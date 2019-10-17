The Bard College de-platforming revisited

Three days ago I wrote about the experience of Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor of the Forward, who claimed in the following article that she had been subject to an anti-Semitic protest while speaking at a panel at Bard College. (Click on screenshot).

In her piece, Ungar-Sargon claimed that she had been informed of an impending student protest of her panel, which was supposed to be on anti-Semitism and include three Jewish people. Ungar-Sargon reported that she asked the students to protest instead an other panel, because hers had nothing to do with Israel, and protesting a simple discussion of anti-Semitism that didn’t mention Israel was, to her, tantamount to anti-Semitism herself. Further, she claimed that Bard College officials had no plan to deal with the protest, that it took place and only belatedly were the protestors removed, and that fellow audience members not only applauded the protestors, but were joined by one of the panelists herself.

In protest of these actions, Ungar-Sargon gave an empassioned speech at the next panel, chastising the “anti-Semitic” protests as well as her fellow academics, whom she saw as complicit in this bigotry, and then walked off the stage (you can see her talk and exit here).

Now, however, virtually all of Ungar-Sargon’s claims have been contested by Bard officials, the participating academics, and everyone else. Their claims that Ungar-Sargon misrepresented the situation appear in four letters to the editor on the same page as the original article (below; click on screenshots), as well as in a longer piece at Jewish Currents (orange screenshot below; click on screenshot).

These counterclaims say that the protestors (members of Students for Justice in Palestine) were protesting the presence of panel member Ruth Wisse, who, they said, made anti-Muslim and Islamophobic comments in the past. Further, Bard officials say that they had a plan on how to deal with protestors, and told Ungar-Sargon and her fellow panelists about it in advance. According to that plan, silent protests were allowed, but not obstructions, and anybody trying to interrupt the panel was immediately removed from the room. And Israel was mentioned in the panel, though perhaps the protestors couldn’t have known that in advance.

The letters:

There is a full video of the panel that was the subject of Ungar-Sargon’s report her (click on the “Who needs anti-Semitism” panel, but it doesn’t show the student protests, so I can’t evaluate claims about them.

This is a summary of the counterclaims about Ungar-Sargon’s report in Jewish Currents:

So we have two opposing views of what happened, but the pushback calls into question Ungar-Sargon’s claim about the nature of the disruption and how Bard dealt with it. Read the letters and the article and judge for yourself. I will link this post to the previous one so readers can be directed here.

However, there’s still some anti-Semitism to worry about. Here’s a statement by Roger Berkowitz (who wrote the first letter above), director of the Arendt Center and the organizer of the conference:

Berkowitz does note that in 12 years of sponsoring talks, no speaker has ever been stopped from speaking, but every speaker who students have sought to de-platform is Jewish. “Insofar as students are protesting people they disagree with, the protest is a political protest and justified,” he says, adding, “Insofar as people are consistently protesting Jews, I think such protests potentially perpetuate antisemitism and do so at a time when antisemitism is rising. It’s something that can lead to more antisemitism if not done carefully.”

This does show the rising anti-Semitism on American campuses, but we already knew about that. On the other hand, I waited two days to write this article because I expected Ungar-Sargon to respond to the four letters to the editor on the same page as her report. She has not done so. Instead, Zonszein, in the report above, says this:

Ungar-Sargon did not respond to a request for comment, but Jodi Rudoren, the newly installed editor of the Forward, stands by the article. “I am very proud to have published the piece, along with the response,” Rudoren tells me. “I believe they help illuminate the very serious problems we are confronting regarding our ability to discuss critical issues, and, yes, help further that discussion. I would welcome additional voices on either what happened at the conference, or the broader questions the pieces confront.”

If Ungar-Sargon is indeed standing by her report, I would have expected her to answer the critics above. And I would have expected the editor to admit any errors in Ungar-Sargon’s reporting rather than just stand by the piece. After all, it’s not just one opinion against another: there are facts at issue, like the claim that Bard College had no contingency plan for the demonstrators.

In the end, one has to take Ungar-Sargon’s piece with a dose of salt, especially in light of her refusal to answer her critics.