Live feed of first all-women spacewalk

Here’s a live feed of the two astronauts working outside the ISS. As the YouTube video notes:
On Friday, Oct. 18 starting at about 7:50 a.m. EDT, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will venture outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk. The duo will exit the station’s Quest airlock in their U.S. spacesuits to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend.
One big step for womankind!
It looks a lot more like work than a walk. Bring your screw guns in space.
Couldn’t resist – I’m sorry
Rosie:
I think the folksinger Phranc said it best:
Chalk one up for the sisterhood.