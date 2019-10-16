Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s now Wednesday, October 16, and both National Liqueur Day and World Food Day, celebrating the wonders of FOOD. It’s also World Anaesthesia Day (see below) National Boss Day, National Dictionary Day, and related to that, National Learn a Word Day. Here’s a word I’ve often heard but only recently bothered to look up (one should always look such things up immediately and write down the definition). It was, I believe, one of the many words I learned from Christopher Hitchens:

Ratiocination. 1: the process of exact thinking : REASONING

2 : a reasoned train of thought

Put your new word in the comments, along with a definition for our edification. Now’s your chance to teach other readers something.

Finally, and most important, it’s GLOBAL CAT DAY (previously known as National Feral Cat Day), and the first reader to send me a photo of their rescue cat (it must have been feral) will have it posted below. AND WE HAVE A WINNER: reader Debra Coplan, who sent a photo and a description:

I trapped these two cats in my yard two months ago. They were starving, so it was easy in my cat trap. The Siamese or whatever she is, is the mom and the tabby is the son. They are very feral and over the age where they can become nice pets. I had them fixed and all health issues including teeth taken care of. They are under 5 pounds and we have owls and hawks here. I have doors and windows open for them in the morning if they want to go out, but they don’t seem to want to go out. They are very scared of us but have found places in the house they are comfortable. I make sure to cook fresh salmon and scallops for them besides having their dry food available. The mom is Geraldine, and the son is Skruggs. (Skruggs is named after Benjamin Franklin’s pet squirrel, and Geraldine is a form of the name Jerry!)

What a nice rescue! Fresh salmon and scallops must be like manna to a feral cat. Here they are:

There are, of course, no Google Doodles for cats today, though there was one for Halloween three years ago. It was an animated game, which you can no longer play, but here’s a video:

Lots of stuff happened on October 16, which includes:

Although Morton was not the surgeon, he administered ether to a patient undergoing removal of a neck tumor. The operation was in the “Ether Dome” at Massachusetts General Hospital, and here’s a painting of it:

1846 – William T. G. Morton administers ether anesthesia during a surgical operation.

1847 – The novel Jane Eyre is published in London.

is published in London. 1859 – John Brown leads a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

1916 – Margaret Sanger opens the first family planning clinic in the United States.

1919 – Adolf Hitler delivers his first public address at a meeting of the German Workers’ Party. [

1923 – The Walt Disney Company is founded.

1940 – Holocaust in Poland: The Warsaw Ghetto is established.

1943 – Holocaust in Italy: Raid of the Ghetto of Rome

1946 – Nuremberg trials: Defendants in the Main Trial are executed

1950 – The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis is published.

I believe Lewis’s Mere Christianity (1952), remains the most popular work of modern theology, and you should really read it if you want to see how risible his arguments for Christianity are. He was a clear writer, which does account for his popularity, but the book will put your kishkes in knots. The children’s book above was, of course, an allegory about Christianity.

1962 – Cuban missile crisis begins: Kennedy is informed of photos taken on October 14 by a U-2 showing nuclear missiles(the crisis will last for 13 days starting from this point)

1964 – China detonates its first nuclear weapon.

1973 – Henry Kissinger and Lê Đức Thọ are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize..

1975 – Three-year-old Rahima Banu, from Bangladesh, is the last known case of naturally occurring smallpox.

Banu made a full recovery; but here’s the last victim of smallpox “in the wild” (someone got it from a lab strain):

More on this day:

1984 – Desmond Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. [JAC: Unlike the Kissinger/ Lê Đức Thọ award, this was one that was deserved.]

1998 – Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is arrested in London on a murder extradition warrant.

Pinochet was held for a year and a half under house arrest in London and then returned to Chile, where he died in 2006 without having been tried and convicted.

Notables born on this day include:

1758 – Noah Webster, American lexicographer (d. 1843)

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (d. 1900)

1888 – Eugene O’Neill, American playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1953)

1890 – Paul Strand, American photographer and director (d. 1975)

1898 – William O. Douglas, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1980)

1908 – Enver Hoxha, Albanian general and politician, Prime Minister of Albania (d. 1985)

1927 – Günter Grass, German novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2015)

1946 – Suzanne Somers, American actress and producer

Strand is another one of my favorite “street” photographers. Here’s one of his most famous images, “Blind” (1916):

Those who died on October 16 include:

1555 – Nicholas Ridley, English bishop and martyr (b. 1500) [Matt Ridley’s ancestor]

1793 – Marie Antoinette, Austrian-born queen consort of Louis XVI of France (b. 1755)

1946 – Nuremberg trial executions of the Main Trial: Hans Frank, German lawyer, politician and war criminal (b. 1900) Wilhelm Frick, German lawyer and politician, German Minister of the Interior (b. 1877) Alfred Jodl, German general (b. 1890) Ernst Kaltenbrunner, Austrian SS officer (b. 1903) Wilhelm Keitel, German field marshal (b. 1882) Alfred Rosenberg, Estonian architect and politician (b. 1893) Fritz Sauckel, German sailor and politician (b. 1894) Arthur Seyss-Inquart, Austrian lawyer and politician, 16th Federal Chancellor of Austria (b. 1892) Julius Streicher, German journalist and politician (b. 1887) Joachim von Ribbentrop, German lieutenant and politician, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany (b. 1893)

1973 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (b. 1909)

1997 – James A. Michener, American author and philanthropist (b. 1907)

2007 – Deborah Kerr, Scottish actress (b. 1921)

Here’s part of Deborah Kerr’s unforgettable performance as Karen Holmes, the unsatisfied wife of an Army captain in the movie From Here to Eternity. She was English and had to lose her British accent (as well as change her hair color to blond) for the role. In this scene, she says goodbye to her lover, played by Burt Lancaster:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili refers to humans as meowing creatures. Malgorzata explains:

“To meow” in Polish may mean to complain but it’s seldom used for people. Today we posted Andrzej’s article “complaining” about the election. Hili is the advocate of doing whatever you can instead of complaining. So she says to him that he should stop moaning and start working to change things. Hili: Stop meowing and start working. A: People do not meow. Hili: You would be surprised by what I hear.

In Polish:

Hili: Przestań miauczeć i zabierz się do roboty.

Ja: Ludzie nie miauczą.

Hili: Zdziwiłbyś się, co ja słyszę.

From Amazing Things, “Incredible chainsaw art by Gabi Rizea Sculptura lemn“:

From Andrée Reno Sanborn:

From reader Lynne:

A tweet from a Never-Trump Republican about what our President is doing in the midst of personal and national turmoil:

This is not a parody. The world is burning down around this guy, and this is what he tweeted at 830am. https://t.co/EwbYzYTLLH — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 14, 2019

From reader Barry: a very sleepy duckling:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Be sure to watch this first one all the way to the end. Shades of Wile E. Coyote!

A very needy alpaca (at least that’s what I think it is):

Tweets from Matthew. I wrote about this first one in an earlier Caturday post.

Two cats won't give up on trying to enter a Japanese Art Museum, the war has been going on for 2 years now pic.twitter.com/nx3YagqkjS — Happy Cats Club (@HappyCatsClub) October 13, 2019

This is the most amazing squid I’ve ever seen, bar none!

Zelda is the cat who posts, and look at those pupils!

One thing led to another, and pic.twitter.com/fa8ZqpbdjE — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) October 15, 2019

This video raises many questions like 1. Would you be scared (I would!), 2. Did the guide know the elephants wouldn’t really charge? and 3. Did the guide have a gun?