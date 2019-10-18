Fossilized trilobites preserved parading in line. But why did they do this?

A new paper in Nature by Jean Vannier et al. reports the unusual finding of a parade of trilobites—a group of the ancient arthropods—apparently killed and fossilized while walking in tandem, like an invertebrate conga line. They’re 480 million years old, from the Lower Ordovician, and were found in Morocco. (The paper can be seen by clicking on the screenshot below, the pdf is here, and the reference is at the bottom.)  This weird lineup of trilobites suggests some kind of collective behavior—the first such find documented by paleontologists. But what kind of behavior? The authors have two hypotheses, and I’ll discuss them briefly.

First, some photos of the species, Ampyx priscus, which had a hollow “glabellar spine” in front and two “librigenal spines” going backwards. The white scale line is 1 cm long, so these things were, including the front spine, about 6 cm (2.3 inches) long. The spines might have enabled the trilobites to sense each other and thus maintain contact while moving in line, much as spiny lobsters do when moving across the sea floor in line as I show below. (Any “communication” must have been tactile as these trilobites were blind.)

All captions are taken from the Nature paper. Here are the individuals at hand, with some close-ups of their spines:

General morphology and parameters of the raphiophorid trilobite Ampyx priscus Thoral, 1935, from the Lower Ordovician (Upper Tremadocian-Floian) Fezouata Shale of Morocco (Zagora area). (a–d) BOM 2481, overall morphology and details of genal spines. (e) Parameters used in measurements. (f,g) MGL 096718, genal spine showing internal mineralized infilling. (h) AA.OBZ2.OI.1, transverse thin section through right genal spine (see general view in Supplementary Fig. 8d). (i) MGL 096727, genal spine. (j) ROMIP 57013, external mould of glabellar and genal spine showing longitudinal ridge. a–d,f,g,i,j are light photographs.

Here are the fossils of the lined-up trilobites, which are remarkable, along with schematics showing the nature of the relief of the stone in which they were preserved.

Linear clusters of the raphiophorid trilobite Ampyx priscus Thoral, 193531, from the Lower Ordovician (upper Tremadocian-Floian) Fezouata Shale of Morocco (Zagora area). (a,b) AA.TER.OI.12 (see Supplementary Fig. 2a). (c) MGL 096727 (see Supplementary Fig. 5a). (d) AA.TER.OI.13 (see Supplementary Fig. 2b). (e) BOM 2461 (see Supplementary Fig. 2f). (a,e) are light photographs. Line drawings from photographs. Segmented blue lines in (b–d) join the central part of occipital rings of trilobites. Red arrows indicate the position of polished section in Fig. 3. Abbreviations are as follows: (x), Asaphellus aff. jujuanus (asaphid trilobite); (y), juvenile asaphid trilobite. Scale bars: 1 cm.

Here’s a video of spiny lobsters migrating in line, much like these trilobites:

So why were these ancient arthropods marching in line? The authors reject two hypotheses. First, that they were “mechanically accumulated along linear submarine reliefs (e.g. between ripple marks)”.  This is the hypothesis that they were blown into grooves in the ocean floor and accumulated there, explaining the lines. That, however, doesn’t explain the consistent alignment rather than some being blown in backwards. The authors reject this because there is no indication from the fossil strata themselves that there were these reliefs.

They also reject the hypothesis that these trilobites were lined up in burrows underwater and then trapped and killed by sediments. Their rejection is based on the absence of “any colored outlines or disturbances in the sediments surrounding trilobites.” I’ll trust the authors on this since knowing how to detect ancient burrows is above my pay grade.

Rather, the authors proffer two hypotheses to explain the alignment. The first, shown on the left below, is that there were underwater storms or currents that made the trilobites orient in one direction, and then they “found” each other by tactile signals (or perhaps also by chemical signals), forming a line that served a protective function. As the authors say, “Such mechanical contacts [as in the lobsters above] appear to be essential for group cohesion and for optimal coordinated locomotion.” Marching in a line reduces drag, saves energy, and, say the authors, “reduces the probability of detection and attacks by predators by creating confusion in their [predators’] visual perception.”

The second hypothesis, shown on the right below, is that the trilobites emitted chemical signals like pheromones as a way of detecting each other and coming together for sexual reproduction, with the lines presumably indicating a migration toward spawning grounds. As the authors note, both explanations could be operating together.

Two non-exclusive hypotheses to explain the linear clusters of Ampyx priscus from the Lower Ordovician of Morocco. (a–c) Response to oriented environmental stress (e.g. storms); hydrodynamic signal (higher current velocity represented by white arrows) received by motion sensors triggers re-orientation of individuals; mechanical stimulation and/or possible chemical signals cause gathering, alignment and locomotion in group. (d–f) Seasonal reproductive behaviour; chemical signals (e.g. pheromones; see red circles and red arrows) cause attraction and gathering of sexually receptive individuals (males and females) and migration to spawning grounds. The alignment of individual may have been controlled by mechanical stimuli (as in a–c). Olfactive and mechanical sensors were probably located on the antennules (pink areas 4, 5), and genal and glabellar spines (green areas 1–3), respectively. The exact location of mechanoreceptors is uncertain (possibly on high-relief exoskeletal features such as the glabella).

As for how they were buried together, that’s a bit of a mystery since trilobites, when stressed, are supposed to have curled themselves into balls like modern isopods, and these didn’t do that, as you can see above. Here’s one scenario that explains the successive strata in which lines of trilobites were buried.

First, subject to periodic storms that disturbed the waters, the trilobites joined up in a Big March. (Or, as I noted above, they could be marching for mating!). Then, the storm quickly deposited sediment atop the marching trilobites, preserving them in situ. There could have been two other events that preserved them quickly: “water poisoning,” like the release of hydrogen sulfide gas or, more likely, the upward movement of oxygen-poor (“anoxic”) sediments, which killed the trilobites quickly from lack of oxygen as well as protecting the carcasses from scavengers.

You can see one instance of preservation in panels a-c below, and then another line of trilobites forming in panel “d”:

Scenario to explain the in situ preservation of the Ampyx linear clusters from the Lower Ordovician (Upper Tremadocian-Floian) of Morocco. (a) Deposition of a distal tempestite (event layer 1). (b) Epibenthic (e.g. trilobites) and shallow endobenthic (e.g. possible worms) organisms settle and generate bioturbation above red-ox boundary. (c) Second storm event layer entombs epibenthic fauna in situ; red-ox boundary moves upwards (white arrows). (d) New faunal recolonization. According to Vaucher et al.34, distal storm deposits are relatively thin (less than 5 cm) and consist of a waning (base) and waxing (top) phases (subdivision not represented in this diagram), and depositional environment is that of the distal lower shoreface with a possible water depth of approximately 30–70 m. Bioturbation is based on polished and thin sections (Fig. 3 and Supplementary Figs 8 and 9). Abbreviations are as follows: bt, bioturbation; tr, trilobite group (Ampyx); trc, trilobite carcasses (Ampyx); w, worm; wsi, water-sediment interface.

Now much of this is speculative, as it must be with limited information about what happened 500 million years ago. But it certainly looks as if, like spiny lobsters, these trilobites were marching in line, probably following each other using tactile cues. And so we get a rare window on invertebrate behavior from the distant past.

______________

Vannier, J., M. Vidal, R. Marchant, K. El Hariri, K. Kouraiss, B. Pittet, A. El Albani, A. Mazurier, and E. Martin. 2019. Collective behaviour in 480-million-year-old trilobite arthropods from Morocco. Scientific Reports 9:14941.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 18, 2019 at 9:30 am and filed under animal behavior, arthropods, paleontology. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. sgo
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:40 am | Permalink

    Very interesting. I wonder what Richard Fortey (paleontologist, and writer) has to say about this. Trilobites were his specialty, and I loved his book Trilobite! (the exclamation mark is part of the title. But I also loved the book that much!).

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:44 am | Permalink

      I have that book and bought it for the exclamation mark. Whenever I mention it I say it with that emphasizing punctuation as well!

      Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:54 am | Permalink

      A groovy book! There’s only a handful of PopSci books worth reading twice & that’s one of them! Very comfortable writer to read – like a worn in pair of slippers! And funny too!

      Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:42 am | Permalink

    That’s amazing- i wonder how extensive a burial it could have been, and if there are more fossils nearby these trilobites.

    Typo : “sentiments” should be “sediments”

    Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    “Parading in column” is better or since it’s in water how about “parading in line astern”?

    My favourite bit above is:

    “They also reject the hypothesis that these trilobites were lined up in burrows underwater and then trapped and killed by sentiments”

    I have a mental, mental picture of that happening – these trilobed critters being crushed under the weight of Hallmark Condolences Cards & smothered by the ingestion of coloured vinyl “I Care About x Cause” wrist bracelets. 🙂

    Reply
  4. howieneufeld
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 9:54 am | Permalink

    Very cool to witness examples of paleo-behavior. Thanks for posting.

    Reply
  5. davidintoronto
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    For statistical purposes, please note that I read, enjoyed and was educated by this science post.

    🙂

    Reply
  6. Roo
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    Since the last article posted from Nature was about the postmodern constructions of scientific interpretations, I feel the need to snark that this mating and defense centric view is clearly a reflection of male Whig culture and that the meaning of why they were marching in line changes depending on the observer. If science were more Woke, we would realize they were protest marching the appropriation of their look by horseshoe crabs, which they saw coming a few million years away.

    Reply
  7. Roo
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    Since the last article posted from Nature was about the postmodern constructions of scientific interpretations, I feel the need to snark that this mating and defense centric view is clearly a reflection of male Whig culture and that the meaning of why they were marching in line changes depending on the observer. If science were more Woke, we would realize they were protest marching the appropriation of their look by horseshoe crabs, which they saw coming a few million years away.

    Reply
  8. Roger
    Posted October 18, 2019 at 10:04 am | Permalink

    Maybe they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day
    and threw a parade.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: