Watch this livefeed NOW! Whalefall: deep sea whale skeleton covered with worms, eels, and octopuses!

The tweet (h/t: Matthew Cobb), who adds about the video:

Amazing. If you rewind 30 mins or so you can watch the moment they find it! It’s 3km down! The poor thing’s body drifted all the way before becoming lunch!

The feed: Click on this now!

One Comment

  1. Jenny Haniver
    Posted October 16, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    Wow! Amazing and eerily beautiful. The running commentary is interesting, too.

