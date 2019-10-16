Watch this livefeed NOW! Whalefall: deep sea whale skeleton covered with worms, eels, and octopuses!

The tweet (h/t: Matthew Cobb), who adds about the video:

Amazing. If you rewind 30 mins or so you can watch the moment they find it! It’s 3km down! The poor thing’s body drifted all the way before becoming lunch!

WHALEFALL! The Nautilus team just discovered a whale skeleton on the seafloor covered in bone-eating worms, cusk eels, and octopus devouring this massive deep sea meal. Watch #NautilusLive as our science team gathers more data at Davidson Seamount @MBNMS: https://t.co/Ajj54YYX2Q pic.twitter.com/Jq9koQzvPh — E/V Nautilus (@EVNautilus) October 16, 2019

