I do go out sailing frequently in the North Channell of Lake Huron. The boat is a Westerly32 named ‘Andantino’.
Manitoulin Island is gorgeous!
Now that is a very fine hobby. However, always recall that definition of a boat. A hole in the water in which you pour money.
Living on Manitoulin in the summer would be great – away from the humidity of southern Ontario summers and up where the lake has that beautiful limestone bottom making the water appear so blue!
We used to stay at Wasaga Beach when I was a child. That’s on the south shore of Georgian Bay. I have never swum in Lake Huron. I bet it’s as cold as it is clear.
As an amateur musician, it is my understanding that “andante” means basically “at a walking pace”. So is andantino (a little bit andante) a bit slower or a bit faster than walking?