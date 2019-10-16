The issue of transgender prisoners: Where do you place them?

Like all liberals, I favor equal treatment for transgender people, including using the pronouns that they choose for themselves. Previously, though, I’ve drawn the line at sports, in which transgender women, some of whom have undergone neither surgery nor hormone replacement, are allowed in some places to compete with biological women. Given the greater strength and heavier musculature of biological males, this bestows on them what I see as an unfair advantage when competing with women born as women. Even hormone replacement, it seems, can’t provide a level playing field, and so there’s an issue: what do we do to allow transgender athletes to compete but retain fairness for women athletes?
Well, one thing we shouldn’t do is to allow purely biological males who identify as females—without having undergone either surgery or hormone replacement—to compete with biological females. This is the current rule in Connecticut, which has allowed biological males to clean up in women’s track and field. As I wrote in February,
I’ve written about this before (see here and here), and, as always, I remain conflicted. Clearly transgender people should be able to participate in athletics, but what are good criteria for competing in “men’s” and “women’s” events? Should there be a third category: “transgender women’s sports”? I don’t know. But I do believe that simple self-identification that conflicts with biological sex is not sufficient to allow you to compete in a gendered event. In 2018 in a Connecticut state high school track meet, both first and second places in the women’s 100-meter dash went to transgender women (see the video here). As I wrote at the time:
In Connecticut, where first and second place went to transgender women in the race above, “self identification” is the rule, so you can be a fully biological male, not having transitioned in any way, and enter a race if you say you identify as a women. Other states are more stringent: Texas, for instance, insists that you compete as the gender given on your birth certificate.
Both seem problematic. Surely there is something unfair about the above: in which transgender women who are physically men, by virtue of greater strength, clean up in a women’s athletic event by “self-identifying” as women. That may well be true and not just a ploy, but the problem is not psychology but physicality. A liberal response would be “the civil rights of gender self-identification outweighs the disappointment of non-transgender losers.” But that answer doesn’t satisfy me. The unfairness is deep and pervasive, and “self-identification” seems a dubious solution.
As for putting limits on hormone titers, as the Olympics do, that too may not achieve “fairness”, at least to many, as the hormone limits are several standard deviations above that of biological females, and do not eliminate the physical advantages of maleness before a male transitions. I have no solution, but as more people change their gender, the problem will increase. I suggested above a third category for competition, “transgender athletes”, but that seems unwieldy.
Now an article in Quillette (click on screenshot below) raises another issue of differential treatment for transgender people, again most often transgender women.
As Halley reports, both the UK and Canada have had difficulties with transgender women prisoners, and this may soon be happening in the U.S.. The problems are of two types. First, biological men who haven’t had surgery or hormone therapy, and who assert that they are women, can, in some places, request and be placed into women’s prisons. This has happened in Ireland (the individual was “a fully intact male sex offender”), in the UK, in Canada, while the California Senate recently voted that “self-identification”, independent of any medical transitioning, is sufficient to warrant placement in a prison with individuals of another sex.
Second, even with some surgery, like castration, transgender women, often in prison for sex offenses, have harassed and assaulted biologically female inmates. Here are a few stories:
Matthew Harks recently was released from the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario. He is a serial pedophile who has been convicted of three sexual assaults against girls under the age of 8. He has claimed to have abused 60 girls and to have committed 200 offenses. A 2006 psychiatric assessment of Harks maintained that he has an “all-encompassing preoccupation with sexually abusing underage girls.” Like Laboucan, Harks has undergone SRS [sex reassignment surgery], but this has not stopped him from facing multiple accusations of harassment and assault while incarcerated in a women’s prison. In 2016, the Calgary Herald reported that Harks was potentially facing charges for “three alleged offences that took place recently while [Harks] was in custody: assault, unlawful confinement and sexual assault.” The Vancouver Sun has reported that Harks has assaulted two female inmates who were “childlike in appearance.”
Here’s the case of Karen White, whose transitioning appears to have consisted solely of self identification as well as wearing makeup, a wig and false breasts. There was neither surgery nor hormone therapy.
The activism of these British women brought the case of Karen White to my attention. White is a male rapist who was admitted into a women’s prison in Wakefield, England in 2017. White has been convicted of sexually assaulting two female inmates during his three months of incarceration in Wakefield. He was subsequently sent to a male prison.
I’m baffled by a mentality that would put a male rapist without any medical transitioning procedures into a women’s prison.
Here’s one more, a prisoner who did undergo SRS:
Dangerous offender Adam Laboucan is currently housed in the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in British Columbia. To receive the designation of “dangerous offender” under Canadian law, there must be evidence that the offender has a pattern of brutally violent behavior that is overwhelmingly likely to persist. Laboucan was convicted of sexually assaulting a 3-month old baby, yet he is now living in a women’s prison that participates in the Institutional Mother-Child Program, which is run by the federal government “to foster positive relationships between federally incarcerated women and their children by providing a supportive environment that promotes stability and continuity for the mother-child relationship.” One feature of the program is that it allows young children to live with their incarcerated mothers in detached buildings referred to as “cottages.”
A CBC report on a 2010 decision to deny parole to Laboucan relays that he had threatened to kill a female guard, and that he had confessed to murdering a 3-year old child at the age of 11. (The Province reported that Laboucan also was denied parole in 2018. He had appealed this decision citing bias on behalf of the Parole Board but this was unsuccessful.)
Laboucan is not in a women’s prison as a result of Bill C-16 (which was cited to justify a policy of self-ID). He has been accommodated because, while incarcerated, he has undergone SRS. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has allowed men who have had this procedure to apply for transfers to women’s prisons since 2001. This policy stemmed from a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling (Kavanagh v. Canada), which declared that not allowing castrated male offenders accommodation in women’s prisons was discriminatory on the basis of sex and disability.
Halley notes that women’s groups have been silent on this issue, despite the fact that vulnerable female prisoners are exposed to violent and sexually aggressive transexual women, some of whom, like White, have transitioned only by wearing wigs, makeup, and prosthetics. This doesn’t seem fair to the women inmates, already incarcerated but then facing further dangers from government policy.
Halley’s article goes in about her long and frustrating attempts to get official information on the number of transgender offenders transferred to women’s prisons (they’re apparently few but almost all were convicted of violent crimes). The article is in fact marred by Halley’s largely superfluous digression about the Canadian government’s unwillingness to give information, as the digression dilutes the issue at hand: how do we deal with transgender prisoners? One could, I suppose, put them in isolation, but that doesn’t seem fair: nobody should be given extra punishment for being atransgender individual. And yet we must protect women already in prison from further violence.
The only thing I know for sure is that there is no rationale for putting biological males who have not undergone SRS or hormone therapy into prisons with biological females. While such “self identified women” may well think they are women (and of course some may be pretending to feel that way), and should be addressed with the pronouns they prefer, they should be treated, in both athletics and in prison, as if they are biological males.
As for what to do with SRS-experiencing transgender women, well, you can weigh in below.
“All liberals”? I’ve always considered myself a liberal, but I find this transgender thing pretty silly. And the more articles like this I read, the more stupid the whole concept looks to me.
Sorry, but what do you mean by “this transgender thing”? That there are such thing as people who feel they’re of the opposite sex than how they were born? That’s just a fact, so I’m not sure what you mean by saying “the concept looks stupid”.
I’m not sure that a man that ‘identifies’ as a female, does not transition in any way, and goes on to rape females, is ‘genuine’. That does not mean that real transgenderism does not exist, but I am skeptical (to put it mildly) of cases like Karin White.
I don’t have a problem with that. But I think people who feel that way should put up or shut up. If they feel they’re of the opposite sex they should have a sex change operation. I don’t see why society should accommodate people who just “declare” themselves of the opposite sex. That leads to all kind of problems, like the one described in this article, or that Jessica Yaniv lunatic.
Well, try to be a little more civil, please. Read the Roolz if you haven’t already.
Sorry, I don’t mean to be disrespectful. But I don’t understand why that people won’t go all the way and change their sex.
“I don’t mean to be disrespectful. But I don’t understand why that people won’t go all the way and change their sex.”
This is an astoundingly myopic statement.
Changing sex is not like flipping a switch. For male to female, it involves major surgery. Such surgery is usually only done after a thorough psychological examination and requires signed statements from two psychiatrists (at least in IL) attesting to the fact that the decision for surgery was made soundly. None of this is free, so transgender people who are poor are out of luck.
It is like asking people with clinical depression “why don’t you just cheer up?”
And that is not even taking into consideration the reaction from family or employers regarding such a decision.
Also, all surgeries carry some risk.
It’s certainly not silly when female prisoners and correctional officer are being assaulted by these people, some of whom are what I’d call ‘female impersonators.’
Is it silly that PCC(E) states that he’s “baffled by a mentality that would put a male rapist without any medical transitioning procedures into a women’s prison”? I’m certainly baffled and outraged. And how on earth could one not be sickened and outraged that a “dangerous offender,” such as Adam Laboucan, a self-confessed murderer of a 3-MONTH old infant girl be housed with pregnant women and young childrern?!
Pretty silly, eh? That makes me wonder about your values.
This is a no brainer: if the male that ‘self identifies’ as female has had surgery nor hormone therapy, he is a male, and belongs in a male prison. If they have had both, it may become a problem worthy of thought, although I’d still be inclined to throw them in a male jail.
This issue begs a different question alongside:
Sexual orientation.
Is it right to place a human being with proactive sexual inclination for men in a cell block with hundreds of heterosexual men?
I think sexual orientation might be irrelevant. In male prisons, heterosexual men rape and have sex with other heterosexual men out of necessity. At least that’s my understanding.
Personally, I think the much more important question this article begs is “why is our prison system designed in such a way that prisoners can rape each other with regularity?”
I’m not some idealist looking for a perfectly safe incarceration system (at low cost! With no work!). But “prevents murders and rapes” is a pretty low bar for a prison system to meet. We should be able to meet it.
+1
Indeed. I’ve seen an article on the subject of Jerry’s post several times, but I can’t remember the last time I saw an article on the absolute epidemic of male rape in men’s prisons, which nobody seems to care about.
This is even true of boys’ juvenile detention centers.
I guess to me the real problem seems to be that prisons in America are so poorly managed that prisoners are able to rape each other. Where are the guards? If the people running prisons were prosecuted for negligence every time such a thing occurred, I would imagine things would get tightened up pretty quickly. I don’t see this as being specifically about trans people at all; after all, even in prisons containing only straight males, you end up with prisoners getting raped, apparently, because (a) sexual urges are strong, and (b) rape is not only about sex, but also about power and dominance. We ought to demand a prison system in which guards protect the prisoners from each other, and are (at least) fired, or (better, I think) prosecuted if violent crimes occur on their watch.
Completely agree. It’s not about safety of/from trans prisoners, it’s about safety of/from prisoners, period.
According to Blanchard, the majority of male transgenders have a paraphilia, an extreme transvestism fetish. There’s an erotic component. Keep them in a separate facility.
I would say Karen White, who is biologically male, should be in a male prison. I wasn’t sure about the first person and the third person mentioned. Did they change genders to try and get rid of their sex drives because they were pedophiles or did they actually feel like the other gender since birth? It would probably be a good idea to have a separate prison for transgendered people. The best would be to have the transgendered men separated from the transgendered women on top of that.
While you focus, perhaps rightly, on the danger to female inmates from males who self-identify as women, have you given any thought to the dangers that self-identified women would face in a male prison?
Unless we’re going to also assume that self-identified women without medical transitioning are a threat to women in, say, women’s bathrooms or showers, by what logic can we justify thinking of them as such in prisons?
Seems like “equal treatment” would dictate that we start out with the assumption that self-identified women are not “female impersonators” until evidence proves otherwise. This would be a hard policy, but there are in fact no easy answers here.
…have you given any thought to the dangers that self-identified women would face in a male prison?
Would it be that much different from the dangers any other inmate faces in a male prison? A small or weak man? An effeminate gay man?
Indeed; part of a larger problem with US prisons. In other countries, not only are far fewer people locked up, but prisoner-on-prisoner rape is not regarded as par for the course.
“Would it be that much different from the dangers any other inmate faces in a male prison?”
I would put the question this way: “Would it be that much different from the dangers any other female inmate would face in a male prison?”
My point is this: if we would not put a woman inmate in a male prison, by what logic would we put a self-identified woman in a male prison? To do so assumes out of hand that the self-identified woman is in fact not a woman, which violates the “equal treatment” principle.
No, I think the debate on whether transgender women are, in fact, women, would seem to come before the application of the “equal treatment” principle.
I don’t have a solution, only an observation:
I used to be acquainted with an intersexed person (i.e. hermaphrodite) who identified as female, Sally Thomas (nee Walter). She had been engaged in criminal activities throughout her life and had been consigned to various prisons for males, San Quentin, Folsom, Alcatraz.
I don’t know about her housing arrangements in the first two prisons but she told me that she was segregated at Alcatraz because, though she was deemed to be enough of a male to be sent to a male prison, her sexual ambiguity and identification as a female necessitated segregation from the general population. I contacted Alcatraz to learn more about her time in Alcatraz, but never got a response.
She told me that Mickey Cohen, who was in Alcatraz while she was there, dubbed her “The Queen of Alcatraz.” A cognomen Sally was very proud of.
In addition, I got the impression that there was a subculture of intersexed and trans women in the underworld and in prison, and this subculture was distinct from homosexual underworld and prison culture, though it did overlap. Surely, some trans scholar has researched the history of intersexed and trans people in prisons.
In each case separate men’s and women’s facilities, and a person born male wants to be considered as female, we should ask ourselves why that separate facilities exist.
It is ridiculous that such persons be allowed to compete in women’s sport. Tough on them, but even tougher on all athletes born female if this is allowed.
There is now welcome flexibility (at least in the UK) of roles available to each gender. All the more reason to wonder about our present preoccupation with transgendering.
As for transgendering by simple self-description, this has predictably led to satirical, fraudulent, publicity-seeking, or malicious and even criminal abuses.
Overall, I suspect that future generations will look back on this entire issue the same kind of way that we look back on Victorian diagnoses of catatonia, as a largely iatrogenic and culturally induced condition.
It is a very thought-provoking question. I think we should begin by asking why the sexes are segregated in certain cases at all. Segregation of the sexes in all walks of life was more wide-spread than it is now. Co-ed colleges were once a novelty. The general presumption now is that there should not be segregation by sex. Except.
Segregation by sex is now largely restricted to sports, public bathrooms/changing rooms, and prisons. I will ignore the odious segregation practiced by some religions and the motion picture academy. Why exactly are there separate acting awards for actors and actresses? Seems archaic.
With sports, as already mentioned, the segregation is because of the larger size and muscle strength of males. Does this justify segregation? I don’t know. It is the fact that it is important in sports to identify a “winner” and the potential monetary or recognition awards that follow from that. If people just engaged in sports for fun, it wouldn’t be necessary.
Bathrooms. No one segregates bathrooms in their homes, so why do it in public? Social convention? Privacy? Safety? Are unisex public bathrooms common in some countries? Inquiring minds want to know.
Prisons. I don’t know why it is important to segregate men and women with separate prisons. I suppose some will say women would be vulnerable in integrated prisons. But women are more vulnerable in society in general. Would it be more so in prisons? Is it because our prisons are so badly run, that it is not possible to ensure prisoner safety? In any case, segregated prison is an artificial environment and not conducive to preparing criminals to return to society where the sexes are not segregated. Do all countries do this, or does it reflect the relatively primitive state of incarceration in the US?
Whatever the reasons for such segregation, they all seem to stem from physical differences. No one segregates sexes because of how people feel in their brains. So yes, people whose sexual identity is solely in their brains must follow the sex segregation rules we have, whether those rules are justified or not.
Sorry to be so long-winded.
“No one segregates bathrooms in their homes”
Most home bathrooms are designed for single person use, so they afford complete privacy to any person using them.
When I was attending school in Japan, there as a unisex bathroom for the kids, which never posed any problems that I was aware of, except that special slippers were required to be worn.
Trust me on this. There is no privacy in the bathroom in my home. I wish there was. Everyone barging in and out.
I think that’s the heart of the problem. There’s a traditional barberic sentiment that people in prison don’t deserve the basic protections non-imprisoned people enjoy.
The legal system mandates that egregious criminals lose their liberty, but in reality they lose a tremendous amount more, and everyone knows this and more or less accepts it.
It may be an odd suggestion, but how about physically encumbering these biological males with female identities? If there is a risk they would sexually assault female prisoners, then have them have one hand chained to their waist, for example?
With enough resources per inmate, assault inside prisons should be as tractable of a problem as assault outside prisons.
Although there’s a much higher percentage of outliers, unsocialized people, predators, etc. inside prisons; there’s also a much higher percentage of police (guards) per capita.
I can’t speak to all the vagaries involved, but I’d suggest as a starting point an intact-willy test: an inmate that’s got one doesn’t get assigned to a women’s penal institution.
Trans in prisons is an incredibly tough problem and I can’t see a good solution coming about anytime soon.
But we can work towards the obvious (unrelated to sex) improvements:
* Don’t lock people up unless it benefits society.
* Don’t equate imprisonment with punishment.
* Minimize criminality within prisons (put in-prison predators of any stripe in isolation).
We are talking primarily about delusions held by those prisoners.
We separate prisoners by sex largely as a means to protect the females.
This is a reality, unaffected by trendy fads or ideology. It was true a thousand years ago, and will still be true a thousand years hence.
People in prisons are often morally retarded, or lack impulse control. They don’t follow the rules of society.
I have never been in a prison or jail, and my conception of how those places work does not include an understanding of how rapes can occur, or how cell phones and narcotics can be trafficked. But apparently these things are a big problem. Putting a violent man in a woman’s prison will have predictable effects.
People who have a flawed and utopian view of the world should not be making rules for society based on what they wish were true about biology and human nature.
You’d think that any transgendered person who had committed sexual assault or rape against females should lose their right to be housed with females. Same with assaults against children since it seems some assault “child like” females and especially in facilities where children are housed. So sure let’s accommodate but let’s draw the line where there are violent acts like this.
Ultimately, the “hard cases” of transgender women in sports and prisons reflects a clash between two opposing viewpoints. The first is that transgender women are men who feel a need to identify as women; the second is that transgender women ARE women. The basic assumption in the latter view is that everyone is born with a gender identity, and this sense of being a man or woman is definitive. This self-knowledge is supposed to be far more significant than biological sex, which is often dismissed as insignificant or even socially constructed.
In which case, it’s not that transgender women want to be like women, or become women. They already are. The hormones and operations are cosmetic only. If you disagree, it’s now no different than saying that black women aren’t women. It’s bigotry. And you’re “gatekeeping.”
The alternative viewpoint— than trans women are men who identify as women — both allows them the right to be free from unwarranted discrimination but under reasonable restrictions when it comes to biology. As a group, men are larger and stronger; they’re also more aggressive and violent. If this has lead to different treatment between the sexes, then that’s the issue — it’s not transgenderism.