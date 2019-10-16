Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ evidence

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “flood”, came with an emailed addendum:

There was a rabbi on Radio 4’s Thought for the Day last week. It was one of the better episodes, but he did make the reference in today’s strip. I think only UK readers can access it.

Actually, I can access the three-minute segment as I have somehow subscribed to the BBC. The speaker is Chief Rabbi Efraim Mirvis, who blathers on about how different people react to environmental issues (e.g., global warming) in different ways. He then connects that to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which can be viewed in different ways. Referring to global warming, he adds this:

“I believe that not since the Flood in the days of Noah have we faced a series of challenges shared by every human being on the planet. These challenges have the potential to unite us as never before, but sadly, we are hampered by our inability to respond to them together.”

Blah blah blah. At least the rabbi admits that climate change is real, but then acts as if Noah’s Flood was real, too. Science has shown that no such flood ever occurred, so shouldn’t the good rabbi, who urges us to accept evidence, accept global warming but deny the flood? The Jesus and Mo artist takes the rabbi apart:

Why is Thought of the Day nearly always religious? Can’t secularists have Deep Thoughts, too? I know Dawkins was once on it, but I’ve also heard that nearly all the “Thinkers” are believers.