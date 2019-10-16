To all those with photos, including both wildlife photos and photos of readers (i.e., you), please send them in by Sunday morning. After that my access to email will be spotty for five weeks, and I can’t be sure that things won’t get lost in the crush.
Today’s photos come from Barbara Wilson, whose descriptions are indented:
Greater Periwinkle (Vinca major) has stamens and pistil modified to allow only the right insects in to the nectar and orient them just right to deposit pollen on the way in and get pollen on the way out, to transfer to other flowers. This large expanse of periwinkle is the only evidence that there might once have been a house at this rural road junction. Photo’d in Benton County, Oregon, 27 April 2019.
Twinberry, Lonicera involucrata, Brian Booth State Park, Oregon, with an American Robin (Turdus migratorius) doing its job as a seed disperser.
When I was young visiting the seashore with my family, street vendors sold roasted and salted a kind of sea-snail (a welk, really) called periwinkles. They came piled in a greasy paper cone and you plucked them out of their shells with a toothpick and popped them in your mouth as you walked along the boardwalk.
Until today I swear I didn’t know there was a flower called periwinkle too. LSNED
Very interesting. One sees here a fine example of “…the various contrivances by which [flowers] are fertilised by insects and on the good effects of intercrossing”. I am paraphrasing a book title from Darwin.