Words and phrases I hate

It’s that time again: time to blow off steam by kvetching about language. If you’re one of those tolerant people who says, “Language evolves, deal with it,” then you should simply skip this post. Otherwise, be ready to enlighten us with words and phrases that grate on you.
Here’s my latest list, and be aware that I don’t keep track of previous posts like this, so I may repeat myself. As usual, many of my examples come from HuffPost, where a bunch of entitled Millennials who can’t get a real job like to sound cool by larding their “articles” with the latest cool argot.
1.) “tea” as in “gossip” or “dirt”. “Spill the tea” is now the equivalent of “tell all” or “spill it”. The Urban Dictionary gives an example:
“Girl, did you know Renee is having ANOTHER baby? And the babby daddy is the same guy who she found out has been cheating on her!”
“OMG, spill the tea on that drama!!!!”
An example from this article in HuffPo:
Demi Moore’s new memoir is giving you all the tea you could possibly want about her life and then some.
This is odious. Why can’t they just say “juicy details” or “gossip”. The word “tea” here is the verbal equivalent to virtue flaunting—it’s “I’m with-it” flaunting. I have no use for such people.
2.) Influencers. This refers to people on Instagram who make their living by “influencing” people: flaunting products and brand names, and showing pictures of themselves in spiffy clothing (paid for by the manufacturer). It rankles me that people would actually try to earn money by influencing others commercially—”influencers” who pretend not to be the advertising agents they really are. An example of an influencer is Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of soon-to-be-felon Lori Laughlin. Cursed with a deficit of neurons and a hunger for attention and money, Olivia Jade brandishes products and thereby encourages her sheeple to buy them. Viz:
Here are some examples from HuffPo:
3.) “The thing is. . . is. .. ” The double “is” is (I just did it!), well, a sign of eloquence deficit, for nothing is added with the second “is.” In fact, you could eliminate “the thing is” entirely, replacing it with something like “the important thing is that” or “the crucial thing is that.” Sadly, I actually heard a commenter use the double “is” on National Public Radio the other day.
I won’t provide an example because if you’re an Anglophone you’ll have heard many (although I’m not sure whether, say, Brits, Aussies, or Canadians use the phrase).
Your turn!
Unique now means special or interesting; we need a new word for its former definition. I’ve said this before in comments but the use of sat instead of sitting is now everywhere. (UK usage)
The use of “filtered” to mean “strolled” or other synonymous term. I’ve seen it several times now, the latest being in an article on the video showing the Trump character committing mass murder in a church building. The Article said the video was on a couple screens in a hospitality room at a Republican function at a Trump resort, where attendees “filtered in and out of the room.”
I am tired of everything being called “iconic”. The word has lost its value, being used so much.
“So…” As with “The thing is. . . is. .. ”, nothing is added when tacking “So” to the beginning of an answer to a question.
Also I’ve noticed lately the oxymoronic combo of “Yeah, no…”, again as an answer to a question (when the answer is indeed “no”). I wonder if the “Yeah” is meant to convey understanding of the question, and the “no” is the actual answer.
Elizabeth Warren was prolific in her use of preliminary “so”s in the debate last night.
I just thought of a second: It annoys me how any collection is now said to be “curated”. As in “the selection of jellies was curated by an expert.” or “the box is filled with a carefully curated selection of children’s books.”
I was wondering what an influencer was. Now I get it!
The phrase, “. . . is the new normal.” I tune out when I hear this, a twin to this, at least for me, is “we reached out to”. I suppose that saying we attempted to make contact with, or we contacted so and so is too stodgy?
I mentioned this on today’s Hili – a much needed counterpart to this delightful^* website feature would be “words I love” – because there were a bunch on today’s Hili that were in fact great – ratiocination among them.
*”delightful” in that the ghastly language farts on display are much needed objects of derision
“Influencer” is an accurate description of a job (or money making activity) in the new economy.
I’m not crazy about the fact that this activity has acquired such importance, but the term is accurate.
Phrases I hate are those masquerading as sentences, when they are not. They should be separated from their previous sentence by a COMMA, not a period.
It most especially irks me when this is done by people who should know better, but think they are writing with “style”. If you are so ignorant that you don’t know that a sentence contains a subject and a verb, why should the ideas expressed have any credibility?
L