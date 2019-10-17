Photos of readers

One thing I’ve discovered from soliciting readers’ photographs is how creative many of our readers are. And here’s another in that genre, Robert Lundgren, Jr. His notes are indented.

Just wanted to let you know that the Creator doesn’t reside up above, but rather has been found to reside in the dungeon (of my basement). Some prototypical evolutionary planning is evident in these photos.

All jest aside, this is a photo of me whiling away my idol hours of retirement. A while back I was looking at my back yard bird feeder and realized that it would be enhanced by the addition of a weathervane. The endeavor of making that has gotten a bit out of hand. To my left in the photo of me are a “luna moth” and a “dragon fly” mounted as weathervanes. The other photos are other “creations” that could be mounted as weathervanes, but in this case are set up to be hung.

 

The creator has reached the seventh day, however, and has put away the metal shears in favor of colored pencils. He just couldn’t take the dungeon any longer.

17 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Nice work!

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

      Thanks!

      Reply
  2. laingholm
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 2:55 pm | Permalink

    …and here’s me thinking the creator was a women, and could still be, since you work YOUR creations “down below”!

    Reply
  3. Saul Sorrell-Till
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    As a nice bonus, any bird dopey enough to fly into it will end up ready-sliced for cooking 😉

    Reply
  4. Jenny Haniver
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    Gosh! Your sculptures (do you consider them mobiles?) are absolutely beautiful — amazing and amusing.

    G*d can’t compete with your creations.

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

      Thanks.

      Reply
  5. Terry Lynne Pedersen
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Love those creations! Would like them for
    the back garden.

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

      Thanks.

      Reply
  6. Randall Schenck
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

    Nice photos. Not many windows down there in the shop.

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:45 pm | Permalink

      Thanks. Yes. Pretty bleak down there, and the white pipe you can see in the background is part of the radon mitigation system. But, he has arisen – the the studio on the second floor of the house. 😊

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

        Maybe a little blast of radon once in a while promotes the creative sprites. 😎

        Reply
  7. merilee
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    Gorgeous, Robert!

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

      Thanks, Merilee.

      Reply
  8. rickflick
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

    Wow! Those are amazing sculptures. I’m not the type for crafty things, much. These are art.

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:47 pm | Permalink

      Thanks much.

      Reply
  9. BJ
    Posted October 17, 2019 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    What an awesome way to spend your retirement! Great stuff. Sincere congratulations on having such a worthwhile hobby. Can you even call it a hobby if you’re that good at it and spend that much time on it? I guess any job you do for enjoyment rather than pay is a hobby, no matter how often you do it or how good at it you are.

    Who knew a young Wilford Brimley could both act and make wonderful sculptures 🙂

    (just joshing with the Wilford Brimley thing, but I’m sure you’re heard it before)

    Reply
    • Robert Lundgren
      Posted October 17, 2019 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      Thanks. Yes to the Wilford Brimley thing. I fairly often, when out in public, find people staring at me or doing double takes wondering if they know me from somewhere. I’m pretty sure why, since it’s my wife who knows everyone in public, not me.

      Reply

