Live feed of first all-women spacewalk

Here’s a live feed of the two astronauts working outside the ISS. As the YouTube video notes:

On Friday, Oct. 18 starting at about 7:50 a.m. EDT, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will venture outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk. The duo will exit the station’s Quest airlock in their U.S. spacesuits to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend.

One big step for womankind!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 18, 2019 at 8:36 am and filed under space exploration. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    It looks a lot more like work than a walk. Bring your screw guns in space.

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    Couldn’t resist – I’m sorry

    vacuum

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:12 am | Permalink

      Rosie:

      rosie

      Reply
      • Ken Kukec
        Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

        I think the folksinger Phranc said it best:

        Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Chalk one up for the sisterhood.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: