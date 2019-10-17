Photos of readers

One thing I’ve discovered from soliciting readers’ photographs is how creative many of our readers are. And here’s another in that genre, Robert Lundgren, Jr. His notes are indented.

Just wanted to let you know that the Creator doesn’t reside up above, but rather has been found to reside in the dungeon (of my basement). Some prototypical evolutionary planning is evident in these photos.

All jest aside, this is a photo of me whiling away my idol hours of retirement. A while back I was looking at my back yard bird feeder and realized that it would be enhanced by the addition of a weathervane. The endeavor of making that has gotten a bit out of hand. To my left in the photo of me are a “luna moth” and a “dragon fly” mounted as weathervanes. The other photos are other “creations” that could be mounted as weathervanes, but in this case are set up to be hung.