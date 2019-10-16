To all those with photos, including both wildlife photos and photos of readers (i.e., you), please send them in by Sunday morning. After that my access to email will be spotty for five weeks, and I can’t be sure that things won’t get lost in the crush.

Today’s photos come from Barbara Wilson, whose descriptions are indented:

Greater Periwinkle (Vinca major) has stamens and pistil modified to allow only the right insects in to the nectar and orient them just right to deposit pollen on the way in and get pollen on the way out, to transfer to other flowers. This large expanse of periwinkle is the only evidence that there might once have been a house at this rural road junction. Photo’d in Benton County, Oregon, 27 April 2019.