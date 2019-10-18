Friday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Friday October 18, 2019: National Chocolate Cupcake Day. It’s also World Menopause Day, National No Beard Day (more than half the population is already participating), and, in Canada, Persons Day. This, according to Wikipedia, is an equality holiday:

Persons Day is an annual celebration in Canada, held on October 18. The day commemorates the case of Edwards v. Canada (Attorney General), more commonly known as The Persons Case – a famous Canadian constitutional case decided on October 18, 1929, by the Judicial Committee of the Imperial Privy Council, which at that time was the court of last resort for Canada. The Persons Case held that women were eligible to sit in the Senate of Canada.

Stuff that happened on October 18 includes:

320 – Pappus of Alexandria observes a solar eclipse.

1851 – Moby-Dick is first published as The Whale.

A first edition of this puppy will cost you about $65,000. Call me Impecunious!

1867 – The United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) is founded by a consortium, to establish a national broadcasting service.

1944 – World War II: The state funeral of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel takes place in Ulm, Germany.

1945 – Argentine military officer and politician Juan Perón marries actress Eva Duarte.

1954 – Texas Instruments announces the first transistor radio.

How many of you remember transistor radios? I had one in a leather case that I’d listen to under the covers at night. They looked like this:

How many of you can name a rock song that mentions transistor radios?

1963 – Félicette, a black and white female Parisian stray cat becomes the first cat launched into space.

Here’s the brave cat, who was cruelly euthanized two months after her return. How could they do that to her?

2007 – A suicide attack on a motorcade carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto kills 139 and wounds 450 more. Bhutto herself was uninjured. [She of course was killed in just that way on December 27 of the same year]

2011 – An Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit of the Israel Defense Forces is released by Hamas as part of a prisoner exchange deal, after being held captive for over five years.

Shalit was exchanged for 1,027 (!) incarcerated Palestinians, some of them multiple murderers and terrorists.

Notables born on this day include:

1859 – Henri Bergson, French philosopher and theologian, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1904 – A. J. Liebling, American journalist and author (d. 1963)

Liebling is one of my favorite writers on food and Paris, and his masterpiece is the book Between Meals: An Appetite for Paris, which describes some awesome meals with the gourmands of yesteryear. Here’s one:

In the restaurant on the Rue Saint-Augustin, Parisian actor and gourmand Yves Mirande would dazzle his juniors, French and American, by dispatching a lunch of raw Bayonne ham and fresh figs, a hot sausage in crust, spindles of filleted pike in a rich rose sauce Nantua, a leg of lamb larded with anchovies, artichokes on a pedestal of foie gras, and four or five kinds of cheese, with a good bottle of Bordeaux and one of champagne, after which he would call for the Armagnac and remind Madame to have ready for dinner the larks and ortolans she had promised him, with a few langoustes and a turbot — and, of course, a fine civet made from the marcassin, or young wild boar, that the lover of the leading lady in his current production had sent up from his estate in the Sologne. “And while I think of it,” I once heard him say, “we haven’t had any woodcock for days, or truffles baked in the ashes, and the cellar is becoming a disgrace — no more ’34s and hardly any ’37s. Last week, I had to offer my publisher a bottle that was far too good for him, simply because there was nothing between the insulting and the superlative.”

What a meal!! I recommend that if you love food (and who doesn’t?), you should read this book immediately.

1919 – Anita O’Day, American singer (d. 2006)

1919 – Pierre Trudeau, Canadian lawyer, academic, and politician, 15th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 2000)

1926 – Chuck Berry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1926 – Klaus Kinski, German-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1939 – Mike Ditka, American football player, coach, and sportscaster

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, American assassin of John F. Kennedy (d. 1963)

1950 – Wendy Wasserstein, American playwright and author (d. 2006)

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Czech-American tennis player and coach

1961 – Wynton Marsalis, American trumpet player, composer, and educator

1984 – Milo Yiannopoulos, British journalist and public speaker

1984 – Lindsey Vonn, American skier

Here’s O’Day with one of her favorite jazz musicians, the great jazz trumpeter Roy Eldredge, collaborating on the famous son “Let Me Off Uptown“. The orchestra is Gene Krupa’s with Krupa on the skins:

Those who “passed on” on October 18 include:

1871 – Charles Babbage, English mathematician and engineer, invented the mechanical computer (b. 1791)

1931 – Thomas Edison, American engineer and businessman, invented the light bulb and phonograph (b. 1847)

1973 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (b. 1913)

2000 – Gwen Verdon, American actress and dancer (b. 1925)

2012 – Sylvia Kristel, Dutch model and actress (b. 1952)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being demanding and obnoxious about her “cat sausages”:

Hili: When you finish washing dishes get busy with something serious. A: And what would that be? Hili: I think that you still have some cat sausages.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak pozmywasz to zajmij się czymś poważnym.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Zdaje się, że masz jeszcze te kocie kiełbaski.

From the always-entertaining folks at the Dover Public Library:

From Ant. Yes, the “m” in melanogaster should be in lower case, but who cares?

From Jinx the Squirrel:

Yes, this is what’s inside your skull. Doesn’t it look fragile? Didn’t you flinch when they cut into it?

Something disturbing about watching the repository of someone’s hopes and dreams sliced through so brutally https://t.co/F9QN28PqUu — Prof Hugo Spiers (@hugospiers) October 12, 2019

Tweets from Heather Hastie: First turtle therapy:

This is a kitten doing “paw play,” and Maru getting measured:

Tweets from Matthew Cobb. This is why I like cats: in many ways they’re like humans.

this is the most cat thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/EXrVuNfhog — 𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚊 🕷🕸 (@disharryland) October 16, 2019

I think I’ve posted this before, but it’s worth seeing again.

‘In 1964, Ringo Starr snapped a photo of some high school students who skipped class to see the Beatles during their first trip to the US. The group had no idea the photo existed until Ringo published his book of photos. Nearly 50 years later, they recreated the photo.’ pic.twitter.com/vAfyDZ0dZt — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) September 3, 2019

This is very good: Erdogan is a pissed-off cat!

I staged a dramatic reading of Trump’s letter to Erdogan. The part of Erdogan is played by my cat – Ow, Fuck. pic.twitter.com/cbTvskZFWu — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) October 16, 2019

and a very frustrated cat! Be sure to turn the sound on.