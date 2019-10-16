Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ evidence

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “flood”, came with an emailed addendum:
There was a rabbi on Radio 4’s Thought for the Day last week. It was one of the better episodes, but he did make the reference in today’s strip. I think only UK readers can access it.
Actually, I can access the three-minute segment as I have somehow subscribed to the BBC. The speaker is Chief Rabbi Efraim Mirvis, who blathers on about how different people react to environmental issues (e.g., global warming) in different ways. He then connects that to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, which can be viewed in different ways. Referring to global warming, he adds this:
“I believe that not since the Flood in the days of Noah have we faced a series of challenges shared by every human being on the planet. These challenges have the potential to unite us as never before, but sadly, we are hampered by our inability to respond to them together.”
Blah blah blah. At least the rabbi admits that climate change is real, but then acts as if Noah’s Flood was real, too. Science has shown that no such flood ever occurred, so shouldn’t the good rabbi, who urges us to accept evidence, accept global warming but deny the flood? The Jesus and Mo artist takes the rabbi apart:
Why is Thought of the Day nearly always religious? Can’t secularists have Deep Thoughts, too? I know Dawkins was once on it, but I’ve also heard that nearly all the “Thinkers” are believers.
Humanists UK have been running a campaign to have TFTD broadened to include all members of society, but the BBC have religiously denied non-theists that right. Just last year the BBC said:
That was big of them. It is blatant discrimination against the non-religious, but par for the course for the BBC.
“…not since the Flood in the days of Noah have we faced a series of challenges shared by every human being on the planet.”
So the threat of thermonuclear annihilation isn’t a challenge faced by every human??
Because the BBC sees itself as having a duty to promote religion. Any religion is fine (Sikhism, Islam, Judaism all fine), the only thing they won’t accept is non-religion.
Professor Alice Roberts, President of Humanists UK, is still attempting to be the first humanist to be on TFTD. She even once quipped that she’d bring pastries, but to no avail. The BBC is not neutral where religion is concerned, but then again it’s no longer neutral in its political coverage either, so what use is a public broadcaster if it is so partisan!
The whole point is the BBC HAS to give a sop to religion –
What is the Rabbi thinking? Surely Xenu’s genocide of billions his own frozen subjects with hydrogen bombs dropped into volcanoes was more challenging that the flood. Okay so they were tricked into being frozen and had no idea but still.
As a Brit, albeit one who doesn’t live in the UK but still often listens to BBC radio 4 (the channel that broadcasts Thought for the Day), it drives me effing crazy. Quite apart from the fact that the majority of the UK population is agnostic at least, if not atheistic, the contributions are so formulaic. Take a an event in the news, talk about it sententiously for a minute, then relate it to something purportedly said by Jesus Christ, Mohammed, Moses, Guru Nanak Dev, or some story from their respective holy books, and hey presto, you have a “thought”.